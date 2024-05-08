Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Shiba Inu Continues to Rally Despite FUD Signals Since its Creation
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Continues to Rally Despite FUD Signals Since its Creation

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Despite negative reports from people who label it a scam project, Shiba Inu continues to dominate the crypto scene. 

The token faced severe criticism over the past year, which led to FUD among investors. One event that caused FUD was the delayed launch of the layer-2 blockchain, Shibarium. 

Also, the silence of the project’s founder, Shytoshi Kusama, resulted in further uncertainty and doubt. Other issues, such as allegations of plagiarism in Shibarium’s code, have also been at the forefront of events.

Further, influencer Ben “Bitboy” Armstrong threatened to expose the identity of Shiba Inu’s founder at some point.    

Shiba Inu Thrives Despite FUD Events 

Nevertheless, Shiba Inu continues to grow and expand with the SHIB Army, which is still loyal to the project. Also, the development team has continued to build and develop innovations relevant to the crypto space, such as Shibarium. 

As such, memecoin lover Rodney applauded Shiba Inu’s determination to succeed. According to Rodney, SHIB has experienced all types of FUD and survived the craziest beat market. 

Also, he noted that SHIB shows no signs of slowing down and remains the number two memecoin. Shibarium is one of the latest developments that gives Shiba Inu leverage in crypto circles. 

The Shibarium project launched nine months ago and has recorded over 417.40 million transactions. It has also interacted with 1.79 million wallet addresses, minting over 4.6 million blocks.

These figures show that Shibarium has boosted the adoption of Shiba Inu and improved its transaction fee structure. 

Also, Shibarium has facilitated the burning of over 43 billion SHIB in just eight weeks. Currently, Shiba Inu is working on an automatic SHIB burn mechanism, which is in the testnet phase. 

Additionally, the token has upgraded its brand by launching Shibacals and collaborating with the fast-food store Welly. They also have a significant partnership with hardware wallet provider Tangem

Remarkably, Shiba Inu is included as one of the payment options for purchasing the hardware wallet. This also increases the adoption of Shiba Inu based on its utility for payment. 

Future Plans Confirms Shiba Inu’s Unending Quest for Excellence

Also, Shiba Inu’s development team seeks to solve privacy issues with a layer-3 blockchain. Shiba Inu’s team raised $12 million to support the launch of a new L3 blockchain.  

According to a report by The Block, Shiba Inu raised $12 million by selling its unreleased token, TREAT, to non-U.S. venture capital investors.   

This Layer 3 blockchain will enable end-to-end data encryption even during the processing phase. SHIB developers will also ensure that the new blockchain conforms to all regulatory requirements.  

Additionally, Shiba Inu has partnered with the Content Delivery and Security Association (CDSA). The goal is to handle AI-driven content challenges through Shibarium. 

The announcement was detailed in a blog post on April 11. Shiba Inu joined other CDSA members such as Apple, Disney, Adobe, BBC, and Netflix. 

According to the report, Shiba Inu’s partnership with the CDSA will focus on content security and protection. According to SHIB’s lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, “CDSA members are the biggest names in media and entertainment”.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular resales right now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Shiba Inu Continues to Rally Despite FUD Signals Since its Creation
2 AI in Education Market Statistics – Key Trends & Figures For 2024
3 Apple Unveils New iPad Pro, iPad Air, Pencil Pro, and Magic Keyboard in ‘Let Loose’ Event
4 TikTok, ByteDance File a Lawsuit Challenging the Infamous US TikTok Ban Bill
5 $DOGEVERSE Presale Breaks $13M Cap With Less Than 26% to Go – Next Meme Coin to 100x?

Latest News

AI in education market statistics
Statistics

AI in Education Market Statistics – Key Trends & Figures For 2024

Kate Sukhanova
Apple Releases New Versions of iPad Pro and iPad Air
News

Apple Unveils New iPad Pro, iPad Air, Pencil Pro, and Magic Keyboard in ‘Let Loose’ Event

Krishi Chowdhary

On Tuesday (May 7) in its ‘Let Loose’ event, Apple introduced a new line of iPads on what Tim Cook called the “biggest day for iPad since its introduction.” And...

TikTok, ByteDance File a Lawsuit Challenging the Infamous US TikTok Ban Bill
News

TikTok, ByteDance File a Lawsuit Challenging the Infamous US TikTok Ban Bill

Krishi Chowdhary

On Tuesday (May 7), TikTok and ByteDance (TikTok’s parent company) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit against a newly introduced US...

Dogeverse presale raises over $13M
Crypto News

$DOGEVERSE Presale Breaks $13M Cap With Less Than 26% to Go – Next Meme Coin to 100x?

Alex Popa
ECB Member Urges Central Banks to Review Business Model and Adopt CBDCs
Crypto News

ECB Member Urges Central Banks to Review Business Model and Adopt CBDCs

Rida Fatima
Ore Wins $50K at Solana Hackathon Despite Being its Congestion Culprit
Crypto News

Ore Wins $50K at Solana Hackathon Despite Being its Congestion Culprit

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin BTC’s Daily Volume Surge 41% In One Day; A Sign of Bulls' Return?
Crypto News

Bitcoin BTC’s Daily Volume Surge 41% In One Day; A Sign of Bulls’ Return?

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.