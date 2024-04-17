Countries
Solana Meme Coins Making Millionaires: Could This New Coin Be the Next Big Hit?
Crypto News

Solana Meme Coins Making Millionaires: Could This New Coin Be the Next Big Hit?

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer
Updated:
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Solana meme coins making millionaires

Solana meme coins have been turning heads for the past several months. DogWifHat (WIF) increased by +1,599% YTD on Binance, while BONK has grown by +1,413% yearly since its Binance listing.

BOME grew 2,173% two days after its Binance listing.

Currently, BOME’s YTD growth is +635.65%.

Just $3,000 of BOME on March 14, 2023, would have turned to $68,190 two days later, on the 16th.

However, this peak didn’t last long, with BOME declining by 66% over the following three days.

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?
Check our selection of live presales for high returns

Like BOME and WIF before it, there’s another Solana coin currently in presale that is showing a similar pattern of large investments

Will Slothana Be the Next Big Hit?

Slothana has raised $10M+ within two weeks. The sloth-themed meme coin also grew its X community to 19,500 followers, most of whom show organic interest in the project.

Some also speculate that the founders of SMOG (another successful Solana coin) are behind Slothana after they supported it on X.

The developers are very involved and engage with the community more than other crypto projects we’ve seen. This has undoubtedly played a big role in the community’s growth.

Over the last five hours, the $SLOTH developer wallet recorded transactions over $3.2M in SOL, showing significant investor interest. 

The two major transactions appear to have failed at some point, but nevertheless, they showcase Slothana’s popularity among crypto investors.

Slothana developer wallet receiving huge transactions

According to the official website, the token will launch on April 29. The upcoming Bitcoin halving and Dogeday on April 19 and 20 may also increase the hype around it, as often happens during this period.

You can still buy Slothana by connecting your wallet to the widget and selecting the amount of SOL you want to spend.

💰 1 $SLOTH is currently worth $0.0001 SOL ($0.0137).

With so much organic interest, the recent whale purchase attempts, and Slothana’s successful social marketing campaign, the project may have a successful launch.

$SLOTH wants to become the most successful Solana coin and develop its ecosystem in the long term. This may include staking, though the developers are yet to confirm or deny this.

Visit the official presale website to participate in the Slothana presale.

The Bottom Line

With enough community support and investor interest, Solana-based Slothana could follow in the footsteps of its successful predecessors (BOME, DogWifHat, and BONK).

But remember, investing in meme coins is a high-risk, high-reward venture, so DYOR exhaustively and invest responsibly. It’s too easy to lose money in crypto if you don’t pay attention.

Alex is a content writer passionate about data privacy, cybersecurity, and crypto. You’ll often find him geeking out on the latest security key, password manager, or the hottest crypto presale, looking for that one digital currency to rule them all.

With over six years of freelance writing under his belt, Alex fell in love with the process. From researching data and brainstorming topics to comparing cryptocurrency whitepapers and digging deep into crypto roadmaps, it’s all in the keyboard. Ideally, a mechanical one with brown switches.

Alex is an eternal learner who knows that continuous improvement is the best way to remain relevant. Currently, he's brushing up his E-E-A-T and SEO skills, but who knows what comes next?

In his spare time, he enjoys video games, horror movies, and going to the gym, which sometimes conflicts with his gourmand nature. Oh, well, you can't have them all.

Follow Alex on LinkedIn

