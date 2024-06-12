Solana (SOL) Price Prediction: Can Solana Price Touch $200 Amid Market Volatility?

Bitcoin has slipped off the $70,000 mark, sending a ripple effect across the broader crypto market, with top coins shedding off past gains. Amid this bearish sentiment, Solana (SOL) tumbled from the $170 threshold and now plays below the $155 price.

SOL trades at $154, marking a 4% decline in the last 24 hours. With a volume of $2.1 billion, it has lost nearly 7% of its past week’s gains. But can Solana (SOL) recover? Let’s explore the possibilities.

SOL Recent Price Actions

Solana attained a monthly high of $187 on May 20. However, things didn’t sit still as the price started declining, with SOL reaching $160. Although SOL soon recovered momentum to hit above $174 on June 6, the tides have turned due to ongoing market turbulence.

Solana consolidated between $162 and $174 from May 26 to June 06 but has now slipped off this price range. Given the ongoing bearish pressure, Solana (SOL) has plummeted below the $156 support.

Solana Price Analysis: Can SOL Rebound to $200?

The daily chart shows that SOL is still stuck in a long-term bearish trend. The price has tried to break this trend several times but failed as sellers continue to dominate.

The above chart shows a bullish fair value gap (FVG) around the $154 price level. Asset prices typically rebound from this level as demand forces often exceed supply. But, if the buying pressure doesn’t hold at the FVG level ($154), SOL might keep falling.

However, support around the $121 threshold could stop further decline. This area has a lot of liquidity, which could boost the price significantly.

If the price finds its footing here and bounces back, combined with a break above the downtrend line, SOL could hit $209. This would represent more than a 72% increase from the $121 level. Meanwhile, the RSI approaches the 30 level, indicating SOL is nearly oversold.

Solana Network Booming, But Can Price Follow?

The Solana network shows strong signs of growth. According to The Block, nearly half a million tokens were launched on the Solana network last month. Additionally, the number of active addresses on the network hit a record high in May, with over 1.78 million users interacting with Solana.

So, what does all this mean for the price of SOL? Generally, these metrics are a good sign for the Solana network. It shows traders and investors are finding value and utility in the platform.

As more people use and develop on the platform, the demand for SOL tokens could rise, pushing the price of SOL up soon.

