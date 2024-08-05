Stock Market Crash Triggers a Domino Effect, $BTC Falls Below $53K

Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Uniswap Labs found that traditional financial factors have a greater influence on long-term crypto price fluctuations.

Uniswap Labs found that traditional financial factors have a greater influence on long-term crypto price fluctuations. The recent stock market crash triggered FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt) among crypto investors, causing Bitcoin ($BTC) to fall below $53K.

Major stock market indices, like Nikkei 225 and Nasdaq, experienced a sharp decline triggered by lingering recession concerns, interest rate hikes, and unemployment.

Uniswap Labs’ latest report examined the factors influencing crypto market movements. Beyond traditional financial factors like interest rates and monetary policy changes, the paper outlines crypto-specific factors like adoption rates and network effects.

Sunday’s crypto market decline is a prime example of the impact of recession fears and a global equity rout.

On Saturday, the E-Mini Nasdaq 100 index dropped by nearly 3% in light of stock market sell-offs. Japan’s stock market also plummeted, with the Topix and Nikkei 225 indexes falling over 7% and triggering a market halt.

Is this the beginning of a global economic crisis akin to the 2008 scenario or a temporary turbulence? Let’s unpack what happened during the weekend.

The Ripple Effect: Stocks Crash, Crypto Follows?

Uniswap Lab’s report strived to assess the extent to which crypto price fluctuations result from traditional financial market spillovers versus inherent cryptocurrency risks.

Findings suggest that crypto-specific factors like investor sentiment, market competition, and security breaches play a dominant role in short-term $BTC fluctuations.

On the other hand, the effect of traditional financial factors like monetary policy is more pronounced over longer periods.

The study also highlights that stablecoin market capitalization tends to increase during economic downturns, as investors see them as safe-haven assets.

$BTC Falls Below $53K, Investors Succumb to Fear

Contrary to Uniswap’s findings, the impact of Saturday’s stock market sell-offs on the crypto market was almost instant.

$BTC suffered a 24.64% weekly decline, now standing at $52K despite recent analyst predictions of it hitting $100K.

$ETH slumped by 30.97%, struggling below $2.35K, and $SOL experienced the sharpest decline of 36.73%, currently worth $121.

The overall crypto market capitalization fell by 13.6% in the last 24 hours. Ninety-six out of the top 100 tokens are in decline, and only stablecoins show resilience.

Traders wiped out over $1.07B in leveraged positions across the crypto market, with over $900M in long and $162M in short positions.

Binance’s Fear & Greed Index now stands at 26, signaling growing concerns among crypto investors. Only last week, the index stood at 74, displaying an overall bullish sentiment.

Recession Fears Trigger Stock Market Sell-Offs

Weekend’s stock market sell-offs continue. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Topix indices dropped over 12% in the last 24 hours and more than 20% From their all-time highs on July 11. August 5 became the worst day for Nikkei since the ‘Black Monday’ of 1987.

Nikkei 225 and Topix indices The Nikkei 225 index tracks the performance of the 225 largest companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Meanwhile, Topix is a market-capitalization-weighted index where larger companies have a greater influence. It includes all companies listed in the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The liquidation wave triggered a circuit breaker for approximately ten minutes, halting trading on Tokyo’s stock market to prevent further decline.

Bank of Japan’s decision to raise interest rates after a prolonged period of ultra-low rates is the most likely cause of this market turmoil.

Similarly, South Korea’s primary stock market index Kospi fell by 8.77% and halted trading for 20 minutes.

Nasdaq and S&P 500 also remain on a downward trend, with a 4.1% and 2.4% respective 24-hour decline.

The stock market sank in response to July’s report from The Bureau of Labor Statistics, which showed a jump in the unemployment rate (from 4.1% to 4.3%, a three-year high). Moreover, Goldman Sachs raised US recession odds from 15% to 25% in 2025.

Keith Lerner believes the stock market is in a corrective period, but the general trend is bullish. Meanwhile, Jim Reid encourages everyone to hold on to their hats, suggesting extended volatility.

Final Thoughts

The immediate future remains uncertain as both stock and crypto markets struggle to rebound.

The current turmoil suggests traditional and alternative asset markets are becoming increasingly interconnected, but is this a good thing? We’ll have to wait and see.

