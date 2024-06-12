Countries
WienerAI Surpasses $5.5M as ASI Token Merger Pushes AI Further
Crypto News

WienerAI Surpasses $5.5M as ASI Token Merger Pushes AI Further

Leah Alger
Updated:
WienerAI Surpasses $5.5M as ASI Token Merger Pushes AI Further

Initially scheduled to be finalized on June 13, the ASI Alliance has postponed its token merger to July 15. 

ASI’s token merger will bring together three AI tokens:  Fetch.ai ($FET), Ocean Protocol ($OCEAN), and SingularityNET ($AGIX) into one Artificial Superintelligence token ($ASI). 

Following the SEC’s approval of Form 19B-4, which approved spot Ethereum ($ETH) ETFs on May 23, the Ethereum-based ERC-20 tokens will be available for users to swap their $FET, $OCEAN, and $AGIX tokens for $ASI. 

The price of $ETH is likely to increase owing to the price of Bitcoin ($BTC) reaching its ATH of nearly $74K in March due to increasing $BTC ETF demands tied to the cryptocurrency. 

ERC-20 meme coins, including $BYTE (+174.11%) and $HOPPY (+84.77%), have recently witnessed gains during the same period as the SEC’s approval of Form 19B-4.

$BYTE’s trading chart on CoinMarketCap 

The ASI and ETH ETF approval could also be what’s triggering WienerAI’s ($WAI’s) surge, another ERC-20 token, which recently raised $5.3M in its presale.  

$ASI and $WAI share a similarity: they both leverage AI. ASI was developed to seamlessly facilitate and integrate interactions across AI services. Meanwhile, $WAI is getting ready to launch an AI-powered chatbot that proposes winning trades. 

Let’s dig into what the 3-to-1 token merger could mean for ERC-20 tokens like $WAI and beyond. 

What Is the ASI Alliance and Why Does the Merger Matter?

The ASI Alliance is combining three significant players in the AI and decentralized landscape: $FET, $OCEAN, and $AGIX. 

A significant advantage of the tokens converging is the $ASI token, which will replace all tokens and combine them into one single ERC-20 token.

Following the merger, the combined value of the tokens will be approximately $7.5B.

Because each token has a different market cap, they will be exchanged at different ratios: $FET will be swapped at a 1:1 ratio, while $AGIX and $OCEAN will be swapped at 1:0.43. 

The implication of the ASI token merger in the Ethereum ecosystem is multifaceted. It could potentially: 

  • Increase activity on the Ethereum network, including tokens, dApps, smart contracts, and more 
  • Attract more AI projects (like WienerAI, which already offers ETH staking) to the Ethereum ecosystem 
  • Possibly increase liquidity and prices for Ethereum assets
  • Improve interoperability within Ethereum, like seamless interaction between tokens and projects 

WienerAI’s Presale Success

WienerAI, currently in its presale, is thriving ahead of the merger.

Already, $WAI’s presale has hit $5.4M. The current price for one $WAI is $0.000717, and the price is set to increase in the next few hours. If you’re interested in buying $WAI, now might be a good time.

Wiener presale countdown board

Per our price prediction, the price of $WAI could reach $0.02 by the end of 2030

A total of 69B $WAI tokens are available, which are strategically distributed among different areas. 

Tokenomic Features $WAI Tokenomics Data
Presale 30% (20.7B)
Staking  20% (13.8B)
Community rewards 20% (13.8B) 
DEX/CEX liquidity 10% (6.9B)
Marketing 20% (13.8B) 

Another factor contributing to $WAI’s presale success is its roadmap

  • A worldwide marketing campaign 
  • Ethereum network takeover
  • Token listings on CEX and DEXs 
  • AI trading bot debut 

The project is focused on long-term growth, stability, and expanding its reach with strategic partnerships.

In Summary

The merging of blockchain technology and AI through initiatives like ASI and $WAI reflects investors’ desire for innovative technologies and projects with utility rather than those that depend on hype alone. 

$WAI has already raised $5.3M in its presale, reflecting investor interest in the Ethereum blockchain network. 

As always, we remind you to DYOR when investing in cryptocurrencies because the market is highly volatile.

