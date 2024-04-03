Countries
Surging Demand for Dogecoin 20: FOMO Fuels Buying Frenzy Before Dogeday Listing

Alex Popa
Updated:
Dogecoin20 surging as Dogeday listing is near

Dogecoin20 is experiencing massive investor FOMO in what we can only describe as a ‘bullish meme season.’ The project will also list publicly on April 20th, on Dogeday, which should further increase its valuation.

The project finished its presale several days ago, amassing over $10M in just a few weeks. Currently, the team is using the marketing token allocation share to promote DOGE20 until the listing.

And with 17 days left, investor interest is growing by the minute. 1 DOGE20 costs $0.00022, so there’s potential for significant gains if community support continues unabated until April 20th. At that point, we may see a big bump in price, although this is just speculation and not financial advice.

What Is Dogecoin20 and Is It a Good Investment?

The project follows in the footsteps of Grandpa Dogecoin, the meme coin that took the world by storm when it launched in 2013. Even Elon Musk got on the Doge bandwagon at some point.

DOGE20 is an ERC-20 token that offers staking opportunities for long-term investors and potentially significant gains for quick-exit sellers.

 

Passive income and earning rewards are not all that Dogecoin20 has to offer, though. The project is more eco-friendly and sustainable thanks to the Ethereum network and proof-of-stake protocol.

By combining the allure of memes with the power of on-chain staking, Dogecoin20 carves a unique path that appeals to both enthusiasts and investors seeking novel avenues for growth.Dogecoin20 Whitepaper

The limited token supply (140 billion) also solves the inflation problem of the old Dogecoin. This creates a natural upward pressure on the token price, according to the whitepaper. So, in theory, DOGE20 should increase in value as time goes by.

Buying Dogecoin20 may bring significant gains in this meme coin bull run if the project’s community unites under the ‘Do Only Good Everyday’ banner.

How Will Dogeday Influence Dogecoin20’s Performance?

Dogeday, the unofficial celebration of Dogecoin and all things crypto-canine, has always positively impacted the meme coin market.

Last year, Dogecoin saw a 27% price bump between March 28th and April 20th, peaking at $0.09317 before experiencing a correction until December 10th.

Dogecoin price bump during the last Dogeday

Dogecoin20’s listing on Dogeday could harness all the Dogeday FOMO to reach new heights.

Over the past week, Dogecoin has grown significantly, increasing by ~20%. Currently, it’s undergoing a correction, but that shouldn’t pose a problem going forward.

While we don’t know the listing price, DOGE20 is currently valued at $0.00022, so $100 will buy you over 450,000 DOGE20.

Plus, 14 billion tokens are allocated for exchange liquidity, which will sustain the token’s growth after listing on DEXs.

You can use the Returns Calculator on the Dogecoin20 website to predict your gains if the token reaches a certain valuation.

Dogecoin20 returns calculator

Promising meme coins like Dogecoin20 are rare. And going by the community’s support so far, Dogecoin20 might experience substantial growth if everything falls into place. The FOMO surrounding Dogeday could influence its price, too.

Summing Up

Dogecoin 20 is one of the most popular meme coins on presale, and it’s nearing its listing date on Dogeday. With enough community support, investing now may lead to sizable gains and long-term passive income from staking.

But as always, do your own research and invest responsibly. Especially in meme coins that often have no utility and rely mostly on hype and FOMO.

