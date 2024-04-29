Slothana Presale Is Over – Will It Pump Like Bonk?

The Solana project, which raised 500K in minutes, has now finished its presale. It hasn’t launched on CEXs yet, but it’s available on Raydium.

Slothana has raised over $15M, with one $SLOTH valued at 0.0001 SOL ($0.013). Based on investor interest alone, the project is one of the most popular in the industry.

Solana’s TVL (Total Value Locked) has also increased by 160.9% from January, showing steady accumulation and increasing popularity for the blockchain.

Crypto sentiment around Solana meme coins has been strong over the past months, with $WIF achieving a $2.6B market cap in a little over four months. $BONK has also increased by 22,372% since January.

Crypto analysts are also hopeful about Slothana’s performance after launch.

Let’s see what makes Slothana a worthwhile project and discuss its achievements so far.

What Makes Slothana an Interesting Project?

Slothana follows in $SLERF’s footsteps, another Solana coin that did a 2x on launch and now has over $160M market cap.

$SLOTH’s X channel has over 28,000 followers, and community sentiment seems to be positive.

🌅🌿 As the sun rises on the final day of the Slothana presale, the savannah stirs with anticipation. Behold, the dawn of a new era is upon us! 🦁🚀 Today, we bear witness to the rise of Slothana, destined to rule over the memecoin masses with wisdom and slothful grace. Gather… pic.twitter.com/zVp9FKyMPX — Slothana (@SlothanaCoin) April 28, 2024

The project hasn’t announced a launch date yet, but the presale ended today raising over $15M. According to official information, token holders should receive the airdrop this week.

Here’s why Slothana might be a worthwhile investment:



Capitalizes on an existing sloth-related crypto community

Raised $300K in minutes and over $15M in over a month

Is in a bullish trend, according to DexScreener

Covered by popular crypto channels like Jacob Bury , Crypto Gains, and Cryptonews

Possibly created by the same team behind Smog

The project also capitalizes on its meme status to attract self-proclaimed degen investors and meme lovers.

Investors have made over $21,739 worth of $SLOTH transfers in the last five minutes. This shows a growing interest in the token, which could lead to bullish support after listing.

Slothana will announce the launch date on its X channel. Until then, you can buy $SLOTH on Raydium or visit their official presale website to learn more about the project.

To Summarize

Slothana’s presale has been more successful than that of $BOME and $SLERF, raising over $15M. Community sentiment and investor interest are also very positive, based on recent $SLOTH transfers and Raydium activity.

Could Slothana pump like Bonk after launch? It might, if the current trend continues and investors find it a worthwhile investment.

Remember that investing in meme coins is a risky venture. DYOR and understand the risks so you can make smart investment decisions.