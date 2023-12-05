Countries
Crypto News

Terra Classic (LUNC) Surges By Over 100% – Are Investors Coming Back?

Nick Dunn
Updated:
The price of Terra Classic, $LUNC, has been doing great these past few days. This growth may be attributed to the current bullish sentiment in the general crypto market.

Recently, Microstrategy made an announcement that may have ignited this positive trend in the market.

The company shared that they have acquired more than 16,000 BTC. This purchase caused the price of BTC and other assets like LUNC to increase. With the way LUNC is pumping, people are wondering if investors are returning or if it’s a fake rise. Many are watching to see if this surge will continue. 

Community Support Driving Price to Moon

Outside the general growth in the market, there’s another factor causing Terra Classic to rise in value. Crypto analyst ClayBro pointed out this in his recent YouTube video.

He linked this upward movement in LUNC’s price to the community members. He mentioned how the recent vote on the blockchain shows unity among its members.

Clay highlighted a proposal fixing validator issues, which got a unanimous vote. This is a  rare event that shows how united the community is. Similar voting on other proposals confirms this trend.

Notably, Clay believes that this unity and community agreement has boosted investor’s confidence in LUNC. This is evident in the rising price and volume. 

Ultimately, when a blockchain has strong community support, it often reflects positively on its associated tokens, like LUNC, potentially increasing their value. And, in the past 24 hours, Terra Classic (LUNC) is forming green candles. It has gained more than 20% within this timeframe.

Impressively, it’s also increasing by about 109% over the past week. This shows how the buyers are active in the market. Presently, there’s no sign of downward pressure. Even in the last one month, LUNC is up significantly by 268%.

Surprisingly, its sister token, USTC, is also gaining. According to CoinMarketCap, its trading volume has also surged, about a 120% increase. Moreover, its MCap is sitting at $1.38 billion, making it the 45th cryptocurrency by market cap.

LUNC Price Analysis: Technical Indicators Aligns – Will Price Hit $0.000372

LUNC token faced a downward trend starting from October 2, 2022, when it was valued at $0.000372. However, there has been a recent positive shift in momentum, and the price is rebounding. 

Investors are regaining confidence, and the chart indicates a trajectory toward the previous high of $0.000372 from October 2, 2022.

The comeback of investors is evident in the technical indicators aligning with each other. For instance, the price is above the Simple Moving Average (SMA) indicators in both the 50- and 200-day time frames, signaling a bullish trend.

This suggests that LUNC value is on the rise and has the potential for further positive movement.

Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator provides additional support for the upward trend. The MACD line is above the signal line, indicating a positive market momentum. 

The histogram bars accompanying the MACD are also showing green, reinforcing the bullish sentiment. The convergence of these indicators paints a promising picture for the LUNC token. 

Investors seem to be back in the game, reclaiming their positions. And if they continue, the price could even pass the $0.000372 level. But know that it’s essential for investors to stay vigilant and monitor the market for any potential shifts in the trend.

Binance Sent 3.9 Million LUNC Tokens Out of Circulation – A Sign of Renewed Optimism

To boost the Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) system, Binance did a major token burn. On December 1, they got rid of a huge 3.90 billion LUNC tokens, making it the 16th time they’ve burned LUNC. 

This ongoing effort began when the Binance CEO left and aimed to make fewer LUNC tokens available. Notably, this will make the digital asset stronger in the future. 

Generally, Binance has burned more than 43 billion Terra Classic tokens from trading fees, helping to lessen the number available. 

When tokens get burned like this, it means there are fewer of them around. With fewer tokens available, there’s a chance the value of each token might go up. However, the price also depends on other factors like demand from investors and how the market behaves.

Meanwhile, the online gambling world is now in the crypto market. For instance, Stakes, an Ethereum-based gambling project, is making billions in gambling, showing how fast GambleFi is growing. 

As such, investors can diversify with a new token in the gambling niche TG.Casino is currently selling at a low price. 

LUNC Alternative – TG.Casino

The new project, TG. Casino is making waves in the market due to its quick token sales. People are interested because of the project’s unique features, drawing in more investors.

Looking at the presale progress, TG.Casino seems poised to dominate the market when it goes live. 

This is a great chance for those who missed out on Rollbit. In the presale, TG. Casino has already raised over $3.3 million and is getting close to its $5 million target. 

TG.Casino– Gateway to Seamless Gaming and Betting on Telegram

>>>Visit TG.Casino Presale<<<

TG.Casino works like an online casino and betting platform on Telegram. You can enjoy various games and bet on sports without sharing your personal details. Interestingly, no complicated verifications are needed.

Just using its native $TGC token for betting gives you a 25% money-back offer on any losses.

Also, this native token is crucial for exclusive games, rewards, cashback, and special offers. The $TGC token allows you to trade for other cryptocurrencies or regular money whenever you want.

Furthermore, you can even stake your token. This will let you earn passively over 177% APY.

Considering the project’s features, there’s potential for the token to increase in value once it’s listed on an exchange. To buy the token, you can use ETH, BNB, or USDT at the current price of $0.175. But keep in mind that the price might go up after the sale ends. 

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist

Nick Dunn holds a Bachelor's in Business Administration, complementing his expertise in the cryptocurrency space with strong writing, communication, leadership, and management skills. As a passionate crypto news writer, he contributes to TechReport and DailyHODL, providing valuable insights to readers and staying ahead in the ever-changing world of cryptocurrencies.

