$SHIB Birthday Rally, $NEIRO Pumps 1,328% Weekly – Could Base Dawgz Shoot Up?
Crypto News

$SHIB Birthday Rally, $NEIRO Pumps 1,328% Weekly – Could Base Dawgz Shoot Up?

Lora Pance
Updated:
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

  • Shiba Inu ($SHIB) is experiencing renewed investor interest in light of its fourth birthday, with an 11.28% 24-hour trading volume spike.
  • Neiro ($NEIRO) surged by 1,328% in a week.
  • $DAWGZ could be the next big dog meme coin, with a 975% staking APY and $2.7M raised on presale.

$SHIB Birthday Rally, $NEIRO Pumps 1,328% Weekly

Yesterday, $SHIB marked its fourth birthday, and the community is likely to celebrate the occasion with a rally. August has historically been a bullish month for $SHIB, with a median growth of 3.4%.

Although $SHIB’s price has been on a downward trend the whole week, its trading volume soared by 11.28% in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, A meme coin inspired by Atsuko Sato’s (owner of Kabosu, the original Doge who died in May) newly adopted Shiba Inu – $NEIRO – exploded by 1,328% last week.

August’s anticipated Shiba Inu rush could also benefit $DAWGZ, a Doge-themed multichain token that raised over $2.7M on presale and offers lucrative staking APY of 975%.

Building the $SHIB Empire

Like any meme project, $SHIB thrives on community sentiment. The second-largest meme coin by market cap has worked tirelessly to keep investors engaged and expand its ecosystem.

Over the years, $SHIB launched:

    1. ShibaSwap DEX
    2. Shibarium Layer-2 blockchain
    3. Shiba Eternity blockchain game
    4. SHIBOSHIS NFT collection
    5. The Shib Daily magazine
    6. Shib Name digital identity platform
    7. Shib the Metaverse virtual reality network
    8. $BONE governance token and $LEASH loyalty token

The Shiba Inu project team also raised $12M to fund the development of a privacy-focused Layer-3 solution on Shibarium.

Strong community focus, diversification, and token utility expansion position $SHIB for many more years of paw-some growth.

Kabosu’s Legacy Lives On, Spikes Meme Coin Rally

Kabosu, the Shiba Inu behind all dog-themed meme coins, including $DOGE, $SHIB, and $WIF, passed on May 24.

On Sunday, Atsuko Sato introduced her new adopted Shiba Inu, Neiro. The degen community flooded the market with Neiro-themed tokens, but only one, $NEIRO on Ethereum, soared over 1,000% from its listing price and amassed $36M in trading volume.

NEIRO price trend

The broader meme coin market saw a 16.94% trading volume spike in the last 24 hours, with top Doge-themed tokens leading the charge:

$DAWGZ: Shiba Inu’s Appeal & High Staking APY

Minted on Base, $DAWGZ offers seamless interoperability across Solana, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche through Wormhole and Portal Bridge technologies.

The ongoing Shiba Inu rally has increased investor interest in the $DAWGZ presale, helping it surpass the $2.7M milestone.

$DAWGZ’s multichain design carries several advantages:

  • Increased accessibility: Investors can buy $DAWGZ on any of the supported chains.
  • Diversification: $DAWGZ can benefit from the growing adoption of either of the five networks.
  • Efficiency: Users can choose the blockchain with the fastest, cheapest transactions.
  • Utility: Interoperability allows $DAWGZ to participate in apps across five ecosystems, so its potential applications are endless.

Beyond its meme appeal and utility, $DAWGZ attracts investors with a 975% staking APY.

This means you can earn an extra 24K $DAWGZ if you buy 10K tokens today and stake them for three months. In a year, you can almost 10x your holdings.

Currently, 1 $DAWGZ costs $0.007061. However, explosive momentum and the Doge craze could help $DAWGZ reach $0.03 by the end of 2024, bringing an over 500% gain for its early supporters.

Base Dawgz Presale

To buy $DAWZ, visit the official presale website, connect your wallet, select the network, and enter the number of tokens you want to buy. Then, confirm the transaction.

Good Boys Lead the Pack

Dog-themed tokens continue to dominate the meme coin market. With a growing ecosystem and strong community support, $SHIB confidently holds its second position.

Meanwhile, $DAWGZ could be one of the best presales of the year, displaying positive investor sentiment and potential for diverse applications.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora is a writer based in Ireland. Her background in finance and interest in technology helps her present complex concepts in an intelligible and fun way, which is especially useful when it comes to the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Starting as an agency writer, she soon branched out to freelance and later launched a family-run digital marketing agency. 

In her spare time, Lora attends dance classes or immerses in reading, preferring technology news or postmodern literature.

