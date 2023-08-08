SHIB Price Gives into Sell Pressure As Investors Find Refuge In Shibie 

Shiba Inu faces heightened bearish sentiment despite numerous ecosystem developments. Moreover, a notable increase in large transactions suggests that whales may be liquidating their positions, exerting high sell pressure on SHIB.

While it’s natural for investors to take profits, a mass exit by whales could result in a significant downturn, given their substantial impact on market movements.

Given this observation, will Shiba Inu recover from its downturn?

SHIB Loses Strength In The Competitive Crypto Market

SHIB’s price has dipped nearly 7% in the past day, trading at $0.000009 at 09:20 am EST. The market also shows a reduction of 66% in its trading volume within the same period. It now holds a volume of over $285 million.

However, SHIB’s price still looks positive in the past seven days, with growth of 5% and more than 22% in the past 30 days.

SHIB’s Price Continues Its Fall From Grace

The daily chart above reveals that SHIB has succumbed to the bears, creating another red candle today. Although the bulls try to keep its price above the 50-day moving average, SHIB sits below the 200-day MA.

While this position creates a possibility for a rise in its price soon, the 200-day MA might prevent a significant bullish move over the next few days.

Also, the MACD line above the signal line signifies the presence of bullish momentum. The RSI sits at 60.65, approaching the overbought region, a sign of high buying pressure. These indicators suggest a potential bullish reversal ahead for SHIB.

SHIB’s support and resistance levels

However, SHIB’s price might fall further if it drops below the support level at $0.00000877. Should this occur, the token would have dropped 3.41% from its current price. However, hitting that support level could initiate a bull turn for the token.

Experts’ Notions About SHIB’s Future Price Path

According to Coincodex, the Shiba Inu price predictions for 2025 and 2030 suggest potential growth in value compared to today’s prices.

2025 the projected price range is anticipated to be between $0.00001821 and $0.00007340, meaning SHIB could witness a substantial increase of 712.74% by 2025.

The price prediction range lies between $0.00005272 and $0.00006673, indicating a potential gain of around 638.88%. Furthermore, Techopedia highlights the primary advantage of meme coins like Shiba Inu: their strong and dedicated community.

The potential lies in Shiba Inu’s ability to leverage its community on the Shibarium chain, which could propel it to become one of the market’s most prominent layer two projects.

Considering these factors, the Shiba Inu price prediction estimates a bullish market peak price of approximately $0.000068832 by the end of 2025. Potential lows are projected to be around $0.000040301, with an average price of $0.00005456 for the same period.

Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama recently shared his excitement about the SHIB SSI solution’s possibilities when integrated into Shibarium and other Shib projects.

In a blog post, Kusama emphasized that combining the cost-effectiveness of Shibarium with the cutting-edge technologies developed by the Shib community alongside Shibarium SSI opens virtually limitless opportunities in the SHIB ecosystem.

The introduction of Shib SSI marks the dawn of a new digital era, with plans to integrate digital identity services into all SHIB platform applications.

Additionally, the concept of Shib SSI can be extended to a wide array of use cases that have been under exploration for many years. This further showcases the versatility and potential impact of the innovative solution.

SHIB Whales Acquire 4.41 Trillion SHIB Tokens

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem has been buzzing with activity lately, particularly with the upcoming Shibarium launch.

As the release of Shibarium approaches, the community has been actively accumulating SHIB tokens in preparation. Notably, a new whale has emerged, drawing attention for acquiring an impressive 4.41 trillion SHIB tokens in anticipation of the Shibarium launch.

This acquisition amounted to approximately $40.41 million and was executed in a single transaction, elevating the whale to the 27th position among other major SHIB holders.

Over the past week, there has been a remarkable 340.96% increase in the volume of large transactions, totaling $50.81 million in the asset’s value.

