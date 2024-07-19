Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Tangem Introduces Crypto Ring Wallet for Self-Custody and Day-to-Day Trading
Crypto News

Tangem Introduces Crypto Ring Wallet for Self-Custody and Day-to-Day Trading

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

  • Tangem has launched the Tangem Ring, an EAL6++ CC-certified crypto wallet with self-custody and a 25-year warranty. It currently doesn’t allow crypto payments (that will come in 2025).
  • The ring has no external brand logos, making it inconspicuous, and you need to remove it from your finger to access your wallet.
  • The Tangem Ring is functionally identical to the Tangem Card, the only difference being its form. 

Tangem Introduces Crypto Ring Wallet for Self-Custody and Day-to-Day Trading

Crypto wallet vendor Tangem recently announced the Tangem Ring, a brand-new wallet for storing and trading crypto.

The ring is IP68-resistant, NFC compatible, EAL6++ CC-certified, with a 25-year warranty, and audited by Riscure and Kudelski Security.

The new wallet’s form continues Tangem’s mission to combine self-custody and day-to-day crypto use. While the ring won’t allow crypto payments initially, the company will add that feature in 2025.

However, this raises three key concerns:

  1. Is it wise to wear your crypto wallet in public?
  2. Will self-custody wallets be regulated?
  3. Does it have a worthwhile use case?

We’ll try to answer these questions below and assess the Tangem Ring’s potential impact on the crypto industry.

What Is the Tangem Ring?

According to the company, Tangem’s ring wallet is the world’s first ring-shaped hardware wallet and the ‘future of crypto wallets.’

With no cables, chargers, or batteries, the ring is both portable and stylish – if style is something you ever considered for your crypto wallet.

To access your wallet, remove the ring from your finger, tap it on your phone (with NFC enabled), and enter the access code on the Tangem app.

You also get two backup card wallets to ensure you never lose access to your funds, even if you lose the ring.

Tangem Ring is IP68-resistant, which means it’s impervious to water, scratches, dust, and extreme temperatures (–25° to 50°C). For security assurances, its EAL6+ CC certification is the second-best in the world.

It also has a Riscure and Kudelski Security audit. The two independent firmware audits have confirmed that the ring has no vulnerabilities or backdoors and that it cannot be updated.

Is It Wise to Wear Your Crypto Wallet in Public?

The Tangem Ring is inconspicuous, with no external brand logos, so it’s not at all obvious you’re wearing a crypto wallet.

Tangem Ring visuals

Moreover, simply having the ring doesn’t give you access to the wallet. There are additional security steps to prevent malicious access (like the passcode).

If someone finds your ring, they will be unable to enter or reset your wallet. Your access code protects the ring against unauthorized access and brute-force attacks.Tangem

Anonymity is your best defense when wearing the ring. Don’t tell anyone it’s a crypto wallet, and you should be safe. Even if someone steals it, they may not realize its nature.

Will the Ring Be Regulated, Like Other Self-Custody Wallets?

Self-custody and daily crypto transactions often attract unwanted regulatory attention. For example, European regulators tried before to place a $1,100 limit on self-custodial crypto payments.

However, they scrapped the law before it kicked into effect, putting many minds at ease. This came amidst significant self-custody adoption by crypto payment firms.

Pavel Matveev, co-founder of crypto payment firm Wirex, believes self-custodial solutions are the perfect addition to crypto cards.

As users demand greater control over their digital assets, non-custodial cards are becoming increasingly popular. These cards enable users to spend their cryptocurrencies without relinquishing control to third-party custodians.Pavel Matveev, Wirex Co-Founder

Despite this growing trend, countries like Indonesia don’t allow crypto payments, which slows down worldwide adoption of self-custody crypto payment methods.

Considering the Tangem Ring won’t launch with payment functionalities, it’s safe to say it won’t be regulated. However, the company plans to integrate Visa payment chips in 2025.

The Verdict – Does the Tangem Ring Have Worthwhile Use-Cases?

After all is said and done, what does the Tangem Ring offer that the Tangem Card doesn’t? The company answers that in clear terms.

The Tangem Ring is functionally the same as the new Tangem Wallet cards, except for its different form factor.Tangem

While the ring is more stylistic than functional, it’s more inconspicuous than the Tangem Card, which has ‘Tangem’ and ‘Tap the card to the phone’ written on it.

In its current form (with no payment functionality), the ring might not be worth it for most crypto users, practically speaking.

However, with payments enabled, the added convenience of tap-to-pay could become an appealing selling point for many.

References

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Alex is a content writer passionate about data privacy, cybersecurity, and crypto. You’ll often find him geeking out on the latest security key, password manager, or the hottest crypto presale, looking for that one digital currency to rule them all.

With over six years of freelance writing under his belt, Alex fell in love with the process. From researching data and brainstorming topics to comparing cryptocurrency whitepapers and digging deep into crypto roadmaps, it’s all in the keyboard. Ideally, a mechanical one with brown switches.

Alex is an eternal learner who knows that continuous improvement is the best way to remain relevant. Currently, he's brushing up his E-E-A-T and SEO skills, but who knows what comes next?

In his spare time, he enjoys video games, horror movies, and going to the gym, which sometimes conflicts with his gourmand nature. Oh, well, you can't have them all.

Follow Alex on LinkedIn

Most Popular News

1 Tangem Introduces Crypto Ring Wallet for Self-Custody and Day-to-Day Trading
2 Italy’s Antitrust Agency to Investigate Google for Improper Personal User Data Handling
3 XRP to Become a Currency for Transactions on Swift Network; Analysts Expect a Massive Price Surge
4 Bitwise Investment Officer Expects Ethereum ETFs to Impact ETH Price
5 Billionaire Mark Cuban Says Crypto Drives Silicon Valley’s Support for Trump

Latest News

Google Faces Antitrust Scrutiny for Improper User Data Handling
News

Italy’s Antitrust Agency to Investigate Google for Improper Personal User Data Handling

Krishi Chowdhary
XRP set to Become a Currency for Transactions on Swift Network
Crypto News

XRP to Become a Currency for Transactions on Swift Network; Analysts Expect a Massive Price Surge

Rida Fatima

Graham Bright from Euro Exim Bank believes in XRP’s potential as a financial solution provider. According to Bright, XRP may soon be a currency operating on the Swift network. He...

Bitwise Investment Officer Expects Ethereum ETFs to Impact ETH Price
Crypto News

Bitwise Investment Officer Expects Ethereum ETFs to Impact ETH Price

Rida Fatima

According to speculations, the upcoming launch of spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds in the US will significantly impact Ethereum price. Matt Hougan, the chief investment officer at Bitwise, believes this impact could...

Billionaire Mark Cuban Says Crypto Drives Silicon Valley’s Support for Trump
Crypto News

Billionaire Mark Cuban Says Crypto Drives Silicon Valley’s Support for Trump

Rida Fatima
Mt. Gox Creditors Observe Login Attempts While Company's Website Remains Down
Crypto News

Mt. Gox Creditors Observe Login Attempts While Exchange’s Website Remains Down

Rida Fatima
Santiment Reveals Bitcoin Holders Dropping by 672,000 Signals a Possible Recovery
Crypto News

Santiment Reveals Bitcoin Holders Dropping by 672,000 Signals a Possible Recovery

Rida Fatima
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Break $154 Resistance Level, Analyst Sees $1,000 Mark
Crypto News

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Breaks $154 Resistance Level; What’s the Next Price Mark?

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.