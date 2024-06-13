Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 2,834% After Unknown Users Burns 225,637,580 SHIB

An anonymous user burned 225,637,580 SHIB tokens yesterday at 17:25 UTC, causing a significant spike in the Shiba Inu burn rate. This notable transaction, tracked by Shibburn, was valued at approximately $4,964 and occurred yesterday.

Details of the Shiba Inu Transaction

The burn, representing the most significant single transaction in the past 24 hours, preceded the user’s withdrawal of 1.41 ETH (equivalent to $4,946) from Robinhood.

Post-burn, the wallet showed a zero balance, indicating that its SHIB holdings had been sent to the dead wallet. That is a designated address where tokens are permanently removed from circulation.

This single transaction elevated Shiba Inu’s daily burn rate by an astounding 2,834%. It, in turn, brought the total SHIB burned in the past day to around 232,222,042 tokens. Based on the current SHIB trading price of $0.00002194, this figure is valued at approximately $5,108.

This surge in burn activity is a significant departure from recent trends, where a downturn in the market had impacted daily burns. Meanwhile, the Shiba Inu burn campaign has seen varying levels of activity.

Primarily, this campaign is designed to reduce the overall supply of SHIB tokens and increase their value over time.

One notable burn activity was the burning of 271,470 SHIB on June 10 and another 7.9 million tokens the following day. Despite recent lower burn rates, the campaign appears to be regaining momentum with substantial burn events like the one witnessed recently.

Other Burn Events and Implications

In addition to the 225 million SHIB burned in this single transaction, other significant burns have occurred. Within the last 13 hours, unknown wallets burned 1.23 million, 1.95 million, and 1.69 million SHIB tokens in separate transactions.

While not as large individually, these more minor burns collectively contribute to the overall reduction in SHIB supply.

The wallet responsible for the most significant burn in the past 24 hours has a notable history of burning SHIB tokens. Notably, on March 25, the same wallet sent 500.8 million SHIB to the dead wallet, highlighting a consistent pattern of activity aimed at reducing the token’s supply.

While the recent burn of 232 million SHIB is relatively small compared to Shiba Inu’s total market capitalization of $12.95 billion, such actions can have long-term implications.

Historically, reducing the total supply of tokens through burns can theoretically increase scarcity. If demand remains constant or grows, this act potentially leads to an increase in value.

Meanwhile, the Shiba Inu community remains optimistic that continued burns will support the token’s value in the long run. As the burn campaign gains traction, there is a keen expectation for further developments and burn transactions that could shape the future of SHIB.

In the meantime, SHIB remains slightly in the red zone, dipping by 0.88% in the past 24 hours. However, its trading volume in the same period appears to be on the rise, projecting a significant 29.49% rise. Its figure now holds at a little above $766.3 million.

