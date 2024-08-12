Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Shibarium Confirms Automated Shiba Inu Burns in New Hard Fork
Crypto News

Shibarium Confirms Automated Shiba Inu Burns in New Hard Fork

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

The Layer 2 network for Shiba Inu, Shibarium, has announced a significant update: an automated SHIB burn mechanism through a hard fork. 

This change aims to reduce the token supply and potentially increase its value. Shibarium Set for Major Upgrade with Bor v1.1.2-bone

The upcoming hard fork will significantly change Shibarium. Following the fork, a new version called Bor v1.1.2-bone will be released. This update will improve the Shiba Inu blockchain’s performance.

Also, it will introduce the automated SHIB burn mechanism linked to Shibarium’s transaction fees. These fees are split into two parts: priority fees and base fees. 

Priority fees go to validators who maintain the network, while a portion of the base fees will be used to automatically burn SHIB tokens. Lucie, the marketing lead for Shiba Inu, provided more details about the burn process.

She confirmed that 70% of the base fee will be converted to SHIB and burned, permanently removing these tokens from circulation.

Meanwhile, the remaining 30% of the base fee will support the ecosystem. These funds will go towards maintaining and developing the Shibarium network.

This balanced approach aims to reduce token supply while ensuring network growth. Reducing the total supply could increase the value of the remaining tokens. This has been a long-awaited feature for many in the Shiba Inu community.

Impact and Community Response

The announcement of the automated burn mechanism has generated excitement in the Shiba Inu community. Many supporters have been eagerly waiting for this feature, which they see as a way to address SHIB’s ample token supply.

Notably, this hard fork is Shibarium’s second major upgrade in 2024. The previous upgrade in May brought faster transactions and more predictable fees.

It also improved the overall network performance. The upcoming change builds on these improvements while adding the burn mechanism. Before now, the Shiba Inu ecosystem has already seen significant token burns. 

Its community members and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin have burned over 410.72 trillion SHIB tokens. Additionally, Shibarium has already burned over 56 billion SHIB using a portion of its base fees.

Also, recent data shows a dramatic increase in SHIB’s burn rate. In the 24 hours before the announcement, the burn rate spiked by 137,411%

During this period, more than 105 million SHIB tokens were destroyed. Over the past week, 114 million plus SHIB tokens have been destroyed, representing an increase of over 366% within this period.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu ($SHIB) traded around $0.00001404, representing a gain of 5.76% in the past 24 hours.

With a market cap of over $8.27 billion, SHIB is still the second-largest meme coin in the crypto market. The automated burn mechanism is expected to accelerate this process by reducing the token’s supply faster and making it easier to predict over time.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 Shibarium Confirms Automated Shiba Inu Burns in New Hard Fork
2 Tether Plans to Increase Workforce to 200 in Mid-2025 – Report
3 Solana Developers Attend to Major Security Vulnerability
4 Security Experts Discover New Method Hackers Use to Steal Hardware Wallet Private Keys
5 Crypto Industry Leaders Advocate SEC Chair Gensler’s Removal During a White House Meeting

Latest News

Tether Plans to Increase Workforce to 200 in Mid-2025 - Report
Crypto News

Tether Plans to Increase Workforce to 200 in Mid-2025 – Report

Rida Fatima
Solana Developers Attend to Major Security Vulnerability
Crypto News

Solana Developers Attend to Major Security Vulnerability

Rida Fatima

Solana development, validators, and client teams recently came together to address a critical security vulnerability. Given the threat to the blockchain’s integrity, this move was necessary to safeguard the company’s...

Security Experts Discover New Method Hackers Use to Steal Hardware Wallet Private Keys
Crypto News

Security Experts Discover New Method Hackers Use to Steal Hardware Wallet Private Keys

Rida Fatima

Security researchers have unveiled new tactics hackers employ to steal people’s Bitcoin hardware wallet seed phrase.  Through a method tagged “Dark Skippy,” hackers can use malicious firmware to embed modified...

Crypto Industry Leaders Advocate SEC Chair Gensler’s Removal During a White House Meeting
Crypto News

Crypto Industry Leaders Advocate SEC Chair Gensler’s Removal During a White House Meeting

Rida Fatima
Bitfarms Stock Gains 22% after Q2 Loss Came in Lower Than Predicted
Crypto News

Bitfarms Stock Gains 22% after Q2 Loss Came in Lower Than Predicted

Rida Fatima
Potential Approval Underway as CBOE Refiles for Bitcoin ETF Options Trading
Crypto News

Potential Approval Underway as CBOE Refiles for Bitcoin ETF Options Trading

Rida Fatima
0.0.0.0. Day Vulnerability Is Compromising Linux and MacOS
News

0.0.0.0. Day – The 18-Year-Old Vulnerability That Can Compromise Linux and MacOS Users

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.