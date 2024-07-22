Solana Daily Volume Spikes 83.41%, As GameFi Project Mega Dice Raises $1.6M

Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Solana’s 24-hour trading volume and Total Value Locked (TVL) have spiked by 83.41% and 10.25%, respectively.

Solana’s 24-hour trading volume and Total Value Locked (TVL) have spiked by 83.41% and 10.25%, respectively. The network’s TVL has reached $5.3B, indicating an inflow of investments into Solana-based GameFi and DeFi projects.

The network’s TVL has reached $5.3B, indicating an inflow of investments into Solana-based GameFi and DeFi projects. Positive market conditions will likely spur the growth of Solana projects like Mega Dice ($DICE), raising $1.65M on presale.

Solana has been experiencing notable growth, with an 83.41% surge in daily trading volume and a 16% rise in value over the last week, driving its price close to $180.

Further boosting Solana’s status is its TVL reaching $5.3B – a level not reached since January 2022.

The network’s uptick in price and TVL signals a positive outlook for Solana-based DeFi and GameFi projects, like Mega Dice ($DICE), which has raised $1.65M on presale.

Solana’s Weekly TVL Climbs +10.25%

In the top five cryptocurrencies by market cap, Solana experienced the highest gain this week, with a 16% rise. In comparison, Bitcoin surged by around 7%, BNB by 6%, Ethereum by 3%, and Tether’s price slightly weakened (despite being a stablecoin).

Solana boasts an $83B market cap, trailing behind Bitcoin ($1.32T), Ethereum ($418B), Tether ($114B), and BNB ($86B).

Currently priced at $179, Captain Fabik (a well-known crypto analyst) believes $SOL’s price could hit $1K during the next bull market.

I believe $SOL #Solana will hit the $1,000 mark in the upcoming Bullish Rally…✍️ pic.twitter.com/YKSGrmsgiq — Captain Faibik (@CryptoFaibik) July 15, 2024

The blockchain network’s rising value and TVL suggest more users are investing in Solana and depositing their assets into the network’s DeFi protocol.

Over the past week, Solana’s TVL has climbed by $5.958M (+10.25%), signaling growing trust in the platform and promising prospects for Solana-based projects.

Positive market conditions, such as pro-crypto politics and the possibility of Solana ETFs on the horizon, could be fueling this surge.

The top performing Solana coins (beyond $SOL) by price performance over the past 24 hours include:

$WIF (+6.95%)

$WIF (+6.95%) $LINK (+1.81%)

$LINK (+1.81%) $BONK (+0.75%)

Another Solana project that is proving to be successful is Mega Dice Casino. Capitalizing on the blockchain network’s success and the gambling industry’s growth, it is projected to hit $117B by 2025.

MegaDice – Licensed Telegram Casino with 50K Players

$DICE is the native token of the established crypto casino on Telegram, boasting 50K+ active players and 4K+ games from top providers.

Per Mega Dice’s whitepaper, players can partake in traditional casino games like blackjack, slots, and poker for the opportunity to earn $DICE rewards while trading with up to 1,000x leverage.

Over $50M $DICE is wagered every month as players join the Mega Dice ecosystem, hoping for big wins.

420M $DICE Strategically Distributed for Long-Term Growth

The Mega Dice presale reached $500K in the first week of launching, likely due to the crypto casino’s incentives:

Token airdrops amounting to $2.25M across four stages

across four stages Daily rewards based on Mega Dice’s performance for $DICE holders who stake their tokens (just before listing day)

based on Mega Dice’s performance for $DICE holders who stake their tokens (just before listing day) Limited edition tradable NFTs for select $DICE holders and Mega Dice players, giving them access to special rewards and privileges or that they can trade on the market

for select $DICE holders and Mega Dice players, giving them access to special rewards and privileges or that they can trade on the market Early bird bonuses for those who got in at the start of the presale

The total token supply of 420M $DICE is being allocated across numerous areas for long-term growth, including 63M (15%) to player airdrops and 42M (10%) for staking rewards.

Participants become eligible for the $DICE airdrops by achieving a $5K wagering volume and being active on the Mega Dice platform for 21 consecutive days.

However, there are other opportunities to earn significant gains – analysts predict the crypto coin will reach $1 post-exchange listings, as highlighted on the project’s roadmap.

1 $DICE currently costs $0.100254. So, if you invest $80 today, you’ll receive $797.97 post listing, an almost 10x return.

To buy $DICE, visit the official presale website, connect your chosen crypto wallet, and select the number of tokens you wish to purchase.

To Summarize

Solana’s recent success indicates a promising future for DeFi and GameFi projects held on the network, such as Mega Dice.

The blockchain’s rise in value and TVL make $DICE an attractive investment opportunity – as do its abundance of incentives to earn passive income.

References

Click to expand and view references Solana Total Value Locked (DeFi Llama)

Today’s Cryptocurrency Prices by Market Cap (CoinMarketCap)

Solana Price Today (CoinMarketCap)

Solana TVL (SolanaProject Index)

Top Solana Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization (CoinMarketCap)

Dogwifhat Price Today (CoinMarketCap)

Solana Price Today (CoinMarketCap)

Chainlink Price Today (CoinMarketCap)

Bonk Price Today (CoinMarketCap)

Online Gambling – Worldwide (Statista)

Stablecoins: Definition, How They Work, and Types (Investopedia)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?

Check out the best crypto presales to invest now