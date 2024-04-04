Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Solana-Based NFTs Dominate The Top 10 Amid BAYC’s Lead In Sales
Crypto News

Solana-Based NFTs Dominate The Top 10 Amid BAYC’s Lead In Sales

Rida Shah Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The prominent Ethereum-based Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) has significantly performed in the NFT space. A recent rating saw BAYC as the top NFT in total sales.

However, three Solana collections lined the ladder to be among the top 5 NFTs. Meanwhile, other Ethereum-based collections are not left out at the chart’s top.

BAYC Made The Largest Sales

Data from CryptoSlam disclosed the trend within the NFT market section on Tuesday, April 2. According to the data, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) took the top position in the ranking of NFTs.

BAYC sales saw an 80.81% increase within 24 hours, pushing the sales value to $1.76 million. Through Tuesday’s sales, BAYC’s all-time sales amounted to $3.11 billion. This represented the second-largest sales volume in the NFT space, as noted by CryptoSlam’s data.

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?
Check our selection of live presales for high returns

Further, the massive sales activity kept BAYC in its position as the second-largest NFT collection in terms of sales ranking. However, BAYC slipped from its top position at 12:07 PM EST on April 3. The sales plummeted by over 54% to $750,718, reaching the seventh position. 

Also, there’s a 67.50% decrease in the number of transactions.

Solana Collections Dominates The Top 10 Charts

Some Solana-based collections have also shown outstanding trends emerging among the top 10 NFT lists.  According to Tuesday’s charts showing the top 10 NFTs, four Solana-based collections made the list.

Mad Lads, a Solana collection by wallet and exchange Backpack, took second place. The collection saw a 62.57% sales increase, taking its volume to $1.4 million.

Similarly, Tensorians, another Solana-based collection by the blockchain’s Tensor, emerged in the third position. The NFT’s sales increased by 229% to reach $1.24 million volume. 

Moreover, on Tuesday, Tensor announced the kick-off of its Season 4 event. Through the move, the platform enables participants to receive rewards through listing, bidding, and market-making.

A newly launched Solana-based collection, Retardio Cousins, took fourth in the NFT ranking. The collection posted a total sale of $1.07 million as of Tuesday, April 2.

After Solana NFTs, the popular Ethereum-based Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) reached the seventh spot on the list. It recorded a 109.65% increase in its sales, which amounted to $728,147. Also, its number of transactions surged by 139.47% for the day.

Meanwhile, as of 12:10 PM EST today, April 3, a Bitcoin-based collection tagged “Uncategorized” has taken the lead in the NFT chart. The collection’s sales surged by 0.37% to reach $2.70 million. 

Additionally, Bitcoin takes the lead in ranking NFT sales volume by blockchain. It maintains a sales volume of $7.96 million, though the sales have dipped by 5.39% over the past day.

Remarkably, Ethereum occupies the second position in the blockchain NFT list with a total sale of $7.89 million. However, its sales declined by 16.81%.

The third position goes to Solana, with a cumulative sale of $7.45 million. The sales volume shows a gain of 2.83% within the past 24 hours.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Shah Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Shah Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geet but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Solana-Based NFTs Dominate The Top 10 Amid BAYC’s Lead In Sales
2 Bitfinex Launches Volatility Futures on Bitcoin and Ether, Giving Users More Options
3 Surging Demand for Dogecoin 20: FOMO Fuels Buying Frenzy Before Dogeday Listing
4 How to Design a High-Tech Backyard
5 Slam Dunk Salaries – Top 20 Highest Paid NBA Players 2023-24

Latest News

Bitfinex Launches Its Volatility Futures on Bitcoin and Ether, Giving Users More Options
Crypto News

Bitfinex Launches Volatility Futures on Bitcoin and Ether, Giving Users More Options

Rida Shah
Dogecoin20 surging as Dogeday listing is near
Crypto News

Surging Demand for Dogecoin 20: FOMO Fuels Buying Frenzy Before Dogeday Listing

Alex Popa

Dogecoin20 is experiencing massive investor FOMO in what we can only describe as a ‘bullish meme season.’ The project will also list publicly on April 20th, on Dogeday, which should...

high tech backyard
Community Contributions

How to Design a High-Tech Backyard

Renee Johnson

The concept of smart homes has transcended the confines of indoor living, extending into the backyard. And as technology continues to evolve, homeowners have plenty of gadgets and systems to...

Statistics

Slam Dunk Salaries – Top 20 Highest Paid NBA Players 2023-24

Kate Sukhanova
Highest-paid women's soccer players
Statistics

Rank of the highest paid women footballers 2023-24

Kate Sukhanova
200+ Musicians Sign Open Letter to Ban AI Music Tools
News

200+ Musicians Including Katy Perry and Billie Eilish Sign an Open Letter to Ban AI Music Tools from the Industry

Krishi Chowdhary
High-risk crypto with potential for 100x returns
Crypto News

High-Risk Cryptocurrencies with Potential for Rapid 100X Returns

Lora Pance

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.