SOL Jumps 6.72% on Solana ETF Filing – Sealana Airdrop Starts July 2

VanEck files for the US’ first $SOL ETF six days after 3iQ’s application for a $SOL ETP in Canada.

VanEck files for the US’ first $SOL ETF six days after 3iQ’s application for a $SOL ETP in Canada. $SOL surged nearly 800% year-to-date, with ecosystem tokens following suit.

$SOL surged nearly 800% year-to-date, with ecosystem tokens following suit. The latest Solana meme coin, $SEAL, will list on exchanges on July 2, with four days left to join the presale.

After the introduction of the $BTC ETF and initial approval of the $ETH ETF, many anticipated a $SOL ETF. Recent news about digital asset manager 3iQ’s filing for a $SOL ETP strengthened the likelihood.

Now, the day has come – global investment manager VanEck filed for a spot $SOL ETF, which would become the first in the US.

VanEck Files for Spot Solana ETFhttps://t.co/RwHYPp65FW — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) June 27, 2024

The token saw a 6.72% 24-hour increase following the news, and the bullish trend is set to continue, given the rollout of Solana Actions. Let’s uncover the $SOL ETF and what it means for Solana ecosystem coins.

First US Solana ETF Filing Could Support $SOL’s Bullish Trend

VanEck, an investment firm with nearly $90B worth of assets under management, had previously issued $BTC and $ETH ETFs. Yesterday, VanEck filed the S-1 registration form to the SEC, raising hopes for a Solana ETF soon.

During the review period, the SEC can deny the application. However, this scenario seems unlikely given that $SOL is a similar asset to $BTC and $ETH, and we’ve already seen numerous crypto investment products on the traditional stock market.

If approved, it would be the first $SOL ETF in the US that could drive the $SOL price up due to increased demand among general investors.

However, we may see a $SOL ETP by 3iQ on the Toronto Stock Exchange first. It’s worth noting that despite these $SOL investment products being frontrunners in the US and Canada markets, they aren’t the first in the world.

You guys would be stunned to realize we already have over $1 Billion in Solana ETPs elsewhere in the world!! pic.twitter.com/y3zSZrHJGo — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) June 20, 2024

Solana’s Year in Review – a Perfect Storm for the Ecosystem

This news is yet another feather in Solana’s cap this year. Several factors contributed to $SOL surging nearly 800% year-to-date:

$SOL took the lead in stablecoin volume, hosting tokens like $USDT, $USDC, and $PYUSD with a total market cap of $3B.

$SOL took the lead in stablecoin volume, hosting tokens like $USDT, $USDC, and $PYUSD with a total market cap of $3B. Solana Pay integrated with Shopify, increasing $SOL uptake among e-commerce businesses.

Solana Pay integrated with Shopify, increasing $SOL uptake among e-commerce businesses. The recent ZK Compression update resolved Solana’s scalability and cost issues.

The recent ZK Compression update resolved Solana’s scalability and cost issues. Solana Actions allowed Solana transactions to be integrated into any internet environment, further driving adoption.

The native coin’s growth benefited other tokens on the network:

$LINK by 135%

$LINK by 135% $RNDR by 282%

$RNDR by 282% $WIF by 1,113%

$WIF by 1,113% $BONK by 6,616%

As is often the case, meme coin investors saw the largest gains due to hype and FOMO surrounding such projects. However, utility tokens and stablecoins have also experienced significant growth.

$SEAL Rides Solana’s Wave, 4 Days Left Until Token Airdrop

Solana’s fortuitous developments could also boost presale tokens like Sealana ($SEAL). With over $6M raised, $SEAL is set to list on exchanges on July 2, leaving investors four days to join the movement.

Recent developments could send ripples throughout the entire Solana ecosystem, giving $SEAL the necessary post-listing lift and making it one of the best presales right now.

$SEAL delves deeper than most meme coins, adding cultural relevance into the mix.

Beyond Solana’s explosive popularity, $SEAL’s appeal lies in its American redneck mascot based on a SouthPark character. The project strategically plays on the ongoing US presidential election campaign, attracting all the freedom-loving crypto enthusiasts.

Investors wishing to participate in the initial token airdrop have the last chance to do so. $SEAL presale supports $SOL and $ETH transfers through any EMV-compatible wallet. $SOL buys will be airdropped on Solana, while $ETH buys on BNB Chain to minimize gas fees.

Final Thoughts

2024 has been a year of innovation for Solana, creating a perfect storm for ecosystem tokens. This bullish trend is likely to continue if the SEC approves the first US $SOL ETF, opening doors to a wider investor base.

Meanwhile, investors looking to capitalize on this momentum can participate in the $SEAL presale until the token lists on DEXs.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?

Check out the best crypto presales to invest now