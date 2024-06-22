Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Solana ETF on the Horizon? Canada’s 3iQ Seeks SOL ETP Listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange
Crypto News

Solana ETF on the Horizon? Canada’s 3iQ Seeks SOL ETP Listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Crypto enthusiasts are excited as a recent development suggests the long-awaited Solana ETF news might be closer than ever. On June 20, digital asset manager 3iQ filed for a Solana exchange-traded product (ETP) listing on Canada’s topmost stock exchange, the TSE. 

The Solana Fund, with the ticker QSOL, aims to track Solana’s daily price movements and even offer staking yields for investors. 3iQ says QSOL would be the first Solana ETP in North America if approved. 

Importantly, this development could bring more eyes to the SOL ecosystem and even the crypto market.

3iQ Plans to Launch North America’s First Solana ETP on the Toronto Stock Exchange

On June 20, 2024, 3iQ announced through the X platform that it had submitted a prospectus to the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC). The firm aims to launch North America’s first Solana exchange-traded product (ETP) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker QSOL. This new ETP will offer investors exposure to the price movements of SOL.

However, the benefits go beyond just tracking SOL’s price movements. Per the X post, QSOL will include exposure to staking yield generated by the Solana network. This dual benefit aims to attract both price-focused and yield-focused investors.

In a press release, Greg Benhaim, Head of Trading and Executive Vice President of Product at 3iQ expressed pride in their collaboration with the OSC. 

He highlighted 3iQ’s goal to “enhance Canada’s digital asset investment landscape.” Benhaim emphasized their commitment to setting a global standard of excellence.

“As pioneers in digital asset investment management, we look forward to continuing our mission to deliver regulated investment vehicles — embodying the highest standards and working with best-in-class partners — for individual and institutional investors to efficiently access the crypto asset class,” Benhaim said.

Furthermore, a Strategic Advisor to 3iQ, Christopher Matta, shared insights about the Solana ETP’s features. He said the Solana Fund would include staking, similar to their Ether ETP, allowing investors to earn rewards from Solana.

He added that 3iQ can pass these rewards directly to the investors by enabling staking, making the fund more appealing.

Bloomberg ETF Analyst React

Reacting to the latest development, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart highlighted that Canada had listed spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs before the US.

In February 2021, Canadian regulators approved the launch of the world’s first ETF for Bitcoin. Two months later, the regulators approved ETFs for Ethereum, which allowed Canadian investors to gain managed exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Therefore, Canadian investors had earlier access to investment opportunities in cryptocurrencies than their United States counterparts.

Regarding Solana ETPs, Seyffart noted that there are over $1 billion worth of global products. These include offerings like the ETC Group Physical Solana product and the 21Shares SOL Staking ETP in Europe.

Therefore, launching another ETP doesn’t mean a SOL ETF is imminent. Moreover, Seyffart says there’s no guarantee 3iQ’s Solana ETP will launch, terming it “just filed.”

Nonetheless, 3iQ’s SOL ETP filing marks a milestone in the crypto investment landscape. If approved, it will provide investors with unique opportunities and reinforce 3iQ’s leadership in Canada’s digital asset management landscape.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Solana ETF on the Horizon? Canada’s 3iQ Seeks SOL ETP Listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange
2 Court Dismisses Claims Against Ripple, But XRP Security Decision Goes to Trial
3 Ripple Battles the Securities Lawsuit in California Over CEO’s Alleged Misleading Statement
4 New L2 Meme Coin Raises $200K In Minutes – A Blockchain Built For Speed & Security
5 Hacker Who Took Down Internet in North Korea for a Week Shares His Experience on Reddit

Latest News

Court Dismisses Claims Against Ripple, But XRP Security Decision Goes to Trial
Crypto News

Court Dismisses Claims Against Ripple, But XRP Security Decision Goes to Trial

Rida Fatima
Ripple Battles the Securities Lawsuit in California Over CEO’s Alleged Misleading Statement
Crypto News

Ripple Battles the Securities Lawsuit in California Over CEO’s Alleged Misleading Statement

Rida Fatima

Judge Phyllis Hamilton of the California District Court has endorsed a lawsuit against Ripple over Brad Garlinghouse’s statement.  The court denied Ripple’s summary judgment motion in the suit, alleging the...

New Layer 2 Meme Coin Raises $200K In Minutes – A Blockchain Built For Speed & Security
Crypto News

New L2 Meme Coin Raises $200K In Minutes – A Blockchain Built For Speed & Security

Leah Alger

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – a Layer 2 (L2) frog coin launched last week – surpassed $200K within minutes of its presale debut despite the global crypto market dipping recently (~1%...

Hacker Who Took Down Internet in North Korea Shares Details
News

Hacker Who Took Down Internet in North Korea for a Week Shares His Experience on Reddit

Krishi Chowdhary
US Government Confirms Ban on Russia-Based Cybersecurity Firm Kaspersky
News

US Government Confirms Ban on Russia-Based Cybersecurity Firm Kaspersky

Krishi Chowdhary
Dogecoin (DOGE) Turns Bearish, Analyst Forecast 6,000% Surge to $7.5 - Time to Buy or Sell?
Crypto News

Dogecoin (DOGE) Turns Bearish, Analyst Forecast 6,000% Surge to $7.5 – Time to Buy or Sell?

Rida Fatima
News, Streaming News & Events

Where to Watch Alex Pereira vs Jiří Prochazka 2 – UFC 303 Live

Joel Timothy

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.