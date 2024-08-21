Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Spot Bitcoin ETFs Gain Aggregate Inflow of $88 Million Over the Past 8 Days
Crypto News

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Gain Aggregate Inflow of $88 Million Over the Past 8 Days

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have seen positive inflows, particularly over the past eight of ten trading days. This reflects robust investor confidence in the products despite Bitcoin’s sideways trend in the past few days. 

On August 20, the total inflows for these offerings reached an impressive $88 million, which marks its highest point over the last two weeks. 

Positive Flows of Bitcoin ETFs

According to information from Farside Investors, 80% of Bitcoin trading days over the past two weeks have been positive, with outflows only on August 9 and 14.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) had the highest inflow, with a substantial $55.4 million on Tuesday, August 20. Following this notable inflow, IBIT’s total net inflow since its launch in January now amounts to $20.5 billion.

After its outflow on May 1, IBIT has not experienced a negative net flow day since its introduction in January. The investor confidence level in this product has allowed it to outpace Grayscale in assets under management (AUM).

Meanwhile, Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) comes second, securing an inflow of $51.9 million on August 20. Bitwise’s Bitcoin ETF (BITB) recorded a lower yet huge outflow of $6.5 million on the same day.

However, not all Bitcoin-based ETFs are benefiting from the flows. On Tuesday, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) incurred a net outflow of $12.8 million.

This decline sustains the diminishing investor interest in this fund since its conversion to spot BTC ETF seven months ago. Within this period, approximately $19.6 billion in AUM has left GBTC. 

Possible Factors Affecting ETFs’ Performances

The difference in performance among these funds could be attributed to various factors. Some key ones include historical performance, fee structures, and investor sentiment toward the management of each fund.

For instance, Grayscale’s major, GBTC, fund recorded a sharp decline in AUM, while its mini trust fund has attracted significant inflows since its launch on July 31. Grayscale’s Bitcoin Mini Trust has managed to attract $288 million in inflows since its launch. This suggests that investors are more mindful about cost when choosing.

Besides performance, large hedge funds have been participating more actively in Bitcoin funds. Sam Baker, a researcher at River, noted this in a post, stating that 60% of the largest hedge funds in the US have exposure to Bitcoin spot ETFs.

Their participation in the funds paves the way for Bitcoin to become globally acceptable within traditional finance.

Meanwhile, the spot Ether ETFs have shown a lackluster performance as more funds recorded outflows in the last five trading days. Specifically, on August 20, nine new Ether ETFs saw a net outflow of $6.5 million.

BlackRocks Ether ETF (ETHA) recorded $26.8 million in net inflows, while Grayscale’s ETHE saw net outflows of $37 million. 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 Spot Bitcoin ETFs Gain Aggregate Inflow of $88 Million Over the Past 8 Days
2 Goldman Sachs Claims US Job Report Could Overstate Weakness; More Crypto Downturn Underway?
3 Ripple (XRP) Struggles Around $0.55: Can It Break $0.65 For Further Rally?
4 Pro-Bitcoin Nation El Salvador Introduces Bitcoin Certification Program for Civil Servants
5 Giant Ethereum Whale Maintains Selloff Trends Leveraging ETH Price Surge

Latest News

Goldman Sachs Claims US Job Report Could Overstate Weakness; More Crypto Downturn Underway?
Crypto News

Goldman Sachs Claims US Job Report Could Overstate Weakness; More Crypto Downturn Underway?

Rida Fatima
Ripple (XRP) Struggles Around $0.55: Can It Break $0.65 For Further Rally?
Crypto News

Ripple (XRP) Struggles Around $0.55: Can It Break $0.65 For Further Rally?

Rida Fatima

Ripple (XRP) price dropped slightly as the broader market fell 2% in one day. The asset price started this week in the green and is now struggling around $0.55. Despite...

Pro-Bitcoin Nation El Salvador Introduces Bitcoin Certification Program for Civil Servants
Crypto News

Pro-Bitcoin Nation El Salvador Introduces Bitcoin Certification Program for Civil Servants

Rida Fatima

El Salvador has launched a training program for civil servants to enlighten them about Bitcoin-related policies and strategic management. The country’s National Bitcoin Office (ONBTC) will oversee this program. The...

Giant Ethereum Whale Maintains Selloff Trends Leveraging Every ETH Price Surge
Crypto News

Giant Ethereum Whale Maintains Selloff Trends Leveraging ETH Price Surge

Rida Fatima
Donald Trump Overtakes Kamala Harris on Polymarket, TRX, and ADA Shine as BTC Retraces
Crypto News

Donald Trump Overtakes Kamala Harris on Polymarket, TRX, and ADA Shine as BTC Retraces

Rida Fatima
Best Spy Movies to Watch
Streaming News & Events

The Top 7 Best Spy Movies in 2024 — Ratings, Where to Watch, and More

Aidan Weeks
Where to watch Yellowstone
Streaming News & Events

Where to Watch Yellowstone Online in 2024 | A Detailed Guide

Justin Van Gent

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.