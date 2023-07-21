Stellar (XLM) Reveals Strong Bullish Sentiment, aims for $0.20
Crypto News

Stellar (XLM) Reveals Strong Bullish Sentiment, aims for $0.20

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist
Updated:

Stellar XLM created an upward triangle as bulls aim for a breakout above the $0.1793 mark. Amid the ever-dynamic crypto landscape, Stellar’s native coin XLM has recently seen a massive surge in its price action. 

The coin has garnered huge traction over the past weeks as traders and investors recognize its cost-effective, instant, and impressive FinTech solutions. 

Furthermore, investor sentiment was greatly lifted after Ripple’s recent partial win against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last Monday.

 In the case, Judge Analisa Torres ruled that the XRP token is classified as an unregistered security, which led to a renewed optimism boost for the directly correlated XLM coin. 

XLM/USD 1-Day Chart Technical Analysis: XLM Near-term rally Could hit $0.20

Recently, Stellar’s XLM token has grown impressively, with the altcoin forming higher highs and higher lows at $0.165 and $0.1574, respectively. 

Stellar
Source: Tradingview.com

The XLM/USD pair created an upward triangle chart pattern, signaling the beginning of a strong bullish momentum. XLM price can cross the $0.1793 resistance level in the coming days and continue in the bullish sentiment. 

On the flip side, the pair has a support level of $0.1574, which it could retest if XLM does not cross the triangle in the near term. If that happens, breaking below this resistance level could result in the coin retesting the $0.1358 support zone, its lowest level since June 27th. 

If bulls can push the coin to break above the triangle and hold their bullish stance, XLM could aim for higher levels, like the $0.20 mark, or even target higher. Currently, Stellar XLM is trading at $0.1681, an increase of more than 20% since its previous day’s price.

On the daily timeframe, Stellar XLM tends to create an upward triangle as bulls aim for a breakout above $0.1793 in the next few days. Technical indicators also reveal a possibly bullish momentum in the coming days as the RSI and MACD look ready for further growth. 

The real challenge for XLM bulls will be breaking above the $0.1793 resistance mark, which could lead to further gains to higher levels like the $0.20 zone. 

Bulls Aim for a Breakout Above $0.1793

Stellar
Source: Tradingview.com

On the 4-Hour timeframe, XLM is forming a similar upward triangle chart pattern, which reveals that bulls could rise above and rally the XLM price action higher in the coming days. 

The RSI and MACD technical indicators further indicate more bullish momentum in the short term, as this could result in a successful breakout above the $0.1793 resistance level. 

However, if bulls fail to break through the level successfully, XLM’s price could turn around and retest lower support markets, like the $0.1574 or $0.1358, in the next few days.

 It is worth noting that the main support levels to $0.1574 and $0.1358. 

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry.

Most Popular News

1 Ripple CTO Says XRP Volume by Market Capitalization is Now 4x Above BTC
2 Stellar (XLM) Reveals Strong Bullish Sentiment, aims for $0.20
3 Kuwait Implements Ban on Cryptocurrency and Virtual Currency Transactions 
4 Terraform Labs Appoints Former CFO as New CEO 
5 Fourth Amendment Puddle — US Lawmakers Challenge Phone Spying

Latest News

XRP
Crypto News

Ripple CTO Says XRP Volume by Market Capitalization is Now 4x Above BTC

Damien Fisher
Cryptocurrency
Crypto News

Kuwait Implements Ban on Cryptocurrency and Virtual Currency Transactions 

Damien Fisher

The Capital Markets Authority of Kuwait has implemented a complete umbrella ban on virtual assets and cryptocurrency transactions. Furthermore, domestic regulators are also restricted from issuing operational licenses to crypt-related...

Terraform Lab
Crypto News

Terraform Labs Appoints Former CFO as New CEO 

Nick Dunn

Terraform Labs has appointed Chris Amani, the firm’s former CFO, and COO, as interim CEO while the former CEO is incarcerated in Montenegro on scam charges. The executive has been serving...

Fourth Amendment Puddle — Lawmakers Challenge Phone Spying
News

Fourth Amendment Puddle — US Lawmakers Challenge Phone Spying

Krishi Chowdhary
SHIB
Crypto News

A Wallet Burns 77M SHIB, 109M SHIB Totally Burned in 24 Hours

Nick Dunn
Best Crypto Coins on 20th July - XLM, XDC, LINK, And XTZ
Crypto News

Best Crypto Coins on 20th July – XLM, XDC, LINK, And XTZ

Nick Dunn
evil pepe 2
Crypto News

EVIL PEPE: The Best Crypto Among Pepe Contenders? Analyzing Its Potential Amidst Trending Cryptos

Will Macmaster

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.