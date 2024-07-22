Solana Soars By 34%: Analysts Eye $1,000 Target on Bullish Chart Signal

Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Despite the broader crypto market’s struggles, Solana (SOL) has posted notable gains over the past few days, with a 34% price surge since July 4. This impressive performance has sparked significant investor interest, with many speculating higher price targets for SOL.

A notable analyst, Ali Martinez, hinted at an imminent break out for Solana (SOL), predicting it could hit $1,000.

Bullish Technical Analysis Points to Massive Gains

On July 20, analyst Ali Martinez identified a bullish pattern on Solana’s weekly chart via an X post. This pattern, known as a bull pennant, typically signals a solid upward trend continuation.

#Solana is eyeing $1,000! Early signs of a breakout from a bull pennant suggest a potential 900% rally ahead. pic.twitter.com/DuFJF4h9dX — Ali (@ali_charts) July 20, 2024

Martinez’s analysis shows SOL breaking out above the pennant’s upper trendline, which suggests increasing bullish momentum for the cryptocurrency.

SOL currently trades around $173.73, and Martinez predicts it could reach $1,000 based on the height of the pennant’s flagpole. If this projection holds, Solana would soar a staggering 478% rally from current levels.

However, Martinez cautions that volume confirmation is crucial to validate this breakout.

Another analyst’s SOL price prediction on Tradingview supports the bullish outlook. According to this analyst, SOL has formed a cup and handle pattern, suggesting a potential price rise.

Based on this pattern, the analyst suggests SOL could reach $1,400 soon. This target represents an increase of 709% from $173.

Market Sentiment and Development Activity

Despite the recent price increase, market sentiment around Solana remains surprisingly negative. Data from Santiment shows that the weighted sentiment for SOL is still in negative territory.

📈 The Solana faithful have been rewarded for their patience as prices have broken out +33% since the 4th of July. The climb is being fueled by crowd doubt toward SOL. Until FOMO replaces the FUD, $200 SOL is very much reachable soon. pic.twitter.com/hLpf8qZVqb — Santiment (@santimentfeed) July 19, 2024

The Santiment report shows if traders stop being afraid (FUD) and start fearing they’ll miss out (FOMO), they could rush to buy. Santiment suggests this could potentially drive SOL’s price to $200 soon.

Solana trades at $179.83, representing a 4.30% increase. In the past week, SOL has recorded a rise of 18.8%. This continued upward movement supports the bullish outlook.

Factors Driving Solana’s Rally

Solana’s recent outperformance isn’t just based on technical analysis. The cryptocurrency has rallied 34% in the past month, driven by both internal developments and external market factors.

One significant catalyst was the news of potential spot SOL ETFs. In late June, 3iQ Capital in Canada and VanEck in the USA applied for such ETFs within their jurisdictions.

This news sparked the initial rally of Solana, signaling growing institutional interest in the cryptocurrency.

Furthermore, favorable macroeconomic data has fuelled bullish momentum. Dovish Non-Farm Payrolls and Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures have created a positive environment for crypto assets.

Solana’s price broke the $154 resistance level to hit $163, its highest point in 40 trading days. At the moment, both its MACD and RSI indicators are bullish.

Given the bullish technical patterns and ambitious price targets, SOL appears poised for further gains. The potential for a rally to $1,000 represents an exciting opportunity for investors.

