Solana Price Forecast Amid Market Recovery – Can SOL Reach $150 this Week?

After briefly dipping below the $140 threshold yesterday, Solana has made a strong comeback, climbing above $145 today. Although it has pulled back, the price sits steady above $142, indicating a significant bullish momentum.

This increase comes amid heightened excitement following CBOE’s 19b-4 filing with the US SEC proposing to list VanEck’s Solana Trust spot ETF.

SOL trades around $142, increasing by about 2% in the past 24 hours. Given this strong momentum and growing interest, can SOL reach $150 this Week? The following analysis hints at Solana’s next possible direction.

Solana Price Action

Solana (SOL) has been on a rollercoaster ride after attaining a high of $173 on June 5. The coin dropped to a low of $124 on June 24, marking a 31% decrease in value.

However, SOL wasn’t done yet; it later rebounded to $154 on July 3 before correcting to $123 on July 5. But the bulls are beginning to return, as yesterday, July 9, marked a turning point in SOL’s trajectory.

The market is abuzz with renewed energy, propelling Solana’s price above $140. If this positive sentiment continues, we might see SOL break past $150 this Week.

Meanwhile, the rebound has affected other Solana-based tokens and its entire ecosystem. This resilience, coupled with growing market optimism, could fuel further gains in the coming days.

Solana Price Analysis: Technical Indicators Signal Bullish

Previously, the price had fallen below the lower Bollinger Band. However, it has climbed above the middle Bollinger Band line, representing the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). This shift suggests a change in market sentiment.

If the bullish momentum continues, SOL might even reach the upper Bollinger Band, indicating strong upward pressure on the price. Currently, the MACD line is above its signal line, with the green histogram bars getting taller, indicating buyers’ dominance.

Another positive sign comes from the Supertrend indicator, which currently shows a buy signal, suggesting an upward overall trend. It indicates that SOL might be a good buying opportunity right now.

The Relative Strength Index is currently at 49, suggesting that SOL is neither overbought nor oversold and that there is room for more gains.

The combination of these signals paints a bullish picture for SOL. If this trend continues, we could see SOL testing higher resistance levels at $154 soon.

Should Solana reach $154, the next critical level to watch might be the previous high at $188. Yet, traders should always be cautious as the crypto markets can be volatile and unpredictable.

Solana’s Ecosystem Thrives: TVL Hits $4 Billion, Active Addresses Soar

Solana’s ecosystem is booming, showing signs of increased growth and adoption. Recent data paints a picture of a network in high demand. The Total Value Locked (TVL) in Solana has reached an impressive $4 billion. This metric indicates the value users are entrusting to Solana-based protocols.

The network activity is also surging; over 842 million active addresses have engaged with Solana recently.

Solana’s usefulness is evident from its revenue figures. According to DeFiLlama data, the network made $516 million in revenue in just one day. Additionally, it collected $1 million in fees during the same period.

These factors could positively impact Solana’s price. High TVL often attracts more investors, as it signals trust in the network, which can boost investor confidence and potentially drive the price.

Solana ETF Filings: A New Chapter for SOL’s Market Presence

In July, a significant development emerged for Solana. Two companies, 21Shares and VanEck, filed for Solana ETFs, marking a first for SOL in the ETF market.

Cboe, a major US stock exchange, submitted the necessary 19b-4 filings for these spot Solana ETFs. Notably, this move mirrors recent trends seen with Ethereum ETFs.

For these ETFs to start trading, they need approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC must greenlight both S-1 and 19b-4 filings.

If approved, these ETFs could significantly boost SOL’s price because they make it easier for traditional investors to gain exposure to Solana. Moreover, ETFs can increase demand for the underlying asset (in this case, Solana), driving up prices.

Overall, these ETF filings represent a potential game-changer for Solana. If approved, they could send Solana soaring to new all-time highs.

Pepe Unchained: A Promising Presale Alternative in the Meme Market

While buyers wait for better buying opportunities in SOL, meme coin traders are rushing to the Pepe Unchained (PEPU) presale, which has raised over $3 million.

The project aims to solve Ethereum’s scalability issues and become one of the top meme coin projects. It offers a unique blend of fun and practical blockchain solutions for meme coins.

Why Pepe Unchained Stands Out

$PEPU is developing “Pepe Chain,” a faster and cheaper alternative to Ethereum that addresses common trading problems like high fees and slow transactions. Also, the project is working on building a robust community through smart token planning and a clear roadmap.

Presale participants can even stake their tokens for high rewards, allowing them to earn passively from the project. The initial staking APY is advertised at 620%, though this may decrease over time. Over 257 million $PEPU has been staked on the platform, showing investor’s interest.

Pepe Unchained combines meme coin appeal with helpful technological advancements. This unique approach could redefine the meme coin market.

Each token is worth $0.0083591, but this value will likely increase in less than 48 hours. So, visit the presale site and follow the process to buy the token.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?

Check out the best crypto presales to invest now