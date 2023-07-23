Shiba Inu Lead Developer Kusama Confirms as Speaker at Forthcoming Event

The lead developer at Shiba Inu project, Shytoshi Kusama, recently confirmed he will be one of the speakers at the upcoming Blockchain Futurist Conference. The developer will speak using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology at the conference.

The Shiba Inu team further announced the release of its highly awaited World paper. This World paper will cover many essential parts of the network, including other tokens like Shi, LEASH, BONE, TREAT, and SHIB.

Blockchain Futurist Conference

Shibarium mainnet is set to launch next month at the forthcoming Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, Canada.

In the conference, Shiba Inu will be the title sponsor, and its lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, will be a keynote speaker, according to the firm’s recent tweet. The announcement also revealed that Kusama’s presentation will be delivered through AI technology.

His presentation will focus on the main vision of the Shiba Inu protocol, unveiling essential insights into the future of cryptocurrency.

Kusama also explained that sponsoring the conference positions Shiba Inu with leading crypto projects and exchanges, solidifying its position as a key player in the cryptocurrency industry.

This Blockchain Futurist Conference is specifically important as it tallies with Shiba Inu’s third-year anniversary, Shibapendence Day. Notably, the Shibarium will be the main focus of the conference.

Participants can expect a multi-month hackathon to explore Shibarium’s functionalities, together with a VIP cabana, two special booths, and several Shib-themed platforms, services, and products. It is worth stating that Kusama will partake in the conference virtually by using the firm’s AI tech.

Introducing Shiba Inu World paper, Doggy DAO, and Treat

In addition, the Shiba Inu team announced that it will launch the extensive World paper during the upcoming Blockchain Futurist Conference. The conference will also reveal collaborations with firm’s other partners like BadIdea.Ai and Unification.

Furthermore, another major announcement to be made during the event is the introduction of the SHIB Doggy Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) Foundation. Kusama stressed on the importance of governance in developing a long-lasting autonomous international firm.

He narrated that the Shib community’s governance platform would further be divided into four different DAOs, with each responsible for handling certain aspects of the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

He noted that users aiming to participate in the giveaway must hold at least 1 LEASH token until the conference. Though, to participate in the VIP tickets giveaway, only LEASH users who are sharks and whales are eligible.

Whales and sharks are the pseudonyms given to crypto token holders with a large number of tokens in their portfolios.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu’s native token, SHIB, is gaining and currently trading at $0.000007857 with a 24-Hour trading volume of $102,943,271. This indicates a 2.28% increase.