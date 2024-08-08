Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home A New Telegram Mini App May Propel 1B Mainstream Users To Crypto Adoption
Crypto News

A New Telegram Mini App May Propel 1B Mainstream Users To Crypto Adoption

Leah Alger Senior Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

  • The X10 exchange is developing a Telegram mini app, enabling users to trade and manage cryptocurrencies directly on the messaging service. 
  • Considering Telegram has 950M monthly active users, the mini app may bring an influx of mainstream crypto users.
  • Toncoin’s (Telegram’s native cryptocurrency) increase in value highlights Telegram’s popularity in the crypto arena and X10’s potential success.

A New Telegram Mini App May Propel 1B Mainstream Users To Crypto Adoption

Telegram, the third most downloaded messaging app worldwide with 950M monthly active users, may propel 1B people to mainstream crypto adoption

The X10 exchange is developing a Telegram mini app for first-time crypto investors, strengthening its position in the blockchain trading arena.

Let’s explore Telegram’s potential as a gateway for widespread crypto adoption. 

X10 to Fully Leverage Telegram’s App Accessibility

Telegram’s mini apps have over 500M users because they represent an innovative way to access applications, including Play-to-Earn ones like Hamster Kombat

Unlike traditional apps that you have to download from an app store, you can get the mini apps directly from Telegram’s user-friendly interface.

X10 aims to take full advantage of the app’s popularity and affordable and simple onboarding process. Telegram users will have access to the exchange’s advanced trading tools, monitor market trends, and oversee their crypto portfolios directly from their Telegram app. 

Key features of X10 (recently launched on mainnet) include: 

  • High leverage of up to 50x, so users can control double the amount of crypto they invest
  • Trades take 40ms, enabling investors to quickly buy and sell cryptocurrencies 
  • Advanced security methods (Zero Knowledge Proofs) to protect funds 
  • Instant fiat transactions, making crypto easily accessible for everyday use 
  • Low trading fees depending on users’ 30-day trading volume

The exchange’s mini apps will include all X10’s available markets, and every trade and order will be processed through the platform’s order book.

Telegram’s Crypto Coin Has Spiked 〜411% in 1 Year

A key element of Telegram’s crypto strategy is $TON, the native currency of its Layer-1 blockchain, Open Network, which powers the dApps, enabling quick transactions and staking. 

$TON has spiked by 9.06% over the past week and 〜411% since last year, indicating strong interest and confidence in Telegram’s crypto applications.  

This growth is further supported by the coin’s TVL, which is $527.6M and has surged in volume by $63.94M over the past 24 hours. 

Our Verdict – A New Era for Crypto Applications

As X10 leverages Telegram’s ecosystem, the exchange is poised to simplify crypto trading for novices

Enabling direct crypto trading through the messaging platform may encourage mainstream users to explore crypto trading and encourage retail adoption

$TON’s surge in value and TVL highlights X10’s potential for widespread crypto adoption

Click to view references

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Leah Alger Senior Crypto Journalist

Leah Alger Senior Crypto Journalist

Leah is a seasoned British journalist with nine years of expertise who specializes in web3 reporting. Her insightful contributions have graced the pages of respected publications such as NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, NFT Lately, Cointelegraph, and Coinbound, among others.With a keen eye for detail, she offers distinct perspectives on the ever-evolving landscape of blockchain technology.

Most Popular News

1 Mt. Gox Creditors Hold $BTC After a Decade-Long Wait, Fueling Bullish Sentiment
2 The Top 10 Richest Ballet Dancers in The World – En Pointe Statistics
3 A New Telegram Mini App May Propel 1B Mainstream Users To Crypto Adoption
4 How to Watch Prison Break for Free or for Next to Nothing — From Anywhere in the World
5 Tech Crash Could Drag $BTC Below $50K as the Sell-off Continues

Latest News

Mt. Gox Creditors Hold $BTC After a Decade-Long Wait, Fueling Bullish Sentiment
Crypto News

Mt. Gox Creditors Hold $BTC After a Decade-Long Wait, Fueling Bullish Sentiment

Lora Pance
Ballet dancers on stage
Entertainment Statistics

The Top 10 Richest Ballet Dancers in The World – En Pointe Statistics

Kate Sukhanova

Ballet is a rigorous sport and an art form that has captured the hearts of millions of spectators. The earnings of the world’s richest ballet dancers are a testament to...

How to Watch Prison Break
Streaming News & Events

How to Watch Prison Break for Free or for Next to Nothing — From Anywhere in the World

Aidan Weeks

If you’re wondering how to watch Prison Break for free from anywhere, you’re in the right place. Prison Break, the thrilling and binge-worthy TV series, has captivated audiences for many...

Tech Crash Could Drag $BTC Below $50K as the Sell-off Continues
Crypto News

Tech Crash Could Drag $BTC Below $50K as the Sell-off Continues

Lora Pance
13,000 Singaporean Students' Devices Wiped In a Hacking Attempt
News

13,000 Singaporean Students Are Suffering after a Hacking Attempt Wiped Their Devices Clean

Krishi Chowdhary
MicroStrategy’s Success Inspired Semler Scientific’s Bitcoin Strategy Adoption
Crypto News

MicroStrategy’s Success Inspired Semler Scientific’s Bitcoin Strategy Adoption

Rida Fatima
Hong Kong-based Virtual Bank Mox Introduces Crypto ETF Trading
Crypto News

Hong Kong-based Virtual Bank Mox Introduces Crypto ETF Trading

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.