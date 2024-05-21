Tap-to-Earn – Telegram’s Notcoin ($NOT) Launch

Last week, Binance, OKX, Bybit, Kucoin, Bitget, and other major exchanges listed Notcoin ($NOT) – the native token of Telegram’s new Tap-to-Earn game running on its proprietary blockchain, The Open Network (TON).

Trading started at $0.01, securing $NOT a market cap of $1B. The token’s price surged to $0.0122 in the following hours but has now dropped to $0.0065.

Still, almost 90% of the Binance community feels bullish about the token. Moreover, the hype surrounding $NOT drove the $TON price up despite a broader market downturn.

Today, we explore what $NOT is, what makes it interesting, and how to get it.

What Is Notcoin?

Notcoin started as a viral Telegram game in January 2024 and has since attracted over 35M users, with 6M daily active players.

The project takes a unique approach to promotion – Notcoin’s official website only contains links to the whitepaper, X, and a large button prompting you to join the Telegram game.

Here’s the catch. Typically, a whitepaper outlines the project’s vision, roadmap, tokenomics, and whatnot. Notcoin’s whitepaper is literally a bunch of blank white sheets with no text other than the cover page ‘Notcoin Whitepaper.’

According to Telegram’s CEO Pavel Durov, the messaging app now counts 1.5B+ users, all acquired without any investments in advertising. Notcoin follows Telegram’s playbook, bypassing traditional marketing and relying on the app’s pre-existing loyal user base.

The game introduces a Tap-to-Earn mining mechanic, and the name says it all – you tap a button and receive $NOT.

Telegram also encourages player education, awarding players with bonus $NOT tokens for reading guides about blockchain technology and completing quizzes.

Unfortunately, the game is unavailable after $NOT’s launch. However, $NOT’s development isn’t over. Earlier in May, Telegram released the Notcoin Explore update, allowing users to earn $NOT for exploring Web3 products.

The process is straightforward: new Web3 projects can acquire $NOT from the market and add it to their campaigns as a reward for active community members.

In any case, Durov’s dedication to continuous improvement is evident from his past projects, so the Telegram community is excited to see what the future holds for $NOT.

$NOT Tokenomics

True to its rebellious nature, $NOT has no vesting schedule to prevent excessive selling pressure on the day of listing.

Instead, Telegram immediately unlocked 100% of the 102,719,221,714 token supply with the following allocation:

Binance Launchpool: 3% (3,081,576,651 tokens)

Binance Launchpool: 3% (3,081,576,651 tokens) Miners: 78% (78,120,992,937 tokens)

Miners: 78% (78,120,992,937 tokens) Ecosystem fund: 9% (9,244,729,954 tokens)

Ecosystem fund: 9% (9,244,729,954 tokens) Community incentives: 5% (5,135,961,086 tokens)

Community incentives: 5% (5,135,961,086 tokens) Development: 5% (5,135,961,086 tokens)

Early investors on Binance Launchpool got an opportunity to stake their tokens to earn passive $NOT rewards, thus increasing the token’s liquidity upon listing.

The project team also announced they will burn some tokens to reduce the total supply and maintain the $NOT value.

Notcoin Community is the main stakeholder, as we wanted it from the beginning. Notcoin Project Team

How to Get $NOT

Now that $NOT is live on exchanges, you can’t earn it for free (sigh). However, you can buy it for $USDT, $BNB, $FDUSD, or $TRY on Binance, OKX, Bybit, and several other platforms.

Binance removed the $NOT/$BTC trading pair shortly after listing for the vague reason of ‘improving trading experience.’

$NOT has already become #5 crypto by trading volume on Binance, outperforming $SOL, #ADA, $LINK, and $DOGE but still falling behind $ETH, $BTC, $PEPE, and $BNB.

While $NOT has fallen 53% from its initial listing price, the drop presents a good buying opportunity for investors confident in the project’s future.

Alternatively, follow the project’s X and Telegram channels for announcements, including updates to the Notcoin Explore feature that may offer $NOT rewards.

Final Thoughts

In Pavel Durov’s typical fashion, Notcoin’s launch was unconventional from the start. Despite a blank whitepaper and a complete lack of advertising, the game garnered over 35M players, propelling $NOT to a $1B market cap right after listing.

However, only time will tell whether $NOT can live up to the hype. As always, we remind you to DYOR and never invest more than you’re prepared to lose.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?

Check out the most popular presales right now