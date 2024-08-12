Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Speed Wallet Implements $USDT-L on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network
Crypto News

Speed Wallet Implements $USDT-L on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network

Alex Popa Junior Crypto Editor Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

  • Speed introduced $USDT-L to the Lightning Network, competing with major blockchains like Solana, Tezos, and Ethereum.
  • $USDT-L transactions are cheaper, faster, more reliable, and more private than their $USDT counterparts.
  • The integration could revolutionize the digital payment ecosystem, making stablecoins more accessible to the wider public.

Speed Wallet Implements $USDT-L on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network

Speed Wallet, one of the highest-rated $BTC wallets, has introduced $USDT-L, the first Tether implementation on the Lightning Network.

This makes stablecoin transactions more seamless, offers low transaction costs, enhanced user transactions, and easy $BTC interoperability.

[…]By integrating USDT with the Lightning Network, Speed aims to expand the utility and adoption of both technologies, providing users with a stable-value option for quick and low-cost transactions.Speed

This breakthrough could even the odds between the Lightning Network and the major blockchains (like Solana and Tron), which account for 90% of all $USDT transactions.

Let’s discuss the news and see what $USDT-L integration on the Lightning Network means.

Why Is $USDT-L a Game Changer in Crypto?

The Lightning Network brings several advantages to $USDT transactions compared to popular blockchains like Tezos, Ethereum, and Solana:

  • Lower fees and higher speed
  • Higher reliability (superior uptime and fewer outages)
  • Off-chain transactions, for more privacy
  • Routing obfuscation for anonymity
  • Increased global adoption on one of the fastest-growing networks
  • Highly scalable due to no upper limit for transactions per second
  • Robust security model from the Bitcoin blockchain

To get $USDT-L on the Lightning Network, you need to download the Speed wallet and convert $USDT to $USDT-L.

Speed claims $USDT-L could change the crypto landscape permanently, especially given its four core use cases:

  1. Convert $BTC to $USDT-L for price stability
  2. Send/receive $USDT-L
  3. Achieve seamless $BTC–$USDT-L interoperability
  4. Engage in real-time swaps on the Speed Wallet

The company also makes a worthwhile business case – firms could accept payments in $USDT-L and store it in $BTC or $USDT on the Lightning Network.

This would remove volatility and delays and eliminate transaction costs.

How Will the $USDT-L Integration Take Place?

According to Speed, $USDT-L is 100% reserved against $USDT on Ethereum, and the funds remain in a multisig wallet.

There’s a ‘no-hypothecation’ policy in effect, which means $USDT-L reserves won’t be used for other purposes.

A third-party security audit will arrive shortly, alongside daily and monthly publications of proof of reserve.

Speed wants to increase $BTC accessibility and offer more financial inclusion and freedom, and the new $USDT-L payment ecosystem should be a step in that direction.

Can $USDT-L Change Digital Payments?

The integration of $USDT on the Lightning Network is a significant achievement for the global digital payment ecosystem.

Combining $USDT’s global reach with the Lightning Network’s cutting-edge technology should make crypto stablecoin a household name.

References

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Alex Popa Junior Crypto Editor

Alex Popa Junior Crypto Editor

Alex is a junior crypto editor passionate about data privacy, cybersecurity, and crypto. You’ll often find him geeking out on the latest security key, password manager, or the hottest crypto presale, looking for that one digital currency to rule them all.

With over six years of freelance writing under his belt, Alex fell in love with the process. From researching data and brainstorming topics to comparing cryptocurrency whitepapers and digging deep into crypto roadmaps, it’s all in the keyboard. Ideally, a mechanical one with brown switches.

Alex is an eternal learner who knows that continuous improvement is the best way to remain relevant. Currently, he's brushing up his E-E-A-T and SEO skills, but who knows what comes next?

In his spare time, he enjoys video games, horror movies, and going to the gym, which sometimes conflicts with his gourmand nature. Oh, well, you can't have them all.

Follow Alex on LinkedIn

Most Popular News

1 Michael Saylor Comments on $BTC’s Biggest Flaw – Volatility Is a Feature, Not a Bug
2 Speed Wallet Implements $USDT-L on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network
3 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Bans X for 10 Days after Public Dispute with Elon Musk
4 Popular Cybersecurity Firm Trend Micro Is Considering Sale
5 Venezuela Blocks Binance Amid Post-Election Unrest

Latest News

Michael Saylor Comments on $BTC’s Biggest Flaw: Volatility Is a Feature, Not a Bug
Crypto News

Michael Saylor Comments on $BTC’s Biggest Flaw – Volatility Is a Feature, Not a Bug

Lora Pance
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Bans X for 10 Days after Public Dispute with Elon Musk
News

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Bans X for 10 Days after Public Dispute with Elon Musk

Krishi Chowdhary

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced that he plans to ban social media platform X for 10 days in the country. This comes after he had a public spat with...

Popular Cybersecurity Firm Trend Micro Is Considering Sale
News

Popular Cybersecurity Firm Trend Micro Is Considering Sale

Krishi Chowdhary

Cybersecurity giant Trend Micro is apparently considering a sale. The company is currently valued at 950 billion yen ($6.5 billion). The news came via a Reuters report on Thursday, which...

Venezuela Blocks Binance Amid Post-Election Unrest
Crypto News

Venezuela Blocks Binance Amid Post-Election Unrest

Lora Pance
Canto Blockchain Experiences 33-Hour Outage, No Funds Stolen
Crypto News

Canto Blockchain Experiences 33-Hour Outage, No Funds Stolen

Alex Popa
Shibarium Confirms Automated Shiba Inu Burns in New Hard Fork
Crypto News

Shibarium Confirms Automated Shiba Inu Burns in New Hard Fork

Rida Fatima
Tether Plans to Increase Workforce to 200 in Mid-2025 - Report
Crypto News

Tether Plans to Increase Workforce to 200 in Mid-2025 – Report

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.