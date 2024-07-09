Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Solana Developers to Earn $1 Million Following Firedancer Validator Client Launch this Week
Crypto News

Solana Developers to Earn $1 Million Following Firedancer Validator Client Launch this Week

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Starting this week, Solana developers will have an opportunity to earn up to $1 million. This opportunity will require participants to discover and report bugs in the new Firedancer validator client.

The bug bounty initiative was masterminded by Jump Crypto, with all activities within the program occurring on the Immunefi bug bounty platform. The development, a first for Firedancer, is critical, launching the blockchain into a new level of operation for 42 days starting from July 10.

Solana Bug Bounty Program Launch

Solana developers are gearing up to participate in the $1 million rewards pool. The expected maximum payout for a single bug report is $1 million, and winners will receive the reward in USD Coin (USDC). 

The initiative has established a system to oversee the strength of the Firedancer validator client, a crucial component in the Solana network.

Primarily, Firedancer aims to revolutionize Solana’s network performance, encouraging broader participation. Functioning as an independent validator client, Firedancer seeks to power the construction of blocks and processing of transactions in Solana’s ecosystem worth $60 billion.

It is designed to outperform “QUIC,” a Google-developed data transfer protocol that has struggled with high transaction volumes. These hitches often occurred during peak network activity on Solana.

Notably, this first version of Firedancer was developed and designed by Cantelope Peel, a pseudonymous engineer at Jump Crypto.

On July 7, Peel announced the bounty program and highlighted some key facts. He stated that the team is in the final stages of refining and testing the initial versions of Solana’s fork choice algorithms and consensus.

Peel further noted that the team is implementing live voting and other essential features. Meanwhile, the program’s first appearance occurred in November 2023 on a Solana testnet, although its development started in January 2023.

Peel even proposed creating the exact version of the program on the Ethereum network in March this year. However, there have been no significant developments since then.

Firedancer’s Structure and Details

Firedancer is built using C and C++, programming languages for efficiently managing high trading volumes.

These features result from previous statements by Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder and CEO of Solana Labs. In his speech, he emphasized Firedancer’s potential to significantly improve Solana’s network’s speed and efficiency.

Importantly, Immunefi has assured participants that it will investigate and treat bugs found in Firedancer v0.1 within 24 hours on weekdays. It also stated that after the program’s conclusion, it will release a leaderboard and detailed bug reports.

To qualify as program participants, the developers will need to complete Know Your Client (KYC) verification. As they venture into several activities, the community eagerly anticipates the promised improvements and innovations that will emerge from this initiative.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Solana Developers to Earn $1 Million Following Firedancer Validator Client Launch this Week
2 New Whale Acquires More Bitcoin Despite The Ongoing Bearish Trend
3 US House May Overturn Biden’s SAB 121 Veto, Additional Crypto Events Imminent this Week
4 Bitcoin (BTC) Falls to $57,000; Will it Rise or Decline as Germany Set to Sell-Off Again?
5 Pink Drainer Falls Victim to Its Own Hacking Tactics, Loses $30K of $ETH

Latest News

Japan's Metaplanet Acquires More Bitcoin as Stock Market Records Gains
Crypto News

New Whale Acquires More Bitcoin Despite The Ongoing Bearish Trend

Rida Fatima
US House May Overturn Biden's SAB 121 Veto, Additional Crypto Events Imminent this Week
Crypto News

US House May Overturn Biden’s SAB 121 Veto, Additional Crypto Events Imminent this Week

Rida Fatima

This week, the digital assets industry is bracing for significant events and regulatory decisions that could shape its future. One critical development is the anticipated vote by the US House...

Bitcoin (BTC) Falls to $57,000; Will it Rise or Decline as Germany Set to Sell-Off Again?
Crypto News

Bitcoin (BTC) Falls to $57,000; Will it Rise or Decline as Germany Set to Sell-Off Again?

Rida Fatima

The crypto market is down again after briefly recovering from a bloodbath. Several digital assets like BTC, ETH, XRP, and DOGE have significantly declined in value. Surprisingly, on July 5,...

Pink Drainer loses $30K of $ETH
Crypto News

Pink Drainer Falls Victim to Its Own Hacking Tactics, Loses $30K of $ETH

Leah Alger
Where to watch Copa America 2024 Semi-Finals
Streaming News & Events

Where to Live Stream Semi-Finals in Copa America 2024

Joel Timothy
online grocery shopping
Community Contributions

5 Ways Technology Makes Life Easier for People

Renee Johnson
Meme Traders Shift to P2E
Crypto News

Meme Traders Shift to P2E: $SAGA Top Gainer Bullish for $PLAY?

Lora Pance

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.