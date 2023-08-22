Shiba Inu Price Prediction as SHIB Dip Post Shibarium Launch – What’s Ahead?

The much-awaited Shibarium main net launch happened last week. However, contrary to the community expectation, the Shibarium launch has not impacted Shiba Inu SHIB performance over the last few days.

Instead, Shiba Inu recorded a 9% decline in the last week. The price of Shiba Inu is down by almost 1%, reaching $0.00000788. This

Moreover, reports that about $2 million got lost when moving money to and from Shibarium have raised concerns and doubts about the network’s safety. This issue must have contributed to depressing investor sentiment on SHIB.

Following the prevailing bearish momentum, community members wonder what lies ahead for their beloved meme token.

Shiba Inu Price Plummets Amidst Shibarium Glitches

The eagerly awaited Shibarium protocol’s launch took an unexpected turn, resulting in a substantial drop in the value of SHIB. Blockchain data shows transactions involving $1.7 million worth of Ethereum (ETH) on the network were stuck for five hours.

In response to reports of a disruption, a developer from the Shibarium team addressed the situation in a blog post. They clarified that the bridge had no problem and that the issue arose due to a sudden transaction surge.

Right after the launch, Shibarium experienced network glitches, sending panic across the ecosystem. Many who had high hopes for its effect on SHIB started selling off their holdings, further dropping prices.

Whales Bag $SHIB Despite Shibarium Setbacks

whale 🐳 continues buying shiba inu this down market.🧐

whale 🐳 continues buying shiba inu this down market.🧐

Shiba inu price 0.00000550 possible 🤔 If yes so that's a good buying zone for mid term.

Amid the bearish sentiment, whales saw a chance to accumulate massive amounts of SHIB coins. The massive whale accumulation suggests several top players remain optimistic about Shiba Inu’s potential to rally in the coming months.

According to Whale Alert, a single address moved 4.65 SHIB (equivalent to $38.39 million) from a Bitvavo wallet to an unidentified wallet.

4,639,778,173,637 #SHIB (37,176,222 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet

This transfer took place on August 21 and has piqued the curiosity of SHIB community members who wonder about the motives behind this transaction. Following this transaction, speculations are that Shiba Inu stands a high chance of witnessing massive rallies in the coming days.

SHIB Burn Mechanism May Drive Up Price

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu (SHIB) recorded an 800% increase in burn rate, removing nearly two billion SHIB tokens from circulation.

In the last 7 days, there have been a total of 1,840,593,165 $SHIB tokens burned and 255 transactions.

This increase in burn rate could create scarcity and positively impact SHIB prices if the community sustains the momentum.

Shiba Inu Price Analysis – Will it Move Up?

Source: TradingView

Based on the daily chart, SHIB/USD is heading toward the lower band of the Bollinger Band indicator. This could indicate a potential oversold condition in the market, meaning SHIB might face selling pressure. However, traders might see this as a buying opportunity, anticipating a possible price bounce or correction shortly.

The asset’s current Relative Strength Index value of 38 indicates that it’s not overbought or oversold, suggesting a moderate market condition. But, the Moving Average Convergence /Divergence being below the signal line might indicate a potential downward momentum in the asset’s price.

These indicators suggest a cautious outlook for the asset’s price movement, indicating a tendency for a price rebound. Shiba Inu might record a few days of downtrend before entering a bullish trajectory in the coming weeks.

yPredict Raises Over $3.5 Million in Presale Round

The AI-driven platform yPredict has gathered over $3.5 million in its token sale as it draws closer to the hard cap.

Ypredict.ai serves as an analytical platform for traders to carry out research. yPredict.ai unites professionals in AI/ML, financial quantitative analysis, and trading to furnish data-backed insights that enhance trading choices.

Through various advanced tools and platforms, the platform generates cutting-edge financial forecasts by leveraging unconventional data outlets.

Features of yPredict

The yPredict Analytics Platform offers an array of robust features aimed at simplifying financial analysis.

It automatically identifies and notifies users about over 100 chart patterns, furnishing details about the specific pattern’s name and a confidence score based on its recent performance. Furthermore, the platform performs sentiment analysis on news and content from social media platforms.

It provides a comprehensive sentiment assessment when the analyzed content mentions the name or symbol of the asset in question.

Regarding indicator analysis, the platform evaluates numerous technical indicators and refines the selection to showcase only those that have demonstrated strong performance based on recent market data.

Moreover, the platform conducts transaction analysis by scrutinizing transactional and tick data for individual assets, yielding insights grounded in data.

The platform operates under a freemium pricing structure, presenting varying membership tiers, including free, active, and pro trader levels. The yPredict Marketplace is designed to bridge AI/ML developers and financial industry traders.

Investors and traders can subscribe to these models monthly, accessing real-time outcomes via the yPredict platform. This setup enables developers to generate passive earnings by providing their models without the requirement to participate in trading directly.

The yPredict Marketplace applies a marketplace fee of 20% on the subscription cost. Within this fee structure, 10% is allocated to YPRED token holders, while the remaining 70% (before taxes) is distributed to the developers.

Power Behind the yPredict Ecosystem

$YPRED is a token that powers the yPredict ecosystem encompassing cutting-edge trading tools and a marketplace. It is built on the Polygon Matic blockchain, providing essential functionalities and chances for staking.

YPRED token possessors can employ their tokens to analyze diverse coins and obtain data-backed insights and metrics, facilitating well-informed trading choices.

Within the yPredict Marketplace, YPRED tokens can subscribe to predictive models presented by financial data experts, granting access to valuable trading signals and forecasts.

Token holders of YPRED are allowed to participate in voting activities within the yPredict Marketplace, contributing to the decision-making procedures.

These tokens can be engaged in staking pools with high APY percentages. Unlike conventional staking pools with fixed liquidity, yPredict’s staking pools derive liquidity from 10% of each fresh user’s YPRED deposit.

Interested investors can acquire the $YPRED token by visiting the website, connecting their crypto wallet, and swapping with ETH or USDT.