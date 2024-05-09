$SLOTH Up 156%, Breaks Above Listing Price – $SEAL Coming In Strong

Slothana soared 156% between May 8 and May 9, recovering its initial losses and breaking above its listing price of $0.01233.

The $SOL-based meme coin raised over $15M during presale and had a successful launch, reaching an ATH of $0.02439 (a 97% increase). Solana increased by 7% in the last week, showing signs of recovery.

Following this trend, Sealana ($SEAL) is coming in strong, raising over $130K in less than 24 hours of going on presale. Like Solana, the project is still in presale and lacks tiered price increases.

Rumors say that the $SLERF developers are behind $SEAL after the former dropped by 33%. Instead of accidentally burning $10M tokens to try and revive $SLERF, they might have begun a new project.

Let’s explore Sealana and see why it might follow in Slothana’s footsteps.

Sealana Raises Over $300K and Gains Community Support

Sealana launched its presale on May 1 and has already attracted significant investor interest. 1 $SOL currently buys 6,900 $SEAL, which makes 1 $SEAL worth ~0.00014 $SOL ($0.0198).

It has no tiered price increases or a send-to-wallet system where investors buy $SEAL by sending $SOL to the developer wallet or through the presale widget.

The token uses a South Park character as inspiration and plays on American culture to attract investor interest and hype.

While it has no tokenomics or whitepaper, Sealana has attracted over 1,000 followers on X, and one of its co-founders is a public figure.

The project follows the same presale concept as recently successful Solana meme projects like Slothana and DogWifHat.

Despite having no utility and relying mainly on FOMO and hype, Sealana shows good community sentiment and follows in Slothana’s footsteps.

With enough community support, especially from self-proclaimed degen investors, $SEAL could succeed in its presale and bring profits to early investors.

Visit the official Sealana presale website to participate in the presale and learn more about the project.

Solana Is Showing Signs of Recovery

In the wake of a bearish crypto market, Solana has increased by 4.38% in the last week, with a 24-hour volume of $2.2B and a market cap of $63B.

The blockchain has seen significant development recently, with projects like SolFarm, Orca, and Larix increasing between 12 and 51% in the last 24 hours.

CoinMarketCap also shows several Solana coins in the green, including DogWifHat (+2.21%), TheGraph (+9.29%+), and Arweave (+29.05%).

It looks like $SOL-based coins are going up when the rest of the market is still dipping, and development on the blockchain is also looking good.

Our Verdict

While Slothana has almost doubled in price in one day, Sealana is fast behind with over $300K raised in less than a week. The project’s similarities to Solana and other successful $SOL-based meme coins are a good sign.

But will the project succeed in its presale like Slothana? No one knows for sure, so you must DYOR and invest responsibly. Meme coins are risky investments, and you should do your due diligence to minimize your losses.

