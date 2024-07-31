Countries
Home
Crypto News

$SOL Rallies As SEC Backtracks on Securities Claim

Leah Alger Senior Crypto Journalist
Updated:
  • The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has withdrawn its claim to classify Solana ($SOL), Cardano ($ADA), and Polygon ($MATIC) as securities in the Binance lawsuit. 
  • The SEC has 30 days from the court’s scheduling order to submit its motion to amend.  
  • Following the news, $SOL dropped by 5%, with $ADA and $MATIC losing 4% and 1%, respectively, over 24 hours. 

$SOL Rallies As SEC Backtracks on Securities Claim

In an about-turn, the SEC has reversed its request to classify specific cryptocurrencies as securities, including $SOL, $ADA, and $MATIC. 

The new development may offer some relief from the regulatory uncertainty surrounding the affected cryptocurrencies.

This softening stance comes after a recent court ruling dismissing the SEC’s claim that secondary sales of $BNB (Binance’s token) constitute securities. Following this news, $BNB’s price rose by 1.8%.  

Let’s explore what this means for the cryptocurrencies affected.

SEC Withdraws Securities Classification Request

In a lawsuit against Binance in June 2023, the SEC requested legal judgment to define specific cryptocurrencies, including $SOL, $ADA, and $MATIC, as securities.

However, yesterday, the SEC filed a new court order, indicating its desire to withdraw its previous request. On the same day, the SEC and Binance came to an agreement, giving the SEC 30 days from the Court’s order to amend the complaint. This slight respite gives both parties time to negotiate and hopefully resolve the matter. 

By reversing the classification, the SEC has sparked chatter that the move could benefit the launch of Solana ETFs.

SEC reversal may be beneficial for SOL ETFs launch

$SOL Rallies Despite Mixed Market Sentiment 

On July 29, $SOL reached a four-month high of $193, surging 16% from July 25. However, the price dropped to $176 after the news of the SEC’s reversal. 

$ADA and $MATIC also witnessed losses over the past 24 hours of 0.28% and 1.15%, respectively. 

Investor concerns surrounding the outcome of the SEC’s actions may be what’s affecting the cryptocurrencies’ prices to drop.

However, $SOL’s price has since rallied to $183, suggesting the market believes the SEC’s decision will help clarify cryptocurrency regulations.

Summing Up

While this news does offer some hope, other SEC actions have had serious consequences, such as Rebolut and Robinhood delisting the tokens targeted stating regulatory risks.

The situation is unpredictable, and it’s possible the SEC could change its claims again based on market developments and future legal analysis. 

References 

Click to expand and view sources

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
Leah is a seasoned British journalist with nine years of expertise who specializes in web3 reporting. Her insightful contributions have graced the pages of respected publications such as NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, NFT Lately, Cointelegraph, and Coinbound, among others.With a keen eye for detail, she offers distinct perspectives on the ever-evolving landscape of blockchain technology.

