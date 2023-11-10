Speculation Get A 60,000% Surge For XRP To $3.84, What’s The Potential Trend With Real Utility

RippleThe XRP community has explored the possibilities for XRP’s value in line with next year’s highly anticipated bull run. The crypto community expects to get the best price from Ripple, seeing that the token has attracted more support over the years.

XRP Army Speculates A 60,000% Increase For XRP

The XRP Army is bullish on its price speculation for XRP next year. The community’s expectations come from XRP’s impressive price performance five years ago.

One of the community members, @3TGMCrypto, took to the X platform to elaborate on XRP’s price trajectory. The member noted that the token has amassed up to 60,000% gain in its value within 12 months.

🚀 🚨 Remember when XRP soared 60,000% in 12 months, from $0.006 to $3.84? 🤔📈 That was pure speculation! Now, with stronger partnerships and real-world utility, the potential is staggering. 🌐✨ What’s your 2024 price target for XRP?💥🚀 Comment Below 👇 #XRP… pic.twitter.com/RzrOUWl6aT — Good Morning Crypto (@3TGMCrypto) November 7, 2023

According to the community member, XRP grew from $0.006 to $3.84. Though the post mentioned the trend as speculation, it reflected XRP’s potential for more rallies based on its robust collaborations and use cases.

The member opened a survey for the community regarding XRP’s price outlook for 2024. The member, who’s also a researcher at 3T Warrior Academy Research, requested people’s opinions about Ripple reaching its ATH of $3.84 in 2024. About 84% of the respondents voted positively for XRP’s surge.

Besides XRP community sentiment, some crypto analysts believed that the token could reach and even exceed its ATH. They laid their argument on the trend Ripple has created in its market chart.

Ripple indicated symmetric triangles in its price trend before hitting its peaks in 2014 and 2018. Notably, such triangles have reappeared in XRP’s recent price chart, reflecting a potential bullish momentum to occur.

If XRP records a staggering 60,000% surge, as witnessed in 2018, it will raise its market price above $400. However, most predictions on XRP’s potential price rallies in the bull run don’t show triple digits.

Some analysts cut their speculation range from $10 to $100 for Ripple.

XRP Expands Real-Life Utility

Data from a crypto market tracking platform, Coinmarketcap, shows that XRP hovered at around $0.006361 as of January 7, 2017. In the next 12 months, XRP’s price surged to its all-time high of $3.84.

The growth trajectory for R followed a parabolic pattern, representing more than a 60,000% increase.

Crypto analysts recognized that XRP made its history with minimal utility. Moreover, during the period, the token lacked bank adoption and had few enthusiasts in its community.

With a reflection on the past trend, the XRP community hopes to get a phenomenal display in the next bull cycle.

They argued that Ripple has spread its tentative and accumulated interest from top financial institutions. Moreover, the XRP Ledger, XRPL, has seen more adoption with more projects developed on its platform.

Over the years, XRP has garnered partnerships among top companies and financial institutions.

Most of its deals opened more doors to the token’s use cases, scaling its relevance and sustainability in the future. For instance, a prominent Japanese payment company, SBI Holding, announced its use of XRP in September.

The payment giant included Ripple in its international payment options with four different Asian Pacific countries. Similarly, a non-custodial wallet for XRPL, Xumm, is one of the pioneers that are scaling up XRP’s use globally.

Within three months, the wallet witnessed 602,989 active users on its platform from about 236 countries. Given how far XRP adoption has gone, experts predict that it could replicate or surpass the past growth in the next bull run.