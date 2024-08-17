Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Spot Ethereum ETF Products Break Three-Day Streak of Positive Flows
Crypto News

Spot Ethereum ETF Products Break Three-Day Streak of Positive Flows

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

In a notable shift, the U.S. market for spot Ethereum ETF products saw significant net outflows on Thursday, amounting to $39.21 million. This downturn halted a three-day streak of positive inflows, marking an essential moment in the volatile crypto market

Amid this flow pattern, Bitcoin and Ethereum slipped off crucial price levels, with moderate losses over the past day. This downturn suggests that the ETF flows correlate with the broader crypto market sentiment.

Update on Ethereum ETF Outflows

Notably, the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE), a prominent player in the space, bore the brunt of these outflows, with a substantial $42.52 million leaving the product. This made ETHE the sole spot Ethereum ETF to record outflows on August 15.

In contrast, other spot Ethereum ETF products, like the Grayscale’ Ethereum ETH, saw no activity. This followed a modest inflow of $2.26 million the previous day, showing a pause in investor engagement.

Meanwhile, Fidelity’s FETH reported total inflows of $2.54 million, while BlackRock’s ETHA attracted $770,350. However, the remaining ETFs showed no change, which indicates a mixed sentiment among investors for these products.

The overall trading volume for the nine Ethereum ETF products hit a substantial $240.58 million on Thursday. This figure marked a significant increase from $155.91 million on Wednesday and $190.76 million on Tuesday, reflecting a bullish trend in trading activity despite the outflows.

Spot Bitcoin ETF Performance

On the other hand, the U.S. market for spot Bitcoin ETFs showed a more positive trend, with moderate net inflows of $11.11 million on Thursday, August 15. This figure marks a recovery from the $81.36 million net outflows recorded the previous day.

Fidelity’s FBTC had the highest daily inflows, with approximately $16.25 million. Grayscale’s Mini Trust and Bitwise’s BITB also saw gains, with $13.66 million and $6.23 million in inflows, respectively.

However, Grayscale’s GBTC fund struggled, with $25.03 million leaving the offering, marking the 11th straight day of outflows.

On the same day, BlackRock’s IBIT, the most significant Bitcoin ETF based on total assets, didn’t record any flows. This trend negates the inflow recorded earlier in the week when IBIT received $2.68 million on Wednesday and $34.55 million the day before.

Overall, trading activity for the 12 spot Bitcoin ETFs was substantial, with the total volume reaching $1.79 billion on Thursday, up from $1.3 billion the previous day. This indicates that despite mixed results, investor interest in Bitcoin products remains high.

As for prices, Bitcoin recorded a slight drop of 0.37%, bringing it to $58,161, while Ethereum fell sharply by 3% to $2,589.

However, the trading volume appears to be on the positive side, displaying a daily change of 18.28%. In the meantime, Ethereum’s trading volume holds at over $15.91 billion, according to CoinMarketCap’s data.

These fluctuations highlight the ongoing volatility and the challenges investors face in the digital asset market.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 Expert Urges Investors to Take Advantage of Rare Opportunity and Buy XRP
2 Cardano Price Forecast: ADA Trades Below Bearish Trendline – Can It Hit $0.50 in Q4?
3 Spot Ethereum ETF Products Break Three-Day Streak of Positive Flows
4 $SOL ETFs Will See Limited Demand, Says Sygnum
5 Telegram Mini-App TON Turbo Sparks Exit Scam Fear

Latest News

Expert Urges Investors to Take Advantage of Rare Opportunity and Buy XRP
Crypto News

Expert Urges Investors to Take Advantage of Rare Opportunity and Buy XRP

Rida Fatima
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA Trades Below Bearish Trendline – Can It Hit $0.50 in Q4?
Crypto News

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA Trades Below Bearish Trendline – Can It Hit $0.50 in Q4?

Rida Fatima

Cardano (ADA) is trading below a bearish trendline, hovering around $0.33. Over the past three days, ADA has moved within a narrow 2% range, showing little upward momentum.  However, on-chain...

Solana EFTs Will See Limited Demand, Says Sygnum
Crypto News

$SOL ETFs Will See Limited Demand, Says Sygnum

Yi Ping Bao

This year saw record inflows into $BTC and $ETH ETFs, which has sparked interest from asset managers and investors in launching $SOL ETFs. Read on for expert opinions on Solana...

Telegram Mini-App TON Turbo Sparks Exit Scam Fear
Crypto News

Telegram Mini-App TON Turbo Sparks Exit Scam Fear

Yi Ping Bao
Crypto4Harris – Democrats Advocate for Crypto Ahead of US Political Showdown
Crypto News

Crypto4Harris – Democrats Advocate for Crypto Ahead of US Political Showdown

Leah Alger
The Office Cast
Streaming News & Events

Where to Watch The Office Online From Anywhere in the World

Nicola-Jane Ford
US Launched First $BTC-Leveraged ETF
Crypto News

US Launched First $BTC-Leveraged ETF, Offering 175% Daily Exposure to MicroStrategy

Alex Popa

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.