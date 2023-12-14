Shiba Inu Lead Developer, Shytoshi Kusama Takes An All-Compassing Position In A Survey

One of the leading crypto exchanges, KuCoin, threw a survey that sparked several reactions in the crypto community. One of the responses from prominent personalities in the industry came from Shiba Inu’s lead developer, Shytoshi Kumasa.

However, Kusama took an all-compassing position in the survey, representing a pivotal indication.

KuCoin Throws A Survey Exploring Opinions On Layer 2 Projects And Meme-Themed Coins

KuCoin laid out the survey to ascertain the market opinion of most crypto enthusiasts. In its recent post on the X platform, the exchange demanded the preference of crypto traders and investors over crypto products.

The options lie between layer two projects and meme-themed crypto assets. KuCoin tweeted: “Layer 2 coins or meme coins”. It added an emoji that reflected its curiosity about the options.

The exchange’s post attracted several responses from many members of different crypto communities. Some comments contemplated if the exchange is on the lookout for investors’ opinions on its potential listings.

So, suggestions from customers could prompt the choice of either more layer 2 assets or meme coins.

However, another line of interpretation pointed out that KuCoin seeks opinions regarding the major investment preferences of most crypto participants. Some responses had an underlying tone while suggesting their products for the exchange.

Shiba Inu’s Lead Developer Takes A Pivotal Response

Amid the responses, the lead developer of Shiba Inu, Shytoshi Kusama, chose an all-compassing response in KuCoin’s tweet. Instead of choosing one, the developer responded, “BOTH”.

Kusama’s reply to the exchange’s survey indicated he chose a balance for both layer 2 projects and meme-themed crypto tokens. Notably, the new Shiba Inu blockchain, Shibarium, functions as a layer two network that increases the scalability of transactions. It uses Bone (BONE), one of the coins in the SHIB ecosystem, as its gas token.

Additionally, Shiba Inu was created as a meme-themed crypto asset to inspire meme-based enthusiasts in the market. However, it has recorded significant growth and developments with time that have repositioned it as a project with several utilities.

These positions of Shiba Inu and its layer two scaling blockchain support the tone of Kusama’s response.

Notably, the KuCoin crypto exchange is yet to list Bone token (BONE) on its platform. So, Kusama’s position could suggest that the exchange should consider supporting BONE, which is a layer 2 crypto token. Also, most of the responses demanded that KuCoin should list BONE on trading as an exciting move for the SHIB Army.

One of the crypto fans stated: