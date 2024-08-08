A New Telegram Mini App May Propel 1B Mainstream Users To Crypto Adoption

Telegram, the third most downloaded messaging app worldwide with 950M monthly active users, may propel 1B people to mainstream crypto adoption.
Let’s explore Telegram’s potential as a gateway for widespread crypto adoption.
X10 to Fully Leverage Telegram’s App Accessibility
Telegram’s mini apps have over 500M users because they represent an innovative way to access applications, including Play-to-Earn ones like Hamster Kombat.
X10 aims to take full advantage of the app’s popularity and affordable and simple onboarding process. Telegram users will have access to the exchange’s advanced trading tools, monitor market trends, and oversee their crypto portfolios directly from their Telegram app.
Key features of X10 (recently launched on mainnet) include:
The exchange’s mini apps will include all X10’s available markets, and every trade and order will be processed through the platform’s order book. A key element of Telegram’s crypto strategy is $TON, the native currency of its Layer-1 blockchain, Open Network, which powers the dApps, enabling quick transactions and staking. $TON has spiked by 9.06% over the past week and 〜411% since last year, indicating strong interest and confidence in Telegram’s crypto applications. This growth is further supported by the coin’s TVL, which is $527.6M and has surged in volume by $63.94M over the past 24 hours. As X10 leverages Telegram’s ecosystem, the exchange is poised to simplify crypto trading for novices. Enabling direct crypto trading through the messaging platform may encourage mainstream users to explore crypto trading and encourage retail adoption. $TON’s surge in value and TVL highlights X10’s potential for widespread crypto adoption.
Telegram’s Crypto Coin Has Spiked 〜411% in 1 Year
Our Verdict – A New Era for Crypto Applications
Our Editorial Process
The exchange’s mini apps will include all X10’s available markets, and every trade and order will be processed through the platform’s order book.
A key element of Telegram’s crypto strategy is $TON, the native currency of its Layer-1 blockchain, Open Network, which powers the dApps, enabling quick transactions and staking.
$TON has spiked by 9.06% over the past week and 〜411% since last year, indicating strong interest and confidence in Telegram’s crypto applications.
This growth is further supported by the coin’s TVL, which is $527.6M and has surged in volume by $63.94M over the past 24 hours.
As X10 leverages Telegram’s ecosystem, the exchange is poised to simplify crypto trading for novices.
Enabling direct crypto trading through the messaging platform may encourage mainstream users to explore crypto trading and encourage retail adoption.
$TON’s surge in value and TVL highlights X10’s potential for widespread crypto adoption.
Question & Answers (0)