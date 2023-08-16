Solana Price Consolidates, But these Crypto Assets Are Set to Explode

Solana has shown strength, with its price making decent gains in the past few days, while the broader crypto market recorded a slight correction. On August 15, Solana is up by 1.79% and is trading at $24.78.

Price Trend of Solana

Since reaching the 12$ mark on June 10, the price of Solana has, however, made an insane price recovery of over 150%, with its value peaking at the $32 mark. The 24-hour trading volume is up by over 35%.

In the last seven days, the price of Solana is up by 7% and down 8% in the last 30 days. Moreover, its trading volume has increased by over 25%, indicating increased network and market activity.

But despite this remarkable price increase, the price of Solana is currently consolidating around the $25 price level. Solana is over 90% down from its all-time high (ATH) of $260.06, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Solana SOL’s rally has stalled since reaching its ATH in November 2021. While the token struggles to maintain the $25 price level, new cryptos poised for massive gains have emerged.

Wall Street Memes ($WSM) – A Potential Crypto Moon-shot

The Wall Street Memes ($WSM) is captivating the realm of meme coins, as its presale smashes records and sweeps through the market with unprecedented force.

Having a background in the cryptocurrency sphere, the Wall Street Memes team had already delved into the field by introducing an NFT collection in 2021. The remarkable achievement of selling out the NFT collection in just 32 minutes underscores their significant accomplishment.

Boasting a substantial number of social media followers exceeding one million, Wall Street Memes ($WSM) arrives on the cryptocurrency market with massive community support.

The wall street meme community rapidly expands, making its presence felt across various online platforms. Furthermore, a remarkable 231,000 high-energy traders are closely following and engaging with every tweet they share on Twitter.

The $WSM allocates all token supply to the community. Of the total allocation, (50%) is for presale, 10% each for centralized and decentralized exchange liquidity, and 30% for community rewards and airdrops.

This distribution underscores the project’s steadfast dedication to its investors and the general public.

The project so far has raised a whopping $23.4m in its ongoing presale round. Interested investors can join the token sale by visiting the official token site and purchasing using ETH/USDT or a bank card.

Chimpzee – The Web3 Eco-Friendly Project

Chimpzee operates within the web3 framework, empowering its token holders to effect positive environmental change and contribute to animal preservation. Since its inception, the project has gained significant attention among folks interested in wildlife conservation and fighting climate change.

Chimpzee has an innovative ecosystem encompassing a range of distinctive elements, including the Chimpzee shop, the NFT Marketplace, and the Zero Tolerance Game. These components are seamlessly interconnected.

At the heart of the Ecosystem lies the Chimpzee shop, functioning as a primary hub for commercial activities, where users can utilize CHMPZ tokens to acquire a diverse array of exclusive products and items.

Chimpzee NFT passports offer enhanced benefits and incentives within the Ecosystem, serving as a testament to the involvement in the Chimpzee initiative to safeguard the environment and combat climate change.

The project intends to develop a Chimpzee Transformation Generator, a technologically advanced desktop and mobile application to convert your photograph into a personalized avatar.

This avatar can be employed for accessing the platform and engaging in the game, traded on the Chimpzee NFT marketplace, or applied to diverse merchandise through Chimpzee’s printing facility.

Investing in the $CHMPZ token offers the potential advantage of its deflationary nature. The tokens ($CHMPZ) used for purchasing Chimpzee Passport NFTs will be removed from circulation through burning.

Furthermore, Chimpzee is actively burning excess tokens from each presale phase.

The project is committed to burning at least 70% of the initial supply of 200 billion tokens. Already, 100 billion tokens have been burned, and Chimpzee plans to burn additional 40 billion tokens after its public launch.

This strategy aims to substantially reduce the $CHMPZ supply to below 60 billion.

During the presale, 45% of the $CHMPZ supply is accessible to the public. The allocation includes 10% for exchanges and liquidity, 15% for marketing, 10% for development, 5% for community rewards, 5% for the team (with a two-year lock), and 10% for charitable initiatives.

Notably, the token burn could lead to the value appreciation of CHMPZ tokens as they become scarce. Moreover, CHIMPZ secured an endorsement from a notable crypto influencer with over 300,000 YouTube subscribers, a feat that could boost its exposure and impact its price.

