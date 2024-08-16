Countries
Crypto News

Telegram Mini-App TON Turbo Sparks Exit Scam Fear

Yi Ping Bao
Updated:
  • TON Turbo, built on The Open Network (TON), offered users the opportunity to profit by depositing crypto into Toncoin ($TON) mining rigs through a Telegram chatbot.
  • The mining rigs promised almost doubled returns on the initial capital.
  • TON Turbo project admins deactivated its X and Telegram accounts.

Telegram Mini-App TON Turbo Sparks Exit Scam Fear

TON Turbo encouraged users to profit from mining $TON and $SHIB via a Telegram chatbot, guaranteeing almost doubled returns on the initial capital. However, users recently reported being unable to withdraw their money from the mining rig. Read on to find out what happened.

Users Unable To Withdraw Rewards

TON Turbo users pointed out that they couldn’t withdraw funds from the mining rig despite seemingly accumulating profits.

Mining is a consensus mechanism of  Proof-of-Work (PoW) networks, which rely on users contributing their computational power to solve cryptographic puzzles. However, $TON uses the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm, which relies on randomly selected validators to create new blocks and confirm transactions.

After aspiring miners expressed their concerns, TON Turbo’s Telegram channel replied that its deposit mechanism was a one-way corridor. Then, the project locked its chat rooms and disabled customer support.

Mining with $TON Turbo on Telegram

No Comment From Turbo

The project previously claimed to have secured several major partnerships with TON, Shiba Inu, and the Telegram mini-game Dogs. 

However, there’s no evidence of partnerships other than TON Turbo’s claims. TON Turbo admins haven’t commented on the matter.

$TON Turbo halted its X account

Turbo deleted its X account after facing backlash from angry users on its Telegram channel, which has over 55K members. Telegram also labeled TON Turbo’s channel as a scam.

Telegram tags the channel as a scam

To Conclude

The number of users affected by TON Turbo’s deceptive mining rig remains unclear. Only time will tell how much money was lost to this alleged exit scam.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
Yi Ping Bao, also known as Belinda, is a UK-based journalist. Her areas of interest are web3, tech, startups and crypto with a special focus on fast growth businesses. She started from freelance and has written for Nottingham Post, Greatest Hits Radio and Quantum Bits Magazine.

