Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Stock Market Crash Triggers a Domino Effect, $BTC Falls Below $53K
Crypto News

Stock Market Crash Triggers a Domino Effect, $BTC Falls Below $53K

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

  • Uniswap Labs found that traditional financial factors have a greater influence on long-term crypto price fluctuations.
  • The recent stock market crash triggered FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt) among crypto investors, causing Bitcoin ($BTC) to fall below $53K.
  • Major stock market indices, like Nikkei 225 and Nasdaq, experienced a sharp decline triggered by lingering recession concerns, interest rate hikes, and unemployment.

Stock Market Crash Triggers a Domino Effect, $BTC Falls Below $53K

Uniswap Labs’ latest report examined the factors influencing crypto market movements. Beyond traditional financial factors like interest rates and monetary policy changes, the paper outlines crypto-specific factors like adoption rates and network effects.

Sunday’s crypto market decline is a prime example of the impact of recession fears and a global equity rout.

On Saturday, the E-Mini Nasdaq 100 index dropped by nearly 3% in light of stock market sell-offs. Japan’s stock market also plummeted, with the Topix and Nikkei 225 indexes falling over 7% and triggering a market halt.

Is this the beginning of a global economic crisis akin to the 2008 scenario or a temporary turbulence? Let’s unpack what happened during the weekend.

The Ripple Effect: Stocks Crash, Crypto Follows?

Uniswap Lab’s report strived to assess the extent to which crypto price fluctuations result from traditional financial market spillovers versus inherent cryptocurrency risks.

  • Findings suggest that crypto-specific factors like investor sentiment, market competition, and security breaches play a dominant role in short-term $BTC fluctuations.
  • On the other hand, the effect of traditional financial factors like monetary policy is more pronounced over longer periods.

The study also highlights that stablecoin market capitalization tends to increase during economic downturns, as investors see them as safe-haven assets.

$BTC Falls Below $53K, Investors Succumb to Fear

Contrary to Uniswap’s findings, the impact of Saturday’s stock market sell-offs on the crypto market was almost instant.

$BTC suffered a 24.64% weekly decline, now standing at $52K despite recent analyst predictions of it hitting $100K.

Bitcoin price trend

$ETH slumped by 30.97%, struggling below $2.35K, and $SOL experienced the sharpest decline of 36.73%, currently worth $121.

The overall crypto market capitalization fell by 13.6% in the last 24 hours. Ninety-six out of the top 100 tokens are in decline, and only stablecoins show resilience.

Crypto market capitalization

Traders wiped out over $1.07B in leveraged positions across the crypto market, with over $900M in long and $162M in short positions.

Binance’s Fear & Greed Index now stands at 26, signaling growing concerns among crypto investors. Only last week, the index stood at 74, displaying an overall bullish sentiment.

Recession Fears Trigger Stock Market Sell-Offs

Weekend’s stock market sell-offs continue. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Topix indices dropped over 12% in the last 24 hours and more than 20% From their all-time highs on July 11. August 5 became the worst day for Nikkei since the ‘Black Monday’ of 1987.

Nikkei 225 and Topix indices

The Nikkei 225 index tracks the performance of the 225 largest companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Meanwhile, Topix is a market-capitalization-weighted index where larger companies have a greater influence. It includes all companies listed in the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The liquidation wave triggered a circuit breaker for approximately ten minutes, halting trading on Tokyo’s stock market to prevent further decline.

Bank of Japan’s decision to raise interest rates after a prolonged period of ultra-low rates is the most likely cause of this market turmoil.

Nikkei 225 index

Similarly, South Korea’s primary stock market index Kospi fell by 8.77% and halted trading for 20 minutes.

Nasdaq and S&P 500 also remain on a downward trend, with a 4.1% and 2.4% respective 24-hour decline.

The stock market sank in response to July’s report from The Bureau of Labor Statistics, which showed a jump in the unemployment rate (from 4.1% to 4.3%, a three-year high). Moreover, Goldman Sachs raised US recession odds from 15% to 25% in 2025.

Keith Lerner believes the stock market is in a corrective period, but the general trend is bullish. Meanwhile, Jim Reid encourages everyone to hold on to their hats, suggesting extended volatility.

Final Thoughts

The immediate future remains uncertain as both stock and crypto markets struggle to rebound.

The current turmoil suggests traditional and alternative asset markets are becoming increasingly interconnected, but is this a good thing? We’ll have to wait and see.

References

Click to expand and view sources
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora is a writer based in Ireland. Her background in finance and interest in technology helps her present complex concepts in an intelligible and fun way, which is especially useful when it comes to the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Starting as an agency writer, she soon branched out to freelance and later launched a family-run digital marketing agency. 

In her spare time, Lora attends dance classes or immerses in reading, preferring technology news or postmodern literature.

Most Popular News

1 Three-Day $500B Crypto Plunge & Morgan Stanley $BTC ETF Offering – Where Is Crypto Headed?
2 Stock Market Crash Triggers a Domino Effect, $BTC Falls Below $53K
3 Bangladesh Bans WhatsApp, TikTok, Instagram & Other Social Media Apps Amidst Ongoing Protests
4 Market Analyst Sees XRP Soaring 1000x as U.S. Crypto Regulations Loom
5 Coinbase Denies Allegations of Campaign Finance Law Violations

Latest News

Crypto News

Three-Day $500B Crypto Plunge & Morgan Stanley $BTC ETF Offering – Where Is Crypto Headed?

Alex Popa
Bangladesh Bans WhatsApp, TikTok & Instagram Amidst Protests
News

Bangladesh Bans WhatsApp, TikTok, Instagram & Other Social Media Apps Amidst Ongoing Protests

Krishi Chowdhary

Many popular messaging and social media sites such as WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube have been banned in Bangladesh. Let us give you a rundown of the events: According to...

Market Analyst Sees XRP Soaring, 1000x as U.S. Crypto Regulations Loom
Crypto News

Market Analyst Sees XRP Soaring 1000x as U.S. Crypto Regulations Loom

Rida Fatima

Mickle, a well-known figure in the XRP community, predicts that new U.S. crypto regulations are imminent. He believes these regulations could lead to a 1,000X spike in XRP’s value. The...

Coinbase Denies Allegations of Campaign Finance Law Violations
Crypto News

Coinbase Denies Allegations of Campaign Finance Law Violations

Rida Fatima
Democrat Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris Makes Her First Pro-Crypto Campaign Move
Crypto News

Democrat Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris Makes Her First Pro-Crypto Campaign Move

Rida Fatima
Report Reveals Most Digital Assets on pump.fun Never Surfaced on the Crypto Market
Crypto News

Report Reveals Most Digital Assets on pump.fun Never Surfaced on the Crypto Market

Rida Fatima
Bankruptcy Speculations Surge as Genesis Unloads $126M Worth of Ethereum
Crypto News

Bankruptcy Speculations Surge as Genesis Unloads $126M Worth of Ethereum

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.