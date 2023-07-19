SHIB Whale Adds 4.15T Shiba Inu to Become 27th Largest SHIB Holder

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) community is always trending with diverse improvements and upgrades. As the launch of the layer 2 network Shibarium draws closers, crypto whales are seemingly repositioning their portfolio.

A new SHIB Whale accumulated about $32.46 million worth of SHIB token in the last 24 hours. This new purchase ranked the new whale as the 27th largest SHIB Holder globally.

Furthermore, this transaction also led to SHIB overtaking ETH as the most traded crypto among the 100 leading ETH Whales in the last 24 hours. The purchase reveals that SHIB ranks as the most desired crypto for ETH Whales.

A New Kid in the Block Joins League of SHIB Whales

According to data from Ethersan.io, a new crypto whale recently added a mammoth 4.15 trillion SHIB tokens, valued at over $32.17 million, to her crypto wallet. This huge accumulation occurred in three different transactions.

Over twenty hours ago, the Whale made the first purchase at press time. This was over 4.11 trillion SHIBs, worth $31.88 million.

Some hours later, it made another huge purchase of 1.50 million tokens. In the last purchase, the whale added 37.96 billion SHIBs to its crypto portfolio, valued at $294,236.

This accumulation ranks the whale as the 27th largest SHIB token holder globally.

Shiba Inu Takes over ETH Whales’ Holdings

According to reports from WhaleStats, a cryptocurrency Whale tracker, Shiba Inu is currently the most traded virtual token among the top 100 Ethereum (ETH) Whales in the last 24 hours.

WhaleStats data revealed that the top 100 Ethereum (ETH) whales hold a total of 49.62 trillion SHIB tokens, accruing to $601,204,724 ($601.20 million) in overall worth.

This figure represents almost 11% of the total token holdings in the Ethereum ecosystem, underscoring the notable presence of SHIB tokens in their individual portfolios.

Shiba Inu also ranks as the fourth most traded asset among ETH Whales, following USDC and USDT.

At press time, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading at $0.000007753, a decline of 2.39% in the last 24 hours. Moreover, the token’s 24-hour trading volume is $106,642,888.

Representing an 8.26% growth in a day. Shiba Inu is a popular memecoin known for being one of the main contenders of the leading dog memecoin, DogeCoin. It is also tagged the DogeKiller.

The token currently ranks as the 18 largest crypto blockchain by market capitalization, with an overall trading volume of $87,977,097. Its current market capitalization is $4,561,277,314.

Amid preparations for Shibarium, claimed to launch in August, various notable activities have been happening in the Shiba Inu network.