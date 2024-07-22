Countries
Crypto News

Solana Daily Volume Spikes 83.41%, As GameFi Project Mega Dice Raises $1.6M

Leah Alger Senior Crypto Journalist
Updated:
  • Solana’s 24-hour trading volume and Total Value Locked (TVL) have spiked by 83.41% and 10.25%, respectively. 
  • The network’s TVL has reached $5.3B, indicating an inflow of investments into Solana-based GameFi and DeFi projects. 
  • Positive market conditions will likely spur the growth of Solana projects like Mega Dice ($DICE), raising $1.65M on presale. 

Solana Daily Volume Spikes 83.41%, As GameFi Project Mega Dice Raises $1.6M

Solana has been experiencing notable growth, with an 83.41% surge in daily trading volume and a 16% rise in value over the last week, driving its price close to $180. 

Further boosting Solana’s status is its TVL reaching $5.3B – a level not reached since January 2022. 

The network’s uptick in price and TVL signals a positive outlook for Solana-based DeFi and GameFi projects, like Mega Dice ($DICE), which has raised $1.65M on presale

Solana’s Weekly TVL Climbs +10.25% 

In the top five cryptocurrencies by market cap, Solana experienced the highest gain this week, with a 16% rise. In comparison, Bitcoin surged by around 7%, BNB by 6%, Ethereum by 3%, and Tether’s price slightly weakened (despite being a stablecoin).  

Solana boasts an $83B market cap, trailing behind Bitcoin ($1.32T), Ethereum ($418B), Tether ($114B), and BNB ($86B).  

Currently priced at $179, Captain Fabik (a well-known crypto analyst) believes $SOL’s price could hit $1K during the next bull market. 

The blockchain network’s rising value and TVL suggest more users are investing in Solana and depositing their assets into the network’s DeFi protocol. 

Over the past week, Solana’s TVL has climbed by $5.958M (+10.25%), signaling growing trust in the platform and promising prospects for Solana-based projects. 

Line chart of Solana’s TVL on Solana Project Index

Positive market conditions, such as pro-crypto politics and the possibility of Solana ETFs on the horizon, could be fueling this surge. 

The top performing Solana coins (beyond $SOL) by price performance over the past 24 hours include: 

Another Solana project that is proving to be successful is Mega Dice Casino. Capitalizing on the blockchain network’s success and the gambling industry’s growth, it is projected to hit $117B by 2025.  

MegaDice – Licensed Telegram Casino with 50K Players

$DICE is the native token of the established crypto casino on Telegram, boasting 50K+ active players and 4K+ games from top providers. 

Per Mega Dice’s whitepaper, players can partake in traditional casino games like blackjack, slots, and poker for the opportunity to earn $DICE rewards while trading with up to 1,000x leverage.

Over $50M $DICE is wagered every month as players join the Mega Dice ecosystem, hoping for big wins.

420M $DICE Strategically Distributed for Long-Term Growth

The Mega Dice presale reached $500K in the first week of launching, likely due to the crypto casino’s incentives: 

  • Token airdrops amounting to $2.25M across four stages
  • Daily rewards based on Mega Dice’s performance for $DICE holders who stake their tokens (just before listing day) 
  • Limited edition tradable NFTs for select $DICE holders and Mega Dice players, giving them access to special rewards and privileges or that they can trade on the market 
  • Early bird bonuses for those who got in at the start of the presale

The total token supply of 420M $DICE is being allocated across numerous areas for long-term growth, including 63M (15%) to player airdrops and 42M (10%) for staking rewards. 

Screenshot of the Mega Dice Casino tokenomics

Participants become eligible for the $DICE airdrops by achieving a $5K wagering volume and being active on the Mega Dice platform for 21 consecutive days. 

However, there are other opportunities to earn significant gains – analysts predict the crypto coin will reach $1 post-exchange listings, as highlighted on the project’s roadmap.  

1 $DICE currently costs $0.100254. So, if you invest $80 today, you’ll receive $797.97 post listing, an almost 10x return.

To buy $DICE, visit the official presale website, connect your chosen crypto wallet, and select the number of tokens you wish to purchase. 

To Summarize 

Solana’s recent success indicates a promising future for DeFi and GameFi projects held on the network, such as Mega Dice. 

The blockchain’s rise in value and TVL make $DICE an attractive investment opportunity – as do its abundance of incentives to earn passive income

References 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Leah Alger Senior Crypto Journalist

Leah is a seasoned British journalist with nine years of expertise who specializes in web3 reporting. Her insightful contributions have graced the pages of respected publications such as NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, NFT Lately, Cointelegraph, and Coinbound, among others.With a keen eye for detail, she offers distinct perspectives on the ever-evolving landscape of blockchain technology.

