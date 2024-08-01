Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Sen. Lummis’ Bitcoin Bill Proposes Funding Strategic Bitcoin Reserve
Crypto News

Sen. Lummis’ Bitcoin Bill Proposes Funding Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

Senator Cynthia Lummis’s draft Bitcoin Bill proposes evaluating the US Federal Reserve’s gold certificates to fund the proposed strategic reserve. 

The bill proposes that the US government set up a “Bitcoin Purchase Program” to acquire 200,000 BTC annually over five years. Proceeds from revaluing the Fed’s gold certificates will be part of the funding sources of this Bitcoin purchase. 

The Proposed Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis from Wyoming announced plans to introduce a Bitcoin bill on Saturday during the BTC 2024 conference in Nashville.

The bill proposes the adoption of a strategic Bitcoin Reserve that will allow the Federal Reserve Bank to acquire and hold Bitcoin. 

Senator Lummis’s announcement came after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s speech at the conference. During his speech, Trump revealed plans to create a strategic reserve to encourage the US to retain its existing Bitcoin holdings and buy more.

This statement aligns with Lummis’s plans. According to the draft legislation titled Bitcoin Act of 2024, the US Treasury Secretary will set up a decentralized network of facilities to securely store Bitcoin nationwide. 

In addition, the Treasury Secretary will select the Bitcoin vault locations after conducting a comprehensive risk assessment. The locations will be based on geographic density, accessibility, and security. 

Further, the Treasury secretary will set up a Bitcoin Purchase Program to acquire 1 million BTC over five years, purchasing up to 200,000 BTC annually.

The draft bill also stated that the US would hold the Bitcoin purchased for at least 20 years. The Bitcoin reserves can only be sold to pay off national debt. After the initial 20 years, the government can sell not more than 10% of the holdings within any two-year interval. 

Funding Sources for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

The draft legislation outlined a few methods for the government to fund Bitcoin purchases. The bill described these funding methods as “offsetting the cost of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.”

The plan is to set aside $6 million from every earning the Federal Reserve remits to the Treasury between the 2025 and 2029 fiscal years. 

In addition, it plans to reduce the Fed’s discretionary surplus funds from $6.825 billion to $2.4 billion. The amended Federal Reserve Act limits aggregate surplus funds for the Federal Reserve banks to $6.825 billion.

 Another funding method proposed in the draft bill is revaluing the Federal Reserve’s gold certificates to reflect their actual value

Lummis’ plan proposes that the Feds remit all outstanding gold certificates to the Treasury within six months of the Bitcoin bill’s enactment. Within the next three months, the Treasury Secretary would issue fresh gold certificates to the Feds.

These new gold certificates will reflect the actual market value of gold. Following the issuance, the Federal Reserve banks would remit the difference in cash value between the new and old gold certificates to the Treasury. This difference will be used to purchase Bitcoin for the strategic reserve. 

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve balance sheet released on July 11 shows the Federal Reserve banks hold gold stocks worth $11 billion. 

This valuation could be based on the US’ official book value of $422.22 per troy ounce of gold. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York values its gold based on this standard.

However, the actual market value of gold is over 50 times higher. Front-month gold futures trade around $2,417, according to MarketWatch data.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 Sen. Lummis’ Bitcoin Bill Proposes Funding Strategic Bitcoin Reserve
2 Nvidia Stock Surpasses Crypto Giants like BTC and ETH in Volatility Shift
3 Shaanxi Police Captures 4 Crypto Fraud Suspects Despite China’s Ban
4 Report Reveals 70% of Hacked Crypto Funds Lost Via CeFi Entities
5 Terra Blockchain Halts Operations, Bringing ASTRO Price Down by 60%

Latest News

Nvidia Stock Surpasses Crypto Giants like BTC and ETH in Volatility Shift
Crypto News

Nvidia Stock Surpasses Crypto Giants like BTC and ETH in Volatility Shift

Rida Fatima
Shaanxi Police Captures 4 Crypto Fraud Suspects Despite China's Ban
Crypto News

Shaanxi Police Captures 4 Crypto Fraud Suspects Despite China’s Ban

Rida Fatima

Despite China’s rigorous clampdown on virtual currencies, crypto investment scams continue to surface, exemplified by a recent bust in Shaanxi province. On July 31, local news agency Baidu reported that...

Report Reveals 70% of Hacked Crypto Funds Lost Via CeFi Entities
Crypto News

Report Reveals 70% of Hacked Crypto Funds Lost Via CeFi Entities

Rida Fatima

Immunefi, a prominent security company, has released a report regarding crypto hacks in the second quarter of 2024. The report revealed that centralized finance (CeFi) entities overtook DeFi in crypto...

Terra Blockchain Halts Operations, Bringing ASTRO Price Down by 60%
Crypto News

Terra Blockchain Halts Operations, Bringing ASTRO Price Down by 60%

Rida Fatima
Cardano Price Prediction: Can ADA Price Surge After Node Upgrade?
Crypto News

Cardano Price Prediction: Can ADA Price Surge After Node Upgrade?

Rida Fatima
SEC securities claim
Crypto News

$SOL Rallies As SEC Backtracks on Securities Claim

Leah Alger
russia and uae accelerate crypto
Crypto News

Russia and UAE Accelerate Crypto Adoption, UK Hesitates, Tests wCBDCs – Is Crypto the New Battlefield for Political Power?

Leah Alger

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.