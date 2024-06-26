Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Solana Actions Make Blockchain More Accessible, Good News for $SOL And $SEAL
Crypto News

Solana Actions Make Blockchain More Accessible, Good News for $SOL And $SEAL

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Solana Actions Make Blockchain More Accessible, Good News for $SOL And $SEAL

Solana just rolled out Actions, APIs that allow you to integrate blockchain transactions into any internet environment. Now, you can buy an NFT on X instead of OpenSea or send $SOL via text. 

Actions are a major step toward crypto adoption and will benefit all Solana tokens. By removing the entry barrier of dedicated crypto apps, Solana will drive widescale adoption of its ecosystem outside the crypto community. 

Let’s explore the Solana Actions update and what it means for the entire network.

About Solana Actions 

Typically, you need a specific app to perform on-chain transactions, be it exchanging tokens, buying NFTs, or voting on governance proposals. Newcomers often find complex interfaces and technical terms like ‘gas fees’ and ‘blockchain protocols’ daunting, which tends to confine crypto adoption to tech-savvy users

Furthermore, crypto transactions are irreversible. The stakes are high, so people afraid of making mistakes stick to traditional financial apps.

Solana aims to make crypto payments more accessible and flatten the learning curve for people unfamiliar with the market. Actions let you execute transactions from any platform through native buttons, QR codes, or links. 

However, Solana Actions aren’t limited to payments. You can vote, stake, swap, mint – anything you can do on-chain, you can now do off-chain. 

Impact on the Ecosystem

Soon, we might see Solana Actions on all our favorite platforms, from Discord to Amazon, making it easier to execute transactions. There’s one prerequisite, though – you can only do so on the Solana chain, which means you need Solana ecosystem tokens.

$SOL has been bullish this year, with a 709% price increase compared to $ETH’s 79% and $BTC’s 102%. Increased demand will further boost $SOL’s value, potentially helping it rebound to $200, which it reached in March. Moreover, it may create a ripple effect throughout the network

Solana price trend 2024

Several Solana meme and utility coins experienced explosive growth in 2024:

  • $WIF by 1,093%
  • $BONK by 5,951%
  • $BOME by 913%
  • $POPCAT by 2,786%
  • $LINK by 127%
  • $RNDR by 258%
  • $AR by 403%

Solana Actions, coupled with the recent ZK compression update that enhances scalability and minimizes transaction costs, may redefine blockchain’s user experience. Developing a $SOL ETP is another brick in the bridge between Web3 and traditional finance, with $SOL at its core. 

Impact on Sealana 

Developments within the Solana ecosystem could also benefit presale tokens like Sealana ($SEAL)

After raising over $6M, $SEAL presents investors with the last opportunity to buy tokens before the airdrop and the first DEX listing expected on July 2. 

$SEAL’s team had no way of knowing Solana would release several groundbreaking updates in a row, but stars have aligned for the project. The excitement around Solana Actions and ZK compression updates could give $SEAL a real boost immediately after listing.

Sealana presale website

Furthermore, $SEAL’s ironic play on American patriotism comes right on time for the ongoing US presidential race. Its strong meme appeal, coupled with Solana’s rise, makes $SEAL one of the best meme coins to buy in 2024. 

To get $SEAL before the presale ends, visit the official website, connect your wallet, enter the number of tokens you want, and confirm the transaction. 

Final Thoughts 

Updates of this scale truly change how we interact with blockchain and are a giant leap forward for the entire crypto community, particularly for the Solana ecosystem. By giving developers the tools to create user-friendly blockchain experiences, Solana paves the way for mass adoption.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora is a writer based in Ireland. Her background in finance and interest in technology helps her present complex concepts in an intelligible and fun way, which is especially useful when it comes to the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Starting as an agency writer, she soon branched out to freelance and later launched a family-run digital marketing agency. 

In her spare time, Lora attends dance classes or immerses in reading, preferring technology news or postmodern literature.

Most Popular News

1 Solana Actions Make Blockchain More Accessible, Good News for $SOL And $SEAL
2 Microsoft Gets Charged by the EU for Violating Antitrust Regulations
3 Tesla Announces Fourth Cybertruck Recall Affecting 11,000 Vehicles
4 Luna Foundation Guard Transfers Digital Asset Holdings to Direct Custody Solution
5 Altcoins Enter Recovery Phase as Bitcoin Dominance Declines; Is This the Cycle Bottom?

Latest News

Microsoft Gets Charged by the EU for Violating Antitrust Regulations
News

Microsoft Gets Charged by the EU for Violating Antitrust Regulations

Krishi Chowdhary
Tesla Announces Fourth Cybertruck Recall, Affecting 11,000 Drivers
News

Tesla Announces Fourth Cybertruck Recall Affecting 11,000 Vehicles

Krishi Chowdhary

According to a report published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday, Tesla is issuing a 4th recall for its futuristic Cybertrucks which is expected to affect over...

Luna Foundation Guard Transfers Digital Asset Holdings to Direct Custody Solution
Crypto News

Luna Foundation Guard Transfers Digital Asset Holdings to Direct Custody Solution

Rida Fatima

The Terraform Labs-driven non-profit organization, Luna Foundation Guard (LFG), recently made headlines by moving its digital asset holdings to a direct custody solution. This decision comes after a substantial settlement...

Altcoins Enter Recovery Phase as Bitcoin Dominance Declines; Is This the Cycle Bottom?
Crypto News

Altcoins Enter Recovery Phase as Bitcoin Dominance Declines; Is This the Cycle Bottom?

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index Drops to Lowest Point in 18 Months
Crypto News

Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index Drops to Lowest Point in 18 Months

Rida Fatima
Hong Kong Displays Its Prowess in Crypto And Web3 in Tech Conference Toronto
Crypto News

Hong Kong Displays Its Prowess in Crypto And Web3 in Tech Conference Toronto

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin ETFs Outflows Hit $1.3 Billion in Two Weeks Following The Crypto Market Slump
Crypto News

Bitcoin ETFs Outflows Hit $1.3 Billion in Two Weeks Following The Crypto Market Slump

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.