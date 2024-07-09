Solana Developers to Earn $1 Million Following Firedancer Validator Client Launch this Week

Starting this week, Solana developers will have an opportunity to earn up to $1 million. This opportunity will require participants to discover and report bugs in the new Firedancer validator client.

The bug bounty initiative was masterminded by Jump Crypto, with all activities within the program occurring on the Immunefi bug bounty platform. The development, a first for Firedancer, is critical, launching the blockchain into a new level of operation for 42 days starting from July 10.

Details of the bounty program: It is a competitive audit lasting 42 days starting July 10thhttps://t.co/V1zFct5rSG — CANTELOPEPEEL (@CantelopePeel) July 7, 2024

Solana Bug Bounty Program Launch

Solana developers are gearing up to participate in the $1 million rewards pool. The expected maximum payout for a single bug report is $1 million, and winners will receive the reward in USD Coin (USDC).

The initiative has established a system to oversee the strength of the Firedancer validator client, a crucial component in the Solana network.

Primarily, Firedancer aims to revolutionize Solana’s network performance, encouraging broader participation. Functioning as an independent validator client, Firedancer seeks to power the construction of blocks and processing of transactions in Solana’s ecosystem worth $60 billion.

It is designed to outperform “QUIC,” a Google-developed data transfer protocol that has struggled with high transaction volumes. These hitches often occurred during peak network activity on Solana.

Notably, this first version of Firedancer was developed and designed by Cantelope Peel, a pseudonymous engineer at Jump Crypto.

On July 7, Peel announced the bounty program and highlighted some key facts. He stated that the team is in the final stages of refining and testing the initial versions of Solana’s fork choice algorithms and consensus.

A little Firedancer update: – We are currently working on and actively testing our first versions of the Solana consensus and fork choice algorithms. – We are also working on live voting and various other little bits around that. – Millions of slots of execution have been… — CANTELOPEPEEL (@CantelopePeel) July 7, 2024

Peel further noted that the team is implementing live voting and other essential features. Meanwhile, the program’s first appearance occurred in November 2023 on a Solana testnet, although its development started in January 2023.

Peel even proposed creating the exact version of the program on the Ethereum network in March this year. However, there have been no significant developments since then.

Firedancer’s Structure and Details

Firedancer is built using C and C++, programming languages for efficiently managing high trading volumes.

These features result from previous statements by Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder and CEO of Solana Labs. In his speech, he emphasized Firedancer’s potential to significantly improve Solana’s network’s speed and efficiency.

Importantly, Immunefi has assured participants that it will investigate and treat bugs found in Firedancer v0.1 within 24 hours on weekdays. It also stated that after the program’s conclusion, it will release a leaderboard and detailed bug reports.

To qualify as program participants, the developers will need to complete Know Your Client (KYC) verification. As they venture into several activities, the community eagerly anticipates the promised improvements and innovations that will emerge from this initiative.

