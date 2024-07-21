Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Solana Traders Identify Bullish Pennant Pattern as SOL Gains 17%
Crypto News

Solana Traders Identify Bullish Pennant Pattern as SOL Gains 17%

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

Crypto traders have identified a bullish pattern on the Solana price chart, triggering anticipation for more rallies as Solana’s price gained 17% in the past week.

According to CryptoBusy analysts, SOL has formed a huge Pennant on the one-day chart, hinting at a possible price increase ahead for the asset.

CryptoBusy analysts believe that the bullish Pennant signals positive price action ahead for SOL as it still shows impressive strength

Solana Bullish Pennant Likely Signals Positive Price Moves Ahead

For context, a Pennant is a chart pattern that forms when an asset’s price settles in a triangle-shaped pattern after a strong downtrend. According to the analysts, Solana is trading inside the bullish Pennant and approaching the upper trendline, which suggests a breakout.

Based on this bullish pattern, CryptoBusy analysts advise their followers to watch out for Solana’s price action.

The analysts also note that projects building AI, machine learning (ML), and GPUs are moving to Solana. This increased utility will likely lead to further price gains.

Crypto trader Honey also shares a bullish outlook, noting that Solana has reached its short-term price target of $160. According to Honey, this is a pivotal area where traders must be cautious when making long trades.

Honey also believes SOL will reclaim $192 as its next price target, with a possible drop to $140 before Solana rallies again.

If SOL retraces to $140, it could wipe out approximately $161 million in long positions. Hence, Honey advised her followers to take it easy when leveraging positions to prevent severe losses. 

Trader Crypto Tony believes Solana is the next target to break above the $163 price level and turn it into support. Solana’s price resurgence might be due to improved market sentiment following Bitcoin’s positive price action in the past few days.

Analytical platform Coinglass reveals that Futures traders are increasing their positions based on the bullish pattern. In the past ten days, unsettled Bitcoin futures contracts on exchanges have increased by 22.14% or $2.13 billion.

This implies that traders anticipate a price surge ahead for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies like Solana.

How is Solana Faring Today?

SOL has formed two consecutive green candles on the daily charts, with higher highs confirming increased buyer pressure.

Solana found support at the $155 price level and is testing the $162 resistance level. It is currently trading close to the upper band of the Donchian Channel (DC), a strong bullish signal for further price increases.

Additionally, the RSI is 60.41, approaching the overboard area, suggesting more room for further rallies. If the RSI enters the overbought region above 70, SOL will break above $162 and reclaim the $170 price level in the coming days.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 Solana Traders Identify Bullish Pennant Pattern as SOL Gains 17%
2 Bitzlato CEO Avoids More Jail Time Despite $700 Million Dark Web Operation
3 Bitcoin Retail Investor Demand Hits a Three-Year Low; Is the Bull Run Over?
4 Apple’s New Safari Ad Takes a Dig at Rivals, Especially Google Chrome
5 446.40% $SHIB Burnt After WazirX Security Breach – Shiba Shootout Nears $700K Milestone

Latest News

Bitzlato CEO Avoids More Jail Time Despite $700 Million Dark Web Operation
Crypto News

Bitzlato CEO Avoids More Jail Time Despite $700 Million Dark Web Operation

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin Retail Investor Demand Hits a Three-Year Low; Is the Bull Run Over?
Crypto News

Bitcoin Retail Investor Demand Hits a Three-Year Low; Is the Bull Run Over?

Rida Fatima

After soaring above $73,000 in March due to high investor demand following the spot BTC ETF launch in January, Bitcoin dipped below $55,00 in early July. This slump coincided with...

Apple’s New Safari Ad Takes a Dig at Rivals, Especially Google Chrome
News

Apple’s New Safari Ad Takes a Dig at Rivals, Especially Google Chrome

Krishi Chowdhary

After its infamous ‘Crush’ ad for the new iPad Pro, Apple is back with yet another spicy advertisement. The company’s new billboard ad for its privacy-focused browser, Safari, took a...

446.40% $SHIB Burnt After WazirX Security Breach – Shiba Shootout Nears $700K Milestone
Crypto News

446.40% $SHIB Burnt After WazirX Security Breach – Shiba Shootout Nears $700K Milestone

Leah Alger
Microsoft’s Biggest Global Outage: Everything You Need To Know
News

Microsoft’s Biggest Global Outage: Everything You Need to Know

Krishi Chowdhary
Shiba Inu Team Says Upcoming P2E Game Is Significant for SHIB, BONE, and Shibarium Ecosystems
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Team Says Upcoming P2E Game Is Significant for SHIB, BONE, and Shibarium Ecosystems

Rida Fatima
OTC Markets Overwhelm CEX Markets as New Wallets Amassed Over 1.45M Bitcoin Tokens This Year
Crypto News

OTC Markets Overwhelm CEX Markets as New Wallets Amassed Over 1.45M Bitcoin Tokens This Year

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.