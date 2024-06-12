Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Solana (SOL) Price Prediction: Can Solana Price Touch $200 Amid Market Volatility?
Crypto News

Solana (SOL) Price Prediction: Can Solana Price Touch $200 Amid Market Volatility?

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Bitcoin has slipped off the $70,000 mark, sending a ripple effect across the broader crypto market, with top coins shedding off past gains. Amid this bearish sentiment, Solana (SOL) tumbled from the $170 threshold and now plays below the $155 price. 

SOL trades at $154, marking a 4% decline in the last 24 hours. With a volume of $2.1 billion, it has lost nearly 7% of its past week’s gains. But can Solana (SOL) recover? Let’s explore the possibilities.

SOL Recent Price Actions

Solana attained a monthly high of $187 on May 20. However, things didn’t sit still as the price started declining, with SOL reaching $160. Although SOL soon recovered momentum to hit above $174 on June 6, the tides have turned due to ongoing market turbulence.

Solana consolidated between $162 and $174 from May 26 to June 06 but has now slipped off this price range. Given the ongoing bearish pressure, Solana (SOL) has plummeted below the $156 support.

Solana Price Analysis: Can SOL Rebound to $200?

Solana (SOL) Price Prediction: Can Solana Price Touch $200 Amid Market Volatility?

The daily chart shows that SOL is still stuck in a long-term bearish trend. The price has tried to break this trend several times but failed as sellers continue to dominate.

The above chart shows a bullish fair value gap (FVG) around the $154 price level. Asset prices typically rebound from this level as demand forces often exceed supply. But, if the buying pressure doesn’t hold at the FVG level ($154), SOL might keep falling. 

However, support around the $121 threshold could stop further decline. This area has a lot of liquidity, which could boost the price significantly.

If the price finds its footing here and bounces back, combined with a break above the downtrend line, SOL could hit $209. This would represent more than a 72% increase from the $121 level. Meanwhile, the RSI approaches the 30 level, indicating SOL is nearly oversold. 

Solana Network Booming, But Can Price Follow?

Solana (SOL) Price Prediction: Can Solana Price Touch $200 Amid Market Volatility?

The Solana network shows strong signs of growth. According to The Block, nearly half a million tokens were launched on the Solana network last month. Additionally, the number of active addresses on the network hit a record high in May, with over 1.78 million users interacting with Solana. 

So, what does all this mean for the price of SOL? Generally, these metrics are a good sign for the Solana network. It shows traders and investors are finding value and utility in the platform.

As more people use and develop on the platform, the demand for SOL tokens could rise, pushing the price of SOL up soon.

PlayDoge Presale Raises $3.5 Million: Could This Be the Next Crypto to Explode?

While the price trajectory of coins like Solana remains unpredictable, investors looking to diversify can boost their portfolios with new projects with massive growth potential, like PlayDoge. 

Since its presale started, PlayDoge has attracted significant investor attention. In just two weeks, the project raised $3.5 million out of its $4.2 million target, a feat that echoes its appeal to investors.

Based on this, some believe PlayDoge ($PLAY) could surge 10-fold this year, placing it among the hottest meme coins in 2024

PlayDoge’s utility token, $PLAY, has been in the spotlight for the past few days. Notable news outlets and influential crypto pundits, like the famous crypto YouTuber Jacob Bury, mentioned it. Jacob Bury believes PlayDoge could post a 10x rally in value once it launches on crypto exchanges.

Moreover, PlayDoge proves its value by combining the meme allure with a video gaming utility. It uses a Play2Earn model to incentivize users, encouraging sustainable community engagement. This makes $PLAY one of the most profitable presales to invest in 2024. 

$PLAY currently trades at $0.00506, and its price will increase in less than 24 hours. Interested investors should take advantage of this window to accumulate enough PLAY coins before the price increases.

PlayDoge’s P2E Attract More Investors to the Presale

Crypto projects with real-world utility are considered more sustainable. So, PlayDoge’s gaming utility makes it attractive to investors. In the PlayDoge game, players can earn $PLAY coins each time they care for virtual pets. 

The best players are shown on a leaderboard, which is a list that ranks players by their performance. High-ranking players can get extra $PLAY tokens and special prizes. 

In addition, you can trade the token you earn from playing the game on crypto exchanges for ETH or BTC.

Further, the project has a staking feature, where you can earn extra income by locking up your tokens for a certain period. Investors who start now can earn a reward of 288% APY for staked tokens. Already, more than 66 million $PLAY tokens have been staked. The yield will decline as more gets staked.

PlayDoge has new and exciting features and solid technology, providing a strong foothold in the market. With the right approach, PlayDoge could be a pioneer in crypto gaming.

To participate, visit the official website and purchase your $PLAY coins using ETH, USDT, or a bank card.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Solana (SOL) Price Prediction: Can Solana Price Touch $200 Amid Market Volatility?
2 Analyst Claims XRP Rally Could Trigger a Significant Uptrend
3 Ethereum Addresses Holding 10,000 ETH Spike in Three Weeks
4 Orbit Chain Hacker Makes a Move: $48 Million Sent to Tornado Cash
5 Waiting on The FED’s Decision – Trader Nerves and Bitcoin Volatility

Latest News

Analyst Claims XRP Rally Could Trigger a Significant Uptrend
Crypto News

Analyst Claims XRP Rally Could Trigger a Significant Uptrend

Rida Fatima
Ethereum Addresses Holding 10,000 ETH Spike in Three Weeks
Crypto News

Ethereum Addresses Holding 10,000 ETH Spike in Three Weeks

Rida Fatima

Despite recent selling pressure, Ethereum ETH’s price has stabilized at around $3,700. Following this stabilization, key on-chain indicators suggest a strong underlying buying pressure, hinting at a potential upswing.  Reports...

Orbit Chain Hacker Makes a Move: $48 Million Sent to Tornado Cash
Crypto News

Orbit Chain Hacker Makes a Move: $48 Million Sent to Tornado Cash

Rida Fatima

The funds looted from the Orbit Chain heist on New Year’s Eve in December 2023 have remained dormant since the exploit. However, the hackers are back in the spotlight, moving...

Crypto News

Waiting on The FED’s Decision – Trader Nerves and Bitcoin Volatility

Lora Pance
LastPass Finds Out the Cause behind Its 12-Hour Massive Outage
News

LastPass Reveals the Reason behind Its 12-Hour Massive Outage

Krishi Chowdhary
New Bill Bans Showing Addictive Social Media Content to Minors
News

New York Introduces New Bill Prohibiting Addictive Social Media Content for Minors

Krishi Chowdhary
US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Took 2 Month of BTC Mining Supply Within the First Week of June
Crypto News

US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Took 2 Month of BTC Mining Supply Within the First Week of June

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.