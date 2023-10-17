Shiba Inu Rolls Out LinkedIn Account For Its L2 Blockchain Shibarium

The Shiba Inu team has recently launched a LinkedIn account for the meme coin’s L2 blockchain network, Shibarium.

The Shiba Inu’s community admin, RagnarShib, took to the X platform to reveal the latest developments regarding the network. The latest move comes as the network’s daily transactions surged by over 200% within 24 hours.

Shibarium Hits Almost All Social Media Platforms Following Launch of LinkedIn Account

In his post, the SHIB admin noted that Shiba Inu now has two official LinkedIn accounts. The first account is dedicated to the Shiba Inu Metaverse project, Shib: the Metaverse, while the other is for Shibarium.

Further, RanarShib included the link to the Shibarium’s official LinkedIn account in his post. The admin encouraged Shiba Inu fans to follow the LinkedIn page to receive interesting updates revolving around the professional world.

We have now official linkedin accounts for Shibarium and for the Metaverse.

I’m posting the one for Shibarium now. ✨✨✨Attention Army! Please follow our official shibarium LinkedIn page for interesting updates revolving around the professional world!

🚀🚀🚀🚀🌎🌎🌎🌎… — RagnarShib.eth (@RagnarShiba) October 16, 2023

Launching the new LinkedIn account makes a complete official account on all major social media platforms for Shibarium. At the beginning of the year, Shytoshi Kusama, Shiba Inu’s lead developer, released a Telegram channel for Shibarium.

Also, the SHIB team created an account for the L2 network on the X social media platform.

Moreover, Shibarium’s official Discord channel boasts almost fifteen thousand members. The growing pace and adoption of the Shiba Inu L2 blockchain make it necessary for the project’s team to expand its presence on different social media platforms.

This forms the vision behind the launch of the LinkedIn account for Shibarium.

Recall that RagnarShiba had earlier issued a warning to crypto exchanges, stating that Shiba Inu had no official LinkedIn account during the period. The warning came after several alerts from some crypto exchanges indicating the offers they got to list the Fantom chain version of SHIB.

SHIB HAS NO OFFICIAL LINKEDIN

One more thing that I want to make aware mostly to Exchanges. I continue receiving messages from listing managers from exchanges telling me they are receiving offers to list SHIB in the Fantom chain. There’s no FTM version of SHIB and there’s no… — RagnarShib.eth (@RagnarShiba) October 10, 2023

According to Ragnar, the initiators of the messages claimed to be part of the Shiba Inu, prompting him to issue a warning. He noted that Shiba Inu had yet to have an official LinkedIn account.

Additionally, Ragnar stated that the existing Shiba Inu account on the platform was solely for Shib: The Metaverse and under Marcie Jastrow’s management.

Shibarium Records Over 200% Increase In Daily Transactions

The Shiba Inu L2 blockchain has witnessed massive growth in transaction flow from its start-up in mid-August. According to data from Shibarium Explorer Shibariumscan, Shibarium witnessed a spike in activity, resulting in over 3.488 million total transactions on the network.

Notably, its daily transactions have scaled by a staggering 202%, increasing from 10,940 to 33,050 within the past 24 hours. Amid the spike in activity level, Shibarium maintains an average block time of 5 seconds on the network.

One of the key contributory factors to Shibarium’s recent surge of activities is the launch of Sharbi Token (SHARBI).

According to its schedule, the Sharbi team launched on Shibarium through the listing on the Marswap DEX on October 16 at 21:00 UTC. Following the launch, several SHIB fans trooped to the DEX to engage on the meme coin through Shibarium.