Solana Meme Tokens on Fire – Sealana Hits $3M in Presale; Solama Soars 55%
Crypto News

Solana Meme Tokens on Fire – Sealana Hits $3M in Presale; Solama Soars 55%

Lora Pance
Updated:
Solana Meme Tokens on Fire – Sealana Hits $3M in Presale; Solama Soars 55%

Solana’s ($SOL) price dipped by 6.21% this week, yet Solana meme tokens do well: DogWifHat ($WIF) grew by 13%, CatInADogsWorld ($MEW) by 36%, and Maga ($TRUMP) by 39%. Solama ($SOLAMA) soared 55% yesterday, reaching $0.044, but has since dropped to $0.028. 

Like most cryptocurrencies, the Solana ecosystem experiences periods of volatility. Sudden price drops followed by extreme spikes may give new investors the opportunity to get into the game and cash out quickly. However, those who bought Solana tokens at their prior highs are in for a ride. 

Amid this unpredictability, Sealana’s ($SEAL) presale continues to gain traction, with over $3M raised to date. Launched just in time for the US presidential elections as a playful pun on the American patriotism theme, $SEAL has the potential to repeat Slothana’s ($SLOTH) success, which surged by 272% weeks after listing. 

Meme Coin Frenzy Continues Despite Market Volatility 

Many Solana meme coins experienced wild price swings last week:

  • Book of Meme ($BOME) dipped 10% in the past 24 hours despite a 41% month-to-date increase. 
  • $WIF dipped by 11% today, contrary to the overall positive price trajectory of the past week.
  • $TRUMP grew by 40% last week but dropped by 7.95% in the past 24 hours. 
  • Popcat ($POPCAT) steadily grew throughout May before dropping 13.97% today. 

There’s also volatility among non-Solana meme coins. Take Dogecoin ($DOGE), for example.

Dogecoin price trend

Even Ethereum meme coins like Shiba Inu ($SHIB) aren’t immune, despite the recent $ETH ETF approval that pushed the prices of ecosystem tokens up.

Shiba Inu price trend

Despite this seemingly alarming trend, the meme community stays united and hopeful. Meme coin presales like $SEAL and PlayDoge ($PLAY) rapidly gain momentum, indicating strong investor interest.

Tightening government regulations and global economic downturn might explain why investors disillusioned by the traditional financial system turn to high-risk, high-reward assets

Established tokens like $ETH, $SOL, or $BTC have a higher entry point and might offer lower returns despite greater stability in the long term. 

Making Solana Meme Tokens Great Again 

$SLOTH is Solana’s most recent success story.

Raising over $15M on presale, it soared by 272% in 11 days post-listing and reached a $100M market cap in a far from sluggish feat. 

Crypto analysts predict Sealana will follow in Slothana’s footsteps.

The project adopts a similar send-to-wallet approach, where investors have to wait for a token airdrop when the presale ends. 

1 $SEAL currently costs $0.022, but it could reach $0.088 by the end of 2024.

Moreover, Sealana’s presale website doesn’t mention the fundraising target, so those who wish to buy $SEAL should do so while the opportunity persists. 

And, much like Slothana, Sealana has no intrinsic value. Inspired by a South Park character, this fat redneck seal pays homage to the American patriotism theme to generate buzz among degen investors. 

The approach seems to have worked, with over $3M raised to date. Furthermore, starting as a Solana-only coin, $SEAL soon bridged to Ethereum and BNB Chain to increase adoption. 

To buy Sealana, visit the official presale website, connect your wallet to the widget, specify the number of tokens you want to buy, and confirm the transaction. 

In Solana meme coin fashion, Sealana has no whitepaper, but you can follow the project’s X and Telegram channels for announcements.

Final Words 

Despite market volatility, Sealana meme coins hold explosive growth potential. As the Sealana presale generates community interest, we’re excited to see if it will become the next Slothana and multiply investor returns. 

As always, we remind you to DYOR and invest responsibly, especially in uncertain times like these. 

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora is a writer based in Ireland. Her background in finance and interest in technology helps her present complex concepts in an intelligible and fun way, which is especially useful when it comes to the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

