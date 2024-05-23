Solana ETF Fuels Meme Coins, Sealana ($SEAL) ICO Nears $2.5M in Presales

The US House of Representatives has just passed a bill establishing regulations for digital assets, including cryptocurrencies.

This move comes amid Brian Kelly’s (a well-known crypto investor) speculation on CNBC about a potential Solana ETF. His prediction comes just before the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) decides on a proposed spot Ether ($ETH) ETF.

Unpacking the FIT21 Bill – Are Regulations a Good Thing?

The FIT21 bill assigns the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as the main regulator for digital assets. The CFTC is generally considered more crypto-friendly than the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Moreover, the bill passed with a surprisingly strong vote of 279–136, with significant support from both Democrats and Republicans, showing a growing acceptance of crypto across the political spectrum.

Overall, new legislation is a double-edged sword.

Interestingly, both President Biden and SEC Chair Gary Gensler strongly oppose the bill.

Rep. Maxine Waters criticized the bill for insufficient consumer protections.

She argued it might allow some crypto businesses to avoid responsibility for violating existing securities laws.

On the one hand, tightening regulations raises centralization concerns and may cause extreme volatility in the market.

On the other hand, this is the first major crypto bill to be approved by a chamber of Congress. We expect it to increase mainstream crypto adoption by building trust among institutional investors and US consumers.

