Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Terra Saga Continues: LFG Moves Millions in Crypto After SEC Settlement
Crypto News

Terra Saga Continues: LFG Moves Millions in Crypto After SEC Settlement

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) transferred almost $95 million in BNB and AVAX tokens to an unknown wallet address after TerraForm Labs CEO Do Kwon agreed to settle charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The reason behind shifting these large crypto funds remains unclear.

Luna Foundation Guard Transfer $95 Million After Terra-SEC Settlement

Data from Arkham Intelligence shows that an LFG-linked address transferred 1.97 million Avalanche (AVAX) tokens and 39,498 Binance Coin (BNB) to an anonymous wallet. According to on-chain data, this transfer happened exactly at 03:33 AM (UTC).

Even after the $95 million transfer, the LFG address still holds $94.27 million in BNB and AVAX tokens. 

This Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) is the firm behind the Terra ecosystem. The latest transaction is not the first time the organization has moved large amounts of cryptocurrencies. In November 2022, the LFG said they spent $2.8 billion to support the de-pegged stablecoin TerraUSD (UST).

Also, the source revealed that Terraform Labs (TFL) tried to save the peg, spending $613 million. Unfortunately, their efforts were in vain as UST dropped to zero, forcing various exchanges and brokers to file for bankruptcy.

Currently, the LFG has not provided any official explanation for the recent transfer of $95 million.

Terra’s Do Kwon Reaches Settlement with SEC, Details Awaited

Do Kwon, the founder of TerraForm Labs, has made a settlement agreement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Court records show that on May 29, Kwon and the SEC agreed in principle to settlement terms. This agreement was made before U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff.

Further, the Court ordered both parties to conclude and submit details of the complete settlement by June 12, 2024. Until then, the specific terms of the settlement remain undisclosed and private.

This settlement comes after a long-standing legal battle between Kwon and the SEC. In April, the regulatory agency had requested the Court to impose a massive $5.3 billion penalty against Kwon and TerraForm Labs. This amount included civil penalties, disgorgement, and prejudgment interest.

The huge penalty demand followed the Court’s ruling that found Kwon and Terra liable for fraud in the aftermath of the massive collapse of the Terra ecosystem in 2022.

However, Kwon and TerraForm Labs suggested a much lower penalty to the judge, seeking just $1 million in fines. They had also urged the Court to dismiss the SEC’s request for disgorgement.

The crypto community is buzzing with anticipation, with the final settlement details expected by June 12. The public will likely gain more clarity when the final settlement is submitted. But for now, it’s unclear whether the LFG’s recent $95 million transfer is related to this impending settlement deal.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular presales right now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Terra Saga Continues: LFG Moves Millions in Crypto After SEC Settlement
2 Tron (TRX) Slumps Below Key Moving Averages – Will It Recover?
3 Dogeverse Launch in 3 Days – Final Chance to Board This 100x Interchain Spaceship
4 OpenAI Disrupts 5 Covert Influence Operations That Tried to Misuse Its AI Models for “Deceptive Activity”
5 Security Researchers Recover Lost BTC Password Using Roboform’s Vulnerability

Latest News

Tron (TRX) Slumps Below Key Moving Averages - Will It Recover?
Crypto News

Tron (TRX) Slumps Below Key Moving Averages – Will It Recover?

Rida Fatima
Dogeverse Launch in 3 Days – Final Chance to Board This 100x Interchain Spaceship
Crypto News

Dogeverse Launch in 3 Days – Final Chance to Board This 100x Interchain Spaceship

Lora Pance

Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE), the world’s first multichain meme coin, raised over $15M on presale and is set to launch on DEXs in three days.  FOMO is evident on social media; early...

OpenAI Disrupts 5 Covert Influence Operations That Tried to Misuse Its AI Models for “Deceptive Activity”
News

OpenAI Disrupts 5 Covert Influence Operations That Tried to Misuse Its AI Models for “Deceptive Activity”

Krishi Chowdhary

On Thursday (May 30), OpenAI revealed that it has disrupted five covert influence operations in the last three months. These operations were trying to use its AI platform to support...

Researchers Recover BTC Password Using Roboform Vulnerability
News

Security Researchers Recover Lost BTC Password Using Roboform’s Vulnerability

Krishi Chowdhary
ZKasino driving players to Mega Dice after rug pull allegation
Crypto News

ZKasino Refund Window Closes Today, Many Players Flock to Mega Dice Safe Haven

Alex Popa
PayPal Includes Confidential Transfers to New Solana-Based Stablecoin
Crypto News

PayPal Includes Confidential Transfers to New Solana-Based Stablecoin

Rida Fatima
Ripple Files New Motion to Seal Sensitive Documents, Refutes Allegation Over XRP Price Suppression
Crypto News

Ripple Files New Motion to Seal Sensitive Documents, Refutes Allegation Over XRP Price Suppression

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.