$SOL ETFs Will See Limited Demand, Says Sygnum

This year saw record inflows into $BTC and $ETH ETFs, which has sparked interest from asset managers and investors in launching $SOL ETFs. Read on for expert opinions on Solana ETFs and their implications for the crypto industry.
‘Massive Adoption’ of Crypto ETFs
Morningstar data shows that $BTC and $ETH ETFs now command almost $63B in assets under management (AUM). Managing Director of Grayscale Investments Dave LaValle highlighted it’s ‘a massive adoption.’
Grayscale Solana Trust (GSOL)’s AUM is less than $70M, whereas the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) managed nearly $30B prior to its conversion to an ETF in January.
Tepid Demand for Solana ETFs?
Tischhauser pointed out that $SOL ETFs will not see significant demand among US investors, given the low uptake of GSOL. Low inflows into GSOL show weak US demand for $SOL investment vehicles. Tischhauser believes that ‘the small AUM reflects the relative name recognition of Solana versus Bitcoin.’
The largest ETF manager by AUM, BlackRock, sees ‘very little interest’ among its clients and has no plan to launch a $SOL ETF.
However, US-based investment firms Franklin Templeton, VanEck, and 21Shares expressed interest in launching $SOL ETFs.
Final Thoughts
Despite the current tepid demand, will $SOL ETFs become a mainstream investment vehicle? Only time will tell.
