Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Spot Bitcoin ETFs Listed In Hong Kong Could Receive $25B From Investors – Crypto Firm Reports
Crypto News

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Listed In Hong Kong Could Receive $25B From Investors – Crypto Firm Reports

Rida Shah Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Hong Kong, a special administrative region in China, is widening its crypto adoption by including additional products. The region is preparing to approve a spot Bitcoin ETF, expected to attract about $25 billion from Chinese investors. 

Based on reports from a crypto firm, the ETF listing will come through the Southbound Stock Connect Program. 

Hong Kong-listed Bitcoin ETFs To Unlock Billions Of Dollars

A Singapore-based crypto company, Matrixport, disclosed Hong Kong’s moves regarding spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Friday, April 12. According to the details, Southbound Stock Connect will provide qualified mainland Chinese investors access to eligible shares listed in Hong Kong.

Matriport stated:

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?
Check our selection of live presales for high returns

A likely approval of Hong Kong-listed Bitcoin spot ETFs could attract several billion dollars of capital as mainland investors take advantage of the Southbound Connect program, which facilitates up to 500 billion RMB (HK$540 billion and $70 billion) per year in transactions.

Further, the crypto firm noted that the venture will open up about $24 billion available capacity for the HK Bitcoin ETFs.

The firm estimated using the unused annual Southbound Connect quota. Based on a blue-sky assumption, the average of this quota over the past three years would go into the ETFs.

Also, mainland Chinese investors could amass several Chinese stocks worth HK$540 billion yearly through the Southbound Connect program. Notably, data from 360MarketIQ showed there was a gradual drop in flows within the past three years.  

The value moved from HK$450 billion to HK$400 billion and HK$320 billion, dipping below the limit by HK$100 to HK$200 billion ($15 billion to $25 billion).

Based on that, Matrixport explained, “Hence there is potentially HK$100 billion to HK$200 billion in quota left for bitcoin ETF investment flows – if the approval occurs without any restrictions. HK$200 is the equivalent of $25 billion,” 

Chinese Seeks Alternative Assets For Diversification

Meanwhile, mainland China is showing interest in other alternative assets. The recent increase in gold prices in Shanghai serves as evidence for investment diversification.

Notably, the value of the yuan has plummeted by almost 2% against the USD. The decline spread two years of losses that slowed down the economy and reduced trading profits.

According to Matrixport, China’s RMB has hit a 17-year low compared to the USD. This drop supports the country’s increasing demand for diversification.

While many diversify to gold, several prominent personalities and firms are showing interest in the upcoming listing of Bitcoin ETFs. The COO of ContentFi Labs, Nick Ruck, confirmed that mainland funds have an interest in issuing ETFs in Hong Kong.  

According to Ruck, several applications have been made for spot BTC ETFs through the fund’s subsidiaries in Hong Kong. He noted that getting approval would enable greater access to Bitcoin for qualified mainland investors.

Similarly, Nikkei Asia reported new applications for spot ETFs in Hong Kong by some prominent companies. The firms are Chinese brokerage GF Holdings-owned Value Partners and a top fund manager, Harvest Global Investment.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Shah Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Shah Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Spot Bitcoin ETFs Listed In Hong Kong Could Receive $25B From Investors – Crypto Firm Reports
2 Roku Hit By Second Cyber Attack Inside Two Months, 576,000 Accounts Breached
3 Ripple Warns XRP Holders Against Potential Scam Tactics
4 WhatsApp under Fire for Reducing Minimum Age from 16 to 13 in the UK and EU
5 Bitcoin ETF Net Total Inflow Surpasses $91.30 m Data from Coinglass Reveals

Latest News

Roku Hit By Second Cyber Attack Insider Two Months, 576,000 Accounts Breached
News

Roku Hit By Second Cyber Attack Inside Two Months, 576,000 Accounts Breached

Krishi Chowdhary
Ripple Warns XRP Holders Against Potential Scam Tactics
Crypto News

Ripple Warns XRP Holders Against Potential Scam Tactics

Rida Shah

Ripple, the blockchain company behind XRP, recently alerted holders about the latest scamming tactics of bad actors in the industry. According to the San Francisco-based firm, some scammers are flaunting...

WhatsApp Reduces Minimum Age from 16 to 13 in the UK and EU
News

WhatsApp under Fire for Reducing Minimum Age from 16 to 13 in the UK and EU

Krishi Chowdhary

In what’s shocking news, WhatsApp has lowered the minimum required age to use the app from 16 to 13 in the UK and EU. The change was first announced in...

Bitcoin ETF Net Total Inflow Surpasses $91.30 m Data from Coinglass Reveals
Crypto News

Bitcoin ETF Net Total Inflow Surpasses $91.30 m Data from Coinglass Reveals

Rida Shah
Coinbase Honoured by FinCEN for Combating Criminal Activities
Crypto News

Coinbase Honoured by FinCEN for Combating Criminal Activities

Rida Shah
Apple Macs Will Get an Update with the New AI-Focused M4 Chips
News

Apple’s Beloved Macs Will Get an Update with the New AI-Focused M4 Chips

Krishi Chowdhary
Dogecoin20 prepares for Dogeday listing
Crypto News

Dogecoin 20 Gears Up for DOGE Day Listing Following Successful $10M+ Crypto Presale

Alex Popa

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.