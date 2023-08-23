Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Shiba Inu Layer 2 Solution Shibarium Garnered More Adoption with Over 7.5M Staked BONE
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Layer 2 Solution Shibarium Garnered More Adoption with Over 7.5M Staked BONE

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

Shibarium, the Shiba Inu ecosystem’s layer-2 scaling solution, has gained massive adoption within less than seven days after its launch. The network now boasts more than 7.5 million staked BONE coins.

After its sudden challenge, the layer two solution has recorded increased participation within the system.

Shibarium Gains More Adoption 

Shiba Inu marketing specialist, Lucie, took to X (formerly Twitter) to disclose the growing developments in Shibarium. She commented about the massive adoption from Shiba Inu investors on the newly launched layer two network.

According to Lucie, the Shiba Inu development team should have considered adopting Shibarium. This led to the sudden network glitch witnessed last week as more participants engaged with the platform.

While referring to the project team, Lucie stated:

They didn’t understand how much the SHIBARMY wanted to be on Shibarium.

The marketing specialist noted that more Shiba Inu proponents are interested in Shibarium. Notably, the layer-2 platform offers more efficiency in executing transactions at low costs.

In her post, Lucie listed some of the remarkable feats of Shibarium in less than one week after its launch. She stated that 7,569,987.4196 staked BONE tokens on Shibarium despite some negative rumors spreading FUD on the network.

According to data from the network’s explorer Puppyscan, more than 10.43 million wallets are connected to Shibarium. Also, the network has about eight validators operating on the platform.

Further, Lucie commended the Shiba Inu lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, for sticking to his promises. Kusama announced the launch of the polygon-based scaling solution, Shibarium, during the Blockchain Futurist Conference, which he fulfilled. 

Additionally, Lucie reacted to the plummeting prices of SHIB, BONE, and LEASH. She stated that the performances of the tokens follow the trend of the overall market conditions.

The Shiba Inu marketing specialist reassured the public that all the challenges surrounding Shibarium would soon be obsolete. 

Shibarium Temporary Shutdown Due To Massive Participation

The Shiba Inu layer-2 solution witnessed a hitch shortly after its main net launch. Shibarium recorded a massive influx of transactions and activities, triggering a fail-self mode as a protective measure.

According to the project team’s discovery, over 160 million compute units were seen on Shibarium within 30 minutes. Also, the network had a total deposit of 1,000 ETH tokens and 600,000 BONE coins from users within 15 minutes.

Contrary to the massive recorded value, the Shibarium development team provided just 400 million compute units monthly. While they expected moderate participation on the platform, users’ massive influx exceeded their estimations.

But the team worked with other associated companies to correct and scale Shibarium’s functionalities. The layer-2 solution is now live in private mode.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Shiba Inu Layer 2 Solution Shibarium Garnered More Adoption with Over 7.5M Staked BONE
2 Work-life Balance Statistics of Remote Employees (2023 Data)
3 PEPE Price Prediction: Could Pepe Coin Register Another Zero As it Dips 3%?
4 Fine-Tuning Opens New Avenues for OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 Turbo
5 The Internet’s Growing Data Black Box and How an ‘Inspectability API’ Could Provide Clarity

Latest News

Work-life Balance Statistics
Statistics

Work-life Balance Statistics of Remote Employees (2023 Data)

Jeff Beckman
PEPE Price Prediction: Could Pepe Coin Register Another Zero As it Dips 3%?
Crypto News

PEPE Price Prediction: Could Pepe Coin Register Another Zero As it Dips 3%?

Nick Dunn

The trending frog-themed meme coin, PEPE, has recently posted a notable price decline following its rapid surge after launch. This price reduction has stirred speculation among investors regarding the potential...

Fine-Tuning Opens New Avenues for OpenAI's GPT-3.5 Turbo
News

Fine-Tuning Opens New Avenues for OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 Turbo

Krishi Chowdhary

In a groundbreaking development that could tremendously benefit developers, OpenAI has unlocked the potential of fine-tuning its GPT-3.5 Turbo model. This would allow developers to capitalize on the capabilities of...

Internet's Data Black Box and Need For An Inspectability API
News

The Internet’s Growing Data Black Box and How an ‘Inspectability API’ Could Provide Clarity

Krishi Chowdhary
Richest YouTubers Statistics
Statistics

The Top 20 Richest YouTubers in 2023

Kate Sukhanova
Top Crypto Gainers on August 22 - OP, RUNE, RPL, Sonik, WSM
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on August 22 – OP, RUNE, And RPL

Nick Dunn
Polygon (MATIC) Plunge to June Low Again, Potential for Bullish Rebound? (SONIK)
Crypto News

Polygon (MATIC) Plunges to June Low Again, Any Potential For A Bullish Rebound?

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.