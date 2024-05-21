Shiba Inu Holders Will Gain Massively if SHIB Reclaims All-Time High

Shiba Inu has posted impressive figures in the past few days as it vies to reclaim its all-time high. While SHIB suffered a downtrend in the past few weeks, the market’s improvement is evident in its price.

Given the ongoing momentum, investors and analysts believe that SHIB has the potential to rally beyond $0.000045 and reclaim its ATH of $0.00008845. If this target materializes, here’s an estimate of how much large SHIB investors will gain.

Several Predictions and Projections for Shiba Inu Reveal Bullish Potential

Crypto analyst Javon Marks highlighted a triple bottom pattern in SHIB’s four-day chart last August. According to the analyst, this bottom pattern suggests SHIB is about to reclaim its all-time high of $0.00008845.



Marks says Shiba Inu formed a similar triple bottom pattern in 2021 before attaining its all-time high value of $0.00008845.



Theoretically, investors who wish to take advantage of Shiba Inu’s possible rally can start with a 50 million SHIB purchase. Following its current price, acquiring such a large number of tokens will cost approximately $1,247.



If SHIB reclaims its ATH price of $0.00008845, the value of the 50 million tokens will increase to $4,422, yielding a profit of $3,175 for the investor.



Meanwhile, investing in 100 million SHIB tokens will cost an investor around $2,495 at the present price. Similarly, if SHIB rallies to reclaim its all-time high, these 100 million tokens will be worth $8,845, yielding $6,350 as returns.



Furthermore, those seeking even greater yields can purchase up to 500 million tokens, which requires an investment of $12,475. If SHIB rebounds to $0.00008845, this will give an investor $31,175 as the return on investment.



However, to reclaim its all-time high value, Shiba Inu must overcome its major supply walls or resistance zones. These supply walls collectively consist of 63.76 trillion SHIB tokens, 10% of its circulating supply.

The biggest concentration of SHIB-holding wallets is between $0.000031 and $0.000036. Once SHIB ascends between $0.000031 and $0.000036, these wallets will likely sell off massive chunks of tokens to take a profit, exerting downward pressure on the token.

The next important resistance level is between $0.000037 and $0.00040. A substantial number of SHIB holders are concentrated at this level. The supply wall is between $0.000045 and $0.000056. However, the resistance level is not significant since the concentration of SHIB wallets is quite low.

The fourth wall is between $0.000057 and $0.000139. If Shiba Inu surmounts this resistance, it will likely set a new all-time high. Overall, SHIB’s Performance largely depends on the investors and market sentiments.

Will the SHIB Rally continue?

Shiba Inu is in a bullish phase; it has found support at the $0.00002378 price level. Presently, SHIB is attempting to break above the $0.00002580 resistance level.



Notably, the RSI is rising at 55.11, confirming the bullish sentiment for SHIB. If the RSI moves to 60, then SHIB will likely enter the overbought region in the coming days.



The MACD indicator is above its signal line, with green histogram bars, confirming buyers’ dominance in the market. If the bulls sustain momentum, SHIB will likely continue to rally in the coming days.



🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?

Check out the most popular presales right now