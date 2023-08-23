Shiba Inu Layer 2 Solution Shibarium Garnered More Adoption with Over 7.5M Staked BONE

Shibarium, the Shiba Inu ecosystem’s layer-2 scaling solution, has gained massive adoption within less than seven days after its launch. The network now boasts more than 7.5 million staked BONE coins.

After its sudden challenge, the layer two solution has recorded increased participation within the system.

Shibarium Gains More Adoption

Shiba Inu marketing specialist, Lucie, took to X (formerly Twitter) to disclose the growing developments in Shibarium. She commented about the massive adoption from Shiba Inu investors on the newly launched layer two network.

Let’s be honest! My $BONE, $SHIB, and $LEASH dropped a lot, just like the whole market. Was I unhappy with @ShytoshiKusama? No! They kept their promises, but they made one mistake. They didn't understand how much the #SHIBARMY wanted to be on #Shibarium. I'm glad they… pic.twitter.com/z6kUSpUKQx — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | Summer of Shibarium (@LucieSHIB) August 20, 2023

According to Lucie, the Shiba Inu development team should have considered adopting Shibarium. This led to the sudden network glitch witnessed last week as more participants engaged with the platform.

While referring to the project team, Lucie stated:

“They didn’t understand how much the SHIBARMY wanted to be on Shibarium.”

The marketing specialist noted that more Shiba Inu proponents are interested in Shibarium. Notably, the layer-2 platform offers more efficiency in executing transactions at low costs.

In her post, Lucie listed some of the remarkable feats of Shibarium in less than one week after its launch. She stated that 7,569,987.4196 staked BONE tokens on Shibarium despite some negative rumors spreading FUD on the network.

According to data from the network’s explorer Puppyscan, more than 10.43 million wallets are connected to Shibarium. Also, the network has about eight validators operating on the platform.

Further, Lucie commended the Shiba Inu lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, for sticking to his promises. Kusama announced the launch of the polygon-based scaling solution, Shibarium, during the Blockchain Futurist Conference, which he fulfilled.

Additionally, Lucie reacted to the plummeting prices of SHIB, BONE, and LEASH. She stated that the performances of the tokens follow the trend of the overall market conditions.

The Shiba Inu marketing specialist reassured the public that all the challenges surrounding Shibarium would soon be obsolete.

Shibarium Temporary Shutdown Due To Massive Participation

The Shiba Inu layer-2 solution witnessed a hitch shortly after its main net launch. Shibarium recorded a massive influx of transactions and activities, triggering a fail-self mode as a protective measure.

According to the project team’s discovery, over 160 million compute units were seen on Shibarium within 30 minutes. Also, the network had a total deposit of 1,000 ETH tokens and 600,000 BONE coins from users within 15 minutes.

Contrary to the massive recorded value, the Shibarium development team provided just 400 million compute units monthly. While they expected moderate participation on the platform, users’ massive influx exceeded their estimations.

But the team worked with other associated companies to correct and scale Shibarium’s functionalities. The layer-2 solution is now live in private mode.