Shiba Inu Lead Developer Kusama Confirms as Speaker at Forthcoming Event
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Lead Developer Kusama Confirms as Speaker at Forthcoming Event

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist
Updated:

The lead developer at Shiba Inu project, Shytoshi Kusama, recently confirmed he will be one of the speakers at the upcoming Blockchain Futurist Conference. The developer will speak using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology at the conference. 

The Shiba Inu team further announced the release of its highly awaited World paper. This World paper will cover many essential parts of the network, including other tokens like Shi, LEASH, BONE, TREAT, and SHIB

Blockchain Futurist Conference

Shibarium mainnet is set to launch next month at the forthcoming Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, Canada.

In the conference, Shiba Inu will be the title sponsor, and its lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, will be a keynote speaker, according to the firm’s recent tweet. The announcement also revealed that Kusama’s presentation will be delivered through AI technology. 

His presentation will focus on the main vision of the Shiba Inu protocol, unveiling essential insights into the future of cryptocurrency. 

Kusama also explained that sponsoring the conference positions Shiba Inu with leading crypto projects and exchanges, solidifying its position as a key player in the cryptocurrency industry. 

This Blockchain Futurist Conference is specifically important as it tallies with Shiba Inu’s third-year anniversary, Shibapendence Day. Notably, the Shibarium will be the main focus of the conference. 

Participants can expect a multi-month hackathon to explore Shibarium’s functionalities, together with a VIP cabana, two special booths, and several Shib-themed platforms, services, and products. It is worth stating that Kusama will partake in the conference virtually by using the firm’s AI tech. 

Introducing Shiba Inu World paper, Doggy DAO, and Treat

In addition, the Shiba Inu team announced that it will launch the extensive World paper during the upcoming Blockchain Futurist Conference. The conference will also reveal collaborations with firm’s other partners like BadIdea.Ai and Unification. 

Furthermore, another major announcement to be made during the event is the introduction of the SHIB Doggy Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) Foundation. Kusama stressed on the importance of governance in developing a long-lasting autonomous international firm. 

He narrated that the Shib community’s governance platform would further be divided into four different DAOs, with each responsible for handling certain aspects of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. 

He noted that users aiming to participate in the giveaway must hold at least 1 LEASH token until the conference. Though, to participate in the VIP tickets giveaway, only LEASH users who are sharks and whales are eligible. 

Whales and sharks are the pseudonyms given to crypto token holders with a large number of tokens in their portfolios. 

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu’s native token, SHIB, is gaining and currently trading at $0.000007857 with a 24-Hour trading volume of $102,943,271. This indicates a 2.28% increase. 

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry.

Most Popular News

1 Shiba Inu Lead Developer Kusama Confirms as Speaker at Forthcoming Event
2 Solana Records One Outage in 2023 First Half, 100% uptime in the Second Quarter
3 Best Crypto Assets To Buy – LINK, COMP, THETA, And SNX
4 Resilience in Code – Ukraine’s Tech Sector Defies Invasion, Fuels Defense
5 Mobile vs Desktop Usage Statistics for 2023

Latest News

Solana
Crypto News

Solana Records One Outage in 2023 First Half, 100% uptime in the Second Quarter

Nick Dunn
Crypto
Crypto News

Best Crypto Assets To Buy – LINK, COMP, THETA, And SNX

Asad Gilani

The global crypto market cap is $1.25 Trillion today with a 1.0% drop in the last 24 and a 14.19% from a year ago. Bitcoin dropped to $29,800 today losing...

Resilience in Code - Ukraine's Tech Sector Defies Invasion
News

Resilience in Code – Ukraine’s Tech Sector Defies Invasion, Fuels Defense

Krishi Chowdhary

Despite the tumultuous circumstances of Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s tech industry has defied expectations. It is sustaining not only its survival but also fostering growth and innovation. The sector...

mobile vs desktop usage
Statistics

Mobile vs Desktop Usage Statistics for 2023

Jeff Beckman
bitcoin price 2107
Crypto News

Could the Bitcoin price reach $50,000 in 2023? BTC20 has already surged beyond $100,000.

Will Macmaster
Amazon to Pay $25Mn in Settlement of Children’s Privacy Violation
News

Amazon to Pay $25 Million in Settlement of Children’s Privacy Violation Charges

Krishi Chowdhary
XRP
Crypto News

Ripple CTO Says XRP Volume by Market Capitalization is Now 4x Above BTC

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.