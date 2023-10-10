Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Shiba Inu Lead Dev Addresses Concerns About Shibarium
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Lead Dev Addresses Concerns About Shibarium

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

The lead developer of Shiba Inu has stepped forward to talk about concerns regarding ShibariumIn this discussion, the lead developer aimed to clarify and address the community’s worries. Importantly, this might increase investor’s confidence in the cryptocurrency.

‘We Use a Particular Strategy to Add Validators to Ensure Safety,’ Lead Dev Says

Shiba Inu’s marketing strategist, Lucie, shared the recent telegram message of Kusama on X. Notably, Kusuma explained why the team has not been adding more validators on Shibarium since it was launched.

Recently, the SHIB army has been telling the team to bring in more validators to Shibarium to increase the amount of BONE staked. Kusama responded to them in his latest Telegram message, stating that the safety of Shibarium is the team’s major priority.

Furthermore, he said that they (Shiba Inu Team) have been using a special pattern to add validators to prevent attacks. In response to a user asking a question about Shibarium staking, Kusama said, “Adding validators spontaneously, as it seems you expect, would put the chain in jeopardy, wouldn’t you agree?” 

Meanwhile, the Shibarium network currently has only 12 active validators, and they hold 26.16 million BONE tokens. This represents about $19.88 million of its current value.

Kusama Hints that Staking Rewards Will Increase Soon

Additionally, Kusama shared that the team has raised the staking rewards. He said, “Rewards have been increased and forthcoming.” According to his message, this change will be implemented soon. However, he didn’t mention any details about the network’s brand-new staking rewards.

Also, he responded to several questions regarding the Shibarium-powered SHIB burns. He stressed that the SHIB burning will occur after the network has gathered $25,000 worth of BONE but also stated that the network achieving this feat will take longer than expected.

He added, “To remedy these things, we continue to work behind the scenes and onboard the right folks to scale and remain quiet as we do not want to reveal our complete strategy.”

Shibarium-Driven SHIB Token Burns

Meanwhile, before Shibarium’s main launch, the team clarified that the network would play a part in the SHIB burning mechanism. According to the team, it’ll help reduce the amount of SHIB tokens in circulation as 70% of the main transaction fee would be used to destroy SHIB. 

However, no formal platform keeps track of how many BONE tokens are collected to burn SHIB possibly. Interestingly, Shiba Inu’s burn tracker, Shibburn, has developed an app that could provide an estimated number of transactions needed. 

As of September 22, the tracker estimated that Shibarium needed 5.39 quadrillion transactions to gather $25,000 BONE tokens. The network must still handle 5.19 quadrillion transactions to reach the same goal of $25,000 in BONE to burn SHIB tokens.

Meanwhile, according to Shibariumscan data, Shibarium has processed 3.38 million transactions.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Samsung To Record An 80% Profit Decline in Q3 Due to Continuous Chip Losses
2 Shiba Inu Lead Dev Addresses Concerns About Shibarium
3 Magecart Card Skimming Campaign Targets 404 Error Pages
4 Top crypto Gainers on October 10 – XTZ And ATOM
5 Dogecoin Price Outlook: Can DOGE Reach $1 Amidst Bullish Sentiment?

Latest News

Samsung
News

Samsung To Record An 80% Profit Decline in Q3 Due to Continuous Chip Losses

Damien Fisher
Magecart
News

Magecart Card Skimming Campaign Targets 404 Error Pages

Damien Fisher

In a concerning development, a new Magecart card skimming campaign has emerged, posing a significant threat to online retailers and their customers. This campaign employs innovative techniques to hide malicious code...

crypto
Crypto News

Top crypto Gainers on October 10 – XTZ And ATOM

Nick Dunn

The crypto market has continued its volatility from yesterday, with the total market cap value at $1.1 trillion. Top coins such as Bitcoin and Ethereum remain relatively unchanged as the Fear...

Dogecoin
Crypto News

Dogecoin Price Outlook: Can DOGE Reach $1 Amidst Bullish Sentiment?

Nick Dunn
The Future of Google Pay
Statistics

What is the Number of People Using Google Pay in 2023?

Susan Laborde
Israel Face an Onslaught of Hacktivist Attacks After Hamas Assault
News

Israel Faces an Onslaught of Hacktivist Attacks Following Deadly Hamas Assault

Krishi Chowdhary
Top Statistics of BitTorrent
Statistics

BitTorrent Statistics in 2023: Growth and Revenue

Jeff Beckman

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.