Speed Wallet Implements $USDT-L on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network

Speed Wallet, one of the highest-rated $BTC wallets, has introduced $USDT-L, the first Tether implementation on the Lightning Network.

This makes stablecoin transactions more seamless, offers low transaction costs, enhanced user transactions, and easy $BTC interoperability.

Speed […]By integrating USDT with the Lightning Network, Speed aims to expand the utility and adoption of both technologies, providing users with a stable-value option for quick and low-cost transactions.

This breakthrough could even the odds between the Lightning Network and the major blockchains (like Solana and Tron), which account for 90% of all $USDT transactions.

Let’s discuss the news and see what $USDT-L integration on the Lightning Network means.

Why Is $USDT-L a Game Changer in Crypto?

The Lightning Network brings several advantages to $USDT transactions compared to popular blockchains like Tezos, Ethereum, and Solana:

Lower fees and higher speed

Lower fees and higher speed Higher reliability (superior uptime and fewer outages)

Higher reliability (superior uptime and fewer outages) Off-chain transactions, for more privacy

Off-chain transactions, for more privacy Routing obfuscation for anonymity

Routing obfuscation for anonymity Increased global adoption on one of the fastest-growing networks

Increased global adoption on one of the fastest-growing networks Highly scalable due to no upper limit for transactions per second

Highly scalable due to no upper limit for transactions per second Robust security model from the Bitcoin blockchain

To get $USDT-L on the Lightning Network, you need to download the Speed wallet and convert $USDT to $USDT-L.

Speed claims $USDT-L could change the crypto landscape permanently, especially given its four core use cases:

Convert $BTC to $USDT-L for price stability Send/receive $USDT-L Achieve seamless $BTC–$USDT-L interoperability Engage in real-time swaps on the Speed Wallet

The company also makes a worthwhile business case – firms could accept payments in $USDT-L and store it in $BTC or $USDT on the Lightning Network.

This would remove volatility and delays and eliminate transaction costs.

How Will the $USDT-L Integration Take Place?

According to Speed, $USDT-L is 100% reserved against $USDT on Ethereum, and the funds remain in a multisig wallet.

There’s a ‘no-hypothecation’ policy in effect, which means $USDT-L reserves won’t be used for other purposes.

A third-party security audit will arrive shortly, alongside daily and monthly publications of proof of reserve.

Speed wants to increase $BTC accessibility and offer more financial inclusion and freedom, and the new $USDT-L payment ecosystem should be a step in that direction.

Can $USDT-L Change Digital Payments?

The integration of $USDT on the Lightning Network is a significant achievement for the global digital payment ecosystem.

Combining $USDT’s global reach with the Lightning Network’s cutting-edge technology should make crypto stablecoin a household name.

