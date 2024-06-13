Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 2,834% After Unknown Users Burns 225,637,580 SHIB
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 2,834% After Unknown Users Burns 225,637,580 SHIB

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

An anonymous user burned 225,637,580 SHIB tokens yesterday at 17:25 UTC, causing a significant spike in the Shiba Inu burn rate. This notable transaction, tracked by Shibburn, was valued at approximately $4,964 and occurred yesterday.

Details of the Shiba Inu Transaction

The burn, representing the most significant single transaction in the past 24 hours, preceded the user’s withdrawal of 1.41 ETH (equivalent to $4,946) from Robinhood.

Post-burn, the wallet showed a zero balance, indicating that its SHIB holdings had been sent to the dead wallet. That is a designated address where tokens are permanently removed from circulation.

This single transaction elevated Shiba Inu’s daily burn rate by an astounding 2,834%. It, in turn, brought the total SHIB burned in the past day to around 232,222,042 tokens. Based on the current SHIB trading price of $0.00002194, this figure is valued at approximately $5,108.

This surge in burn activity is a significant departure from recent trends, where a downturn in the market had impacted daily burns. Meanwhile, the Shiba Inu burn campaign has seen varying levels of activity.

Primarily, this campaign is designed to reduce the overall supply of SHIB tokens and increase their value over time.

One notable burn activity was the burning of 271,470 SHIB on June 10 and another 7.9 million tokens the following day. Despite recent lower burn rates, the campaign appears to be regaining momentum with substantial burn events like the one witnessed recently.

Other Burn Events and Implications

In addition to the 225 million SHIB burned in this single transaction, other significant burns have occurred. Within the last 13 hours, unknown wallets burned 1.23 million, 1.95 million, and 1.69 million SHIB tokens in separate transactions.

While not as large individually, these more minor burns collectively contribute to the overall reduction in SHIB supply.

The wallet responsible for the most significant burn in the past 24 hours has a notable history of burning SHIB tokens. Notably, on March 25, the same wallet sent 500.8 million SHIB to the dead wallet, highlighting a consistent pattern of activity aimed at reducing the token’s supply.

While the recent burn of 232 million SHIB is relatively small compared to Shiba Inu’s total market capitalization of $12.95 billion, such actions can have long-term implications.

Historically, reducing the total supply of tokens through burns can theoretically increase scarcity. If demand remains constant or grows, this act potentially leads to an increase in value.

Meanwhile, the Shiba Inu community remains optimistic that continued burns will support the token’s value in the long run. As the burn campaign gains traction, there is a keen expectation for further developments and burn transactions that could shape the future of SHIB.

In the meantime, SHIB remains slightly in the red zone, dipping by 0.88% in the past 24 hours. However, its trading volume in the same period appears to be on the rise, projecting a significant 29.49% rise. Its figure now holds at a little above $766.3 million.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 2,834% After Unknown Users Burns 225,637,580 SHIB
2 Whales Move 64 Million XRP As Price Struggles Below $0.49; Will the Decline Continue?
3 Polygon (MATIC) Finds Support at $0.60; Further Decline Ahead or Rebounding?
4 WienerAI Surpasses $5.5M as ASI Token Merger Pushes AI Further
5 Trump Doubles Down on Crypto Advocacy, Promises to Be the ‘Crypto President’

Latest News

Whales Move 64 Million XRP As Price Struggles Below $0.49; Will the Decline Continue?
Crypto News

Whales Move 64 Million XRP As Price Struggles Below $0.49; Will the Decline Continue?

Rida Fatima
Polygon (MATIC) Finds Support at $0.60; Further Decline Ahead or Rebounding?
Crypto News

Polygon (MATIC) Finds Support at $0.60; Further Decline Ahead or Rebounding?

Rida Fatima

The Polygon (MATIC) price has found support around $0.60, suggesting a potential stabilization point. However, it is uncertain whether it will continue declining or start rebounding. In the past 24...

WienerAI Surpasses $5.5M as ASI Token Merger Pushes AI Further
Crypto News

WienerAI Surpasses $5.5M as ASI Token Merger Pushes AI Further

Leah Alger

Initially scheduled to be finalized on June 13, the ASI Alliance has postponed its token merger to July 15.  ASI’s token merger will bring together three AI tokens:  Fetch.ai ($FET),...

Trump Doubles Down on Crypto Advocacy, Promises to Be the ‘Crypto President’
Crypto News

Trump Doubles Down on Crypto Advocacy, Promises to Be the ‘Crypto President’

Lora Pance
WienerAI’s Trading Bot: The ChatGPT of Crypto – WienerAI Breaks $5.5M in Presale
Crypto News

WienerAI’s Trading Bot: The ChatGPT of Crypto – WienerAI Breaks $5.5M in Presale

Alex Popa
Everything Apple Announced At WWDC 2024
News

All Apple WWDC24 Announcements: iOS 18, Apple Intelligence (AI), Calculator App, and more

Krishi Chowdhary
Elon Musk Threatens to Ban Apple Devices at His Companies Citing Privacy Risks with New Apple-ChatGPT Collaboration
News

Elon Musk Threatens to Ban Apple Devices at His Companies Citing Privacy Risks with New Apple-ChatGPT Collaboration

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.