Shiba Inu Team Says Upcoming P2E Game Is Significant for SHIB, BONE, and Shibarium Ecosystems

Following the launch of Shibarium last August, the Shiba Inu ecosystem has been abuzz with activities and new projects. One of the upcoming projects is a play-to-earn (P2E) game tagged Shiba Eternity.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem marketing lead, Lucie, highlighted the features of the upcoming P2E game in an X post. Lucie said introducing Shiba Eternity marks a significant milestone for the layer-2 blockchain Shibarium and the ecosystem tokens BONE and SHIB.

THIS IS BIG FOR #Shibarium & $BONE &$SHIB To play this game, you will need to own a #Shiboshi, and later, #Sheboshis will be utilized.@shiboshisworld & @sheboshis 🎮 Shiba Eternity will fully integrate with the Shibarium blockchain, changing digital gaming and ownership.… pic.twitter.com/y9zk6YgUK2 — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) July 18, 2024

Key Features of Shiba Eternity

Lucie tweeted a short clip demonstrating Shiba Eternity’s gameplay. The game features a Shiba Inu dog battling another, with cards representing various martial arts skills.

The marketing lead outlined some of the game’s features while disclosing a potential integration with Shibarium. According to Lucie, integrating Shiba Eternity with the layer2- blockchain, Shibarium will revolutionize online gaming and ownership.

She cited a statement by the lead developer of Shib Games, Angel that Shiba Eternity will be their first game to integrate fully into Shibarium. In her statement, Angel noted that the upcoming game will be a significant milestone for the ecosystem.

Furthermore, Lucie mentioned that BONE will serve as the utility token for Shiba Eternity transactions on Shibarium. As usual, each transaction will burn SHIB coins, adding value to the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

All the gaming cards will be NFTs issued on the Shibarium network. Users can store these cards in smart wallets and trade them on the Shib Marketplace. Also, each card will be unique, increasing its value and making collecting and trading fun.

In addition, the game will have a new, enhanced user interface, a novel tournament format, and a better reward system. These innovative features will make it fun and engaging for players.

Interestingly, Shib Eternity is only available on mobile. Its Web3 version will be a closed beta, accessible only to Shib Army members who staked their LEASH tokens or hold select NFTs.

Players who wish to transition from the Web2 version will receive a special welcome package. This will be part of Shiba Inu’s appreciation of its community and encouraging active engagement.

Significance for Shiba Inu Ecosystem

Lucie noted that every token will benefit from Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens in future, enhancing the broader crypto ecosystem.

The upcoming game is significant as it directly or indirectly impacts Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens. Firstly, Shiba Eternity uses BONE as its utility token, which could boost the demand for the meme coin. As more players adopt the game, BONE could witness increased demand, potentially driving its price.

Secondly, Lucie mentioned that each transaction conducted in the game on Shibarium will burn SHIB coins. This introduces a deflationary mechanism for Shiba Inu (SHIB), potentially reducing its supply, encouraging scarcity, and boosting prices.

Moreover, launching the play-to-earn game on Shibarium could enhance network activity and encourage active participation.

Also, only those who stake their LEASH tokens or hold certain NFTs can access Shiba Eternity’s Web3 version. This condition could encourage users to buy and stake LEASH tokens, driving their demand and increasing prices.

Overall, the Shiba Eternity game encourages community inclusion and effective participation in the Shiba Inu ecosystem. If all goes well upon the game’s launch, Shiba Inu, LEASH, and BONE could witness notable advancements.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

