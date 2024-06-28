SOL Jumps 6.72% on Solana ETF Filing – Sealana Airdrop Starts July 2

After the introduction of the $BTC ETF and initial approval of the $ETH ETF, many anticipated a $SOL ETF. Recent news about digital asset manager 3iQ’s filing for a $SOL ETP strengthened the likelihood.
Now, the day has come – global investment manager VanEck filed for a spot $SOL ETF, which would become the first in the US.
The token saw a 6.72% 24-hour increase following the news, and the bullish trend is set to continue, given the rollout of Solana Actions. Let’s uncover the $SOL ETF and what it means for Solana ecosystem coins.
First US Solana ETF Filing Could Support $SOL’s Bullish Trend
VanEck, an investment firm with nearly $90B worth of assets under management, had previously issued $BTC and $ETH ETFs. Yesterday, VanEck filed the S-1 registration form to the SEC, raising hopes for a Solana ETF soon.
During the review period, the SEC can deny the application. However, this scenario seems unlikely given that $SOL is a similar asset to $BTC and $ETH, and we’ve already seen numerous crypto investment products on the traditional stock market.
If approved, it would be the first $SOL ETF in the US that could drive the $SOL price up due to increased demand among general investors.
However, we may see a $SOL ETP by 3iQ on the Toronto Stock Exchange first. It’s worth noting that despite these $SOL investment products being frontrunners in the US and Canada markets, they aren’t the first in the world.
Solana’s Year in Review – a Perfect Storm for the Ecosystem
This news is yet another feather in Solana’s cap this year. Several factors contributed to $SOL surging nearly 800% year-to-date:
The native coin’s growth benefited other tokens on the network:
As is often the case, meme coin investors saw the largest gains due to hype and FOMO surrounding such projects. However, utility tokens and stablecoins have also experienced significant growth.
Final Thoughts
2024 has been a year of innovation for Solana, creating a perfect storm for ecosystem tokens. This bullish trend is likely to continue if the SEC approves the first US $SOL ETF, opening doors to a wider investor base.
