Speed Wallet Implements $USDT-L on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network

- Speed introduced $USDT-L to the Lightning Network, competing with major blockchains like Solana, Tezos, and Ethereum.
- $USDT-L transactions are cheaper, faster, more reliable, and more private than their $USDT counterparts.
- The integration could revolutionize the digital payment ecosystem, making stablecoins more accessible to the wider public.
Speed Wallet, one of the highest-rated $BTC wallets, has introduced $USDT-L, the first Tether implementation on the Lightning Network.
This makes stablecoin transactions more seamless, offers low transaction costs, enhanced user transactions, and easy $BTC interoperability.
This breakthrough could even the odds between the Lightning Network and the major blockchains (like Solana and Tron), which account for 90% of all $USDT transactions.
Let’s discuss the news and see what $USDT-L integration on the Lightning Network means.
Why Is $USDT-L a Game Changer in Crypto?
The Lightning Network brings several advantages to $USDT transactions compared to popular blockchains like Tezos, Ethereum, and Solana:
- Lower fees and higher speed
- Higher reliability (superior uptime and fewer outages)
- Off-chain transactions, for more privacy
- Routing obfuscation for anonymity
- Increased global adoption on one of the fastest-growing networks
- Highly scalable due to no upper limit for transactions per second
- Robust security model from the Bitcoin blockchain
To get $USDT-L on the Lightning Network, you need to download the Speed wallet and convert $USDT to $USDT-L.
Speed claims $USDT-L could change the crypto landscape permanently, especially given its four core use cases:
- Convert $BTC to $USDT-L for price stability
- Send/receive $USDT-L
- Achieve seamless $BTC–$USDT-L interoperability
- Engage in real-time swaps on the Speed Wallet
The company also makes a worthwhile business case – firms could accept payments in $USDT-L and store it in $BTC or $USDT on the Lightning Network.
How Will the $USDT-L Integration Take Place?
According to Speed, $USDT-L is 100% reserved against $USDT on Ethereum, and the funds remain in a multisig wallet.
There’s a ‘no-hypothecation’ policy in effect, which means $USDT-L reserves won’t be used for other purposes.
A third-party security audit will arrive shortly, alongside daily and monthly publications of proof of reserve.
Speed wants to increase $BTC accessibility and offer more financial inclusion and freedom, and the new $USDT-L payment ecosystem should be a step in that direction.
Can $USDT-L Change Digital Payments?
The integration of $USDT on the Lightning Network is a significant achievement for the global digital payment ecosystem.
Combining $USDT’s global reach with the Lightning Network’s cutting-edge technology should make crypto stablecoin a household name.
