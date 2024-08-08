A New Telegram Mini App May Propel 1B Mainstream Users To Crypto Adoption

Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

The X10 exchange is developing a Telegram mini app , enabling users to trade and manage cryptocurrencies directly on the messaging service.

The X10 exchange is developing a Telegram mini app for first-time crypto investors, strengthening its position in the blockchain trading arena.

Let’s explore Telegram’s potential as a gateway for widespread crypto adoption.

X10 to Fully Leverage Telegram’s App Accessibility

Telegram’s mini apps have over 500M users because they represent an innovative way to access applications, including Play-to-Earn ones like Hamster Kombat.

Unlike traditional apps that you have to download from an app store, you can get the mini apps directly from Telegram’s user-friendly interface.

X10 aims to take full advantage of the app’s popularity and affordable and simple onboarding process. Telegram users will have access to the exchange’s advanced trading tools, monitor market trends, and oversee their crypto portfolios directly from their Telegram app.

Key features of X10 (recently launched on mainnet) include: