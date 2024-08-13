Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Singapore’s DBS Bank Launches Blockchain-Enabled Treasury Tokens Pilot
Crypto News

Singapore’s DBS Bank Launches Blockchain-Enabled Treasury Tokens Pilot

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

Singapore’s largest bank by assets, DBS, disclosed the launch of the treasury tokens pilot through its partnership with Ant International.

DBS noted that the pilot launch would operate on the bank’s permissioned blockchain. This will enable instant multi-currency funds and liquidity management for several entities across multiple markets.

Singapore’s Bank Announces Pilot Launch of Blockchain-Based Treasury Tokens

The Singapore-based bank DBS has announced the pilot launch of its blockchain-enabled treasury tokens. The bank will conduct the pilot in collaboration with digital asset provider Ant International, a subsidiary of Ant Group.

The bank also disclosed that the pilot roll-out will run on its permissioned blockchainDBS’ permissioned blockchain is compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and will be integrated with the bank’s core payments system.

Such compatibility and integration boost the system’s strength, flexibility, and interoperability with different industry payment infrastructures connected to DBS.

Moreover, the blockchain has already been used on Ant International’s treasury management platform, Whale, to facilitate tax refund transactions and cross-border remittances.

Ant Internation will utilize the tokens for instant multi-currency treasury and liquidity management for its entities across several markets through the partnership.

Also, Ant International will leverage blockchain-based treasury tokens to accelerate its transaction settlements. By doing so, the firm could cut down the settlement timeline of its intra-group transactions from days to seconds.

DBS stated: “This optimizes intra-group liquidity and working capital, providing corporate treasurers with greater visibility, predictability, and control over the entire group’s cash position.

In addition, DBS pointed out that the initiative aims to optimize workflow and visibility. Ant International will enjoy an uninterrupted experience while managing its intragroup liquidity.

Besides the infusion of blockchain technology, Ant’s Whale promotes the project’s efficiency. It enhances the transparency and speed of fund transfers between different bank accounts.

DBS Initiative Confirms the Test And Benefits of Tokenization

DBS indicated that its treasury token initiative reflects the firm’s knowledge and robust systems. Moreover, the bank enhanced its developmental and innovative prowess while participating in the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) Project Orchid and Project Guardian.

According to the DBS, its treasury tokens are among other projects tested during Project Guardian, which explored the benefits of tokenization.

Lim Soon Chong, DBS Bank’s group head of global transaction services, reacted to the new initiative. He stated that the project aims to resolve a crucial need regarding the rise of e-commerce and on-demand services.

Chong noted: “DBS Treasury Tokens and our partnership with Ant International demonstrates how corporates can seize such opportunities with full confidence that their liquidity management capabilities can scale in tandem.

Further, the executive highlighted that DBS’s blockchain is pivotal for maintaining efficiencies and capacities within traditional banking services. The bank’s functionalities support fractionalized, programmable, and atomic value transfer.

Ant International also participated in Project Guardian. The company focuses on real-time multi-currency clearing and settlement across more than 40 countries.

According to Ant International’s Head of Platform Tech, Kelvin Li, the partnership with DBS is a formidable move. He said it provides the firm the right edge to address issues, such as transaction costs and risks associated with cross-border transfers.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 Bitcoin and Ethereum Attempt to Rally Ahead of US CPI Inflation Data Release
2 BlackRock’s IBIT Can Outpace Satoshi’s 1.1M Bitcoin Holdings Within a Year
3 Singapore’s DBS Bank Launches Blockchain-Enabled Treasury Tokens Pilot
4 Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Finds Support Above 200-DAY SMA – Will It Hold?
5 Optimism Superchain Pushes to Integrate Affiliated Layer-2 Blockchain Networks

Latest News

Crypto News

Bitcoin and Ethereum Attempt to Rally Ahead of US CPI Inflation Data Release

Rida Fatima
BlackRock’s IBIT Can Outpace Satoshi’s 1.1M Bitcoin Holdings Within a Year
Crypto News

BlackRock’s IBIT Can Outpace Satoshi’s 1.1M Bitcoin Holdings Within a Year

Rida Fatima

BlackRock’s spot BTC ETF, IBIT, has performed remarkably well, amassing significant assets since its launch in January. IBIT now holds 347,767 BTC, making it the world’s third-largest Bitcoin holder.  Moreover,...

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Finds Support Above 200-DAY SMA – Will It Hold?
Crypto News

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Finds Support Above 200-DAY SMA – Will It Hold?

Rida Fatima

Ripple XRP has posted significant gains lately, holding above a critical threshold. Its recent performance is partly attributed to the Ripple VS. SEC lawsuit ruling, where the court imposed a...

Optimism Superchain Pushes to Integrate Affiliated Layer-2 Blockchain Networks
Crypto News

Optimism Superchain Pushes to Integrate Affiliated Layer-2 Blockchain Networks

Leah Alger
Bitget Wallet Passes MetaMask in July Downloads, Hits 30M Users Globally
Crypto News

Bitget Wallet Passes MetaMask in July Downloads, Hit 30M Users Globally

Aaron Walker
German Banking Giant KfW and BSD Prepares To Issue New Blockchain-Based Bond As Part of ECB's Trials
Crypto News

German Banking Giants KfW and BSD Prepare to Issue New Blockchain-Based Bond As Part of ECB’s Trials

Leah Alger
DeFi Hacks Down 50% Last Year as Crypto Losses Pass $1B
Crypto News

DeFi Hacks Down 50% Last Year; Total Crypto Losses Pass $1B Year-Over-Year

Aaron Walker

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.