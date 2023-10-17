Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Shiba Inu Rolls Out LinkedIn Account For Its L2 Blockchain Shibarium
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Rolls Out LinkedIn Account For Its L2 Blockchain Shibarium

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

The Shiba Inu team has recently launched a LinkedIn account for the meme coin’s L2 blockchain network, Shibarium.

The Shiba Inu’s community admin, RagnarShib, took to the X platform to reveal the latest developments regarding the network. The latest move comes as the network’s daily transactions surged by over 200% within 24 hours.

Shibarium Hits Almost All Social Media Platforms Following Launch of LinkedIn Account

In his post, the SHIB admin noted that Shiba Inu now has two official LinkedIn accounts. The first account is dedicated to the Shiba Inu Metaverse project, Shib: the Metaverse, while the other is for Shibarium. 

Further, RanarShib included the link to the Shibarium’s official LinkedIn account in his post. The admin encouraged Shiba Inu fans to follow the LinkedIn page to receive interesting updates revolving around the professional world.

Launching the new LinkedIn account makes a complete official account on all major social media platforms for Shibarium. At the beginning of the year, Shytoshi Kusama, Shiba Inu’s lead developer, released a Telegram channel for Shibarium.

Also, the SHIB team created an account for the L2 network on the X social media platform.

Moreover, Shibarium’s official Discord channel boasts almost fifteen thousand members. The growing pace and adoption of the Shiba Inu L2 blockchain make it necessary for the project’s team to expand its presence on different social media platforms.

This forms the vision behind the launch of the LinkedIn account for Shibarium.

Recall that RagnarShiba had earlier issued a warning to crypto exchanges, stating that Shiba Inu had no official LinkedIn account during the period. The warning came after several alerts from some crypto exchanges indicating the offers they got to list the Fantom chain version of SHIB.

According to Ragnar, the initiators of the messages claimed to be part of the Shiba Inu, prompting him to issue a warning. He noted that Shiba Inu had yet to have an official LinkedIn account.

Additionally, Ragnar stated that the existing Shiba Inu account on the platform was solely for Shib: The Metaverse and under Marcie Jastrow’s management.

Shibarium Records Over 200% Increase In Daily Transactions

The Shiba Inu L2 blockchain has witnessed massive growth in transaction flow from its start-up in mid-August. According to data from Shibarium Explorer Shibariumscan, Shibarium witnessed a spike in activity, resulting in over 3.488 million total transactions on the network.

Notably, its daily transactions have scaled by a staggering 202%, increasing from 10,940 to 33,050 within the past 24 hours. Amid the spike in activity level, Shibarium maintains an average block time of 5 seconds on the network. 

One of the key contributory factors to Shibarium’s recent surge of activities is the launch of Sharbi Token (SHARBI).

According to its schedule, the Sharbi team launched on Shibarium through the listing on the Marswap DEX on October 16 at 21:00 UTC. Following the launch, several SHIB fans trooped to the DEX to engage on the meme coin through Shibarium.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Mitsubishi Corporation Considers a Bid for Shinko Electric: Reports
2 Chinese Technology Giant Baidu Unveils Ernie Bot 4, Claiming GPT-4 Proficiency
3 Shiba Inu Rolls Out LinkedIn Account For Its L2 Blockchain Shibarium
4 Shiba Inu Price Prediction as SHIB Nears Annual Lows – Can We Expect a Reversal in the Market?
5 45 Essential Recruitment Statistics to Know in 2023

Latest News

Shinko
News

Mitsubishi Corporation Considers a Bid for Shinko Electric: Reports

Damien Fisher
Bot 4
News

Chinese Technology Giant Baidu Unveils Ernie Bot 4, Claiming GPT-4 Proficiency

Damien Fisher

Baidu has unveiled its latest Ernie Bot model, Ernie 4.0, which it claims compares with OpenAI’s GPT-4. This launch marks a significant milestone in China’s AI development. Baidu demonstrated Ernie...

Shiba Inu
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Price Prediction as SHIB Nears Annual Lows – Can We Expect a Reversal in the Market?

Nick Dunn

Shiba Inu (SHIB) edges towards its yearly lows, casting doubts about a potential reversal in its price trajectory. Importantly, SHIB has been on a steady downward movement since August. Due...

General Statistics on Recruitment
Statistics

45 Essential Recruitment Statistics to Know in 2023

Jeff Beckman
Microsoft's LinkedIn Axes 668 Jobs in Organizational Restructuring
News

Microsoft’s LinkedIn Axes 668 Jobs in Organizational Restructuring

Krishi Chowdhary
Apple Pay Key Points
Statistics

Apple Pay Users Statistics – How Many People Use It?

Susan Laborde
YouTube Overview
Statistics

70+ Essential YouTube Statistics You Need to Know in 2023

Jeff Beckman

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.