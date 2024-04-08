Countries
Crypto News

Slothana Token Surpasses $10M in Presale over the Weekend, Sparking Hype Among Degen Investors

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer
Updated:
Slothana surpasses $10M in presale

Slothana (SLOTH) raised over $10M during the weekend, creating FOMO among self-proclaimed degen investors who are going all in on the project.

In recent weeks, Solana meme coins have brought significant gains to investors – Smog pumped 75x after its presale, for instance. Others, like DogWifHat (WIF) and BONK, have been listed on Binance, gaining a large following.

Slothana is nearing the end of its presale, and based on recent investor interest, we might see a bullish phase next. Currently, 1 SOL can buy 10,000 SLOTH ($183), a cheap buy that could pay off after the presale ends.

Investors FOMO Into Slothana in the Last 24 Hours

In the last 24 hours, investors have started FOMO investing in Slothana. The project’s Solana wallet received multiple large transactions in the thousand-dollar range.

Two of them are worth 79 SOL in total, or $14,400, and they’re barely two hours old. At the moment, the developers’ wallet holds over 14,380 SOL ($2.6M).

Slothana transfers in the last two hours

The upcoming Bitcoin halving and Dogeday on April 19 and 20 could contribute to the hype around Slothana, pushing degen investors over the edge.

Many are also speculating that the team behind SMOG is also behind Slothana. The latter supported the project on SLOTH’s official X channel, in fact.

Slothana FAQ section

Visit the presale website to take part in the Slothana airdrop.

What Is Slothana?

Slothana, one of the newest SOL meme coins, has raised over $10M in less than two weeks since its launch. Its humoristic and slouchy attitude on X has gained the project significant popularity with meme coin enthusiasts.

The token has no utility, token allocation, or roadmap so far, relying on hype and FOMO to raise attention and gather funds. This makes it a risky investment that may or may not pay off.

Despite this, degen investors are getting more eager about the project, making sizable investments after the project passed the $10M mark.

From 420 to $420M with Slothana! 🌬️💼Slothana Website

To buy Slothana, visit the official presale website and select ‘Buy Now.’ Connect your personal wallet and buy SLOTH. The tokens will be released once the presale is over, according to the official website.

To Conclude

Slothana’s presale website mentions that the presale is about to end after surpassing the $10M mark, pushing many degen investors to partake in the airdrop.

The meme token may be a risky investment, as it’s mostly fueled by FOMO and hype. We recommend that you DYOR and never take crypto investments for granted. 

Visit the presale website to learn more about the project.

 