The project has raised an impressive $1.18m in its presale round, with token trading at $0.00085. users can purchase by visiting the official token site.

According to information on Chimpzee’s website, presale subscribers will receive CHMPZ tokens in their wallets through an airdrop after the presale claiming process. This added benefit complements the 100% token bonus that Chimpzee is extending to participants in the presale phase.

Launchpad XYZ – Best Solana Alternative

Launchpad XYZ is an innovative Web3 ecosystem. Its primary goal is to encourage widespread acceptance and usage of innovative technologies such as NFTs, cryptocurrencies, fractionalized assets, and beyond.

Launchpad XYZ seeks to equip novice and seasoned investors with the knowledge to navigate and engage effectively in this emerging landscape. This will allow investors to make well-informed decisions in crypto and web3 investments.

The platform will offer a multitude of captivating attributes, encompassing a decentralized exchange (DEX) for NFTs and a marketplace for fractionalized assets. This amalgamation results in a comprehensive and unified ecosystem tailored for participants in the Web3 realm.

Centralizing these features is a fundamental aspect of Launchpad’s overarching vision. That’s because it addresses the current need for more organization in the Web3 sector compared to established business sectors.

Apollo, the platform’s proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, is a standout feature within Launchpad XYZ. Described by Launchpad XYZ as a tool capable of deciphering digital assets to unveil critical insights, Apollo aims to convert data into informed choices, thereby assisting investors in optimizing their potential profits.

Additionally, Launchpad XYZ presents an inventive ranking mechanism named the Launchpad Quotient. It guides investors through the intricate terrain of the web3 landscape.

$LPX is the foundational element of the Launchpad XYZ ecosystem, playing a crucial role in its economic framework. Investors who commit a minimum of 10,000 tokens enjoy a range of advantageous privileges.

These advantages encompass reduced fees, access to partner-related discounts, entry into exclusive NFT minting allowlists, and participation in presale events. It also provides early access to beta versions of play-to-earn games and the distinction of community prestige badges.

Launchpad XYZ has raised over $1.293m, with the presale hard cap pegged at $1.5m. $LPX token is available on the official token site for $0.0445 per token.

Shibie – the Provocative Queen

Shibie Coin ($SHIBIE) aspires to become the next prominent meme cryptocurrency, positioning itself for a remarkable journey through the current token presale and beyond. Emerging as the latest canine-themed token in the market, Shibie Coin aims to swiftly attain viral recognition within the cryptocurrency space.

The project cleverly merges two well-known figures, Shiba Inu and Barbie. By capitalizing on Barbie’s recent successful movie release, Shibie Coin aims to expand its network, using the character’s popularity.

The platform caters to audacious and adventurous investors ready to embrace the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency landscape. Shibie Coin offers a unique investment chance through its captivating cryptocurrency, distinguishing itself from typical tokens in the market.

Shibie Coin plans to allocate most of its 10 billion tokens to the public, showing dedication to community growth. A significant portion of the token supply of 60% of the 10 billion tokens has been set aside for the single-round presale phase.

The project is taking significant measures to ensure that the token maximizes its potential amidst the current frenzy surrounding Barbie. About 5% of the token supply is reserved for marketing, aimed at promoting $SHIBIE and expanding user adoption.

Moreover, the token strongly emphasizes providing investors with a seamless trading experience. To achieve this, it allocated 20% for liquidity and 10% for listing on centralized exchanges in the future.

It allows early investors to acquire $SHIBIE tokens at a remarkably low cost of $0.000167 each. The presale stipulates a minimum investment of 100 $SHIBIE, equivalent to just $0.0167. However, the Shibie presale ended as the team reached the stipulated hard cap of $500k. Dex and CEX listing is to follow soon.

Conclusion

Solana’s recent price movement has gotten market observers and investors skeptical about its next price trajectory. However, excitement is building up within the $WSM, $LPX, $CHMPZ, and $Shibie ecosystems.

These tokens could pull massive gains from smart marketing and enthusiastic communities behind their brands. These are the best crypto bets at the moment.